Western Rise Is Offering up to 30% off Sitewide for Black Friday

There are a ton of brands out there doing technical travel and adventure apparel really well. The options seem to be endless these days, but when we think of this competitive category, our minds tend to drift straight to Western Rise. The brand makes excellent polos, button-downs, pants and workout gear that stays comfortable no matter what you throw at it thanks to its superlative design and fabric choices. Lucky for us, Western Rise has opened up the doors on its Black Friday sale, offering 30 percent off the whole site, no code necessary.
If you need some more recommendations, we love the Diversion Pant as our go-to denim alternative, the StrongCore Merino Tee for travel and the Session tee for workouts.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
30% OFF
Packed with tech, Goldwin's GORE-TEX Down Jacket will handle whatever you (and mother nature) can throw at it — plus, it's 30 percent off for Black Friday.
$298 $224 (25% OFF)
Made with British Millerain waxed canvas and lined with cozy flannel from UK's Abraham Moons woolen mills, this hunting-inspired jacket will be your new favorite.
$65 $52 (20% OFF)
The Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter is hand-blown with premium lead-free glass and can hold up to 32 oz of your favorite whiskey.
$200 $160 (20% OFF)
The Danner Free Spirit is an updated take on hiking boots of the 80s, mixing vintage looks with modern features like Gore-Tex waterproofing, Vibram soles and OrthoLite insoles.
$41 $30 (27% OFF)
This pocket knife from Gerber features a textured, anodized aluminum handle for grip and a 3.3-inch stainless steel blade.
$138 $103 (25% OFF)
This oversized fleece from OV is reminiscent of 90s fleece jackets but is updated to stand out with fun color blocking, big buttons and a kangaroo pocket.
$250 $200 (20% OFF)
Our favorite weed vaporizer, the Pax 3 offers an unparalleled 10-year warranty, is easy to use and has a variable temperature to bring out the best of your weed.
$399 $319 (20% OFF)
This turntable from U-Turn has a built-in Pluto preamp to connect directly and an Ortofon OM5E cartridge for smooth, detailed playback.
$65 $46 (29% OFF)
Whether you're looking to add to your own plant collection or want to give a plant as a gift, a Fiddle Leaf Fig is a great pick. Plus, The Sill has dozens of other options if you're looking for something else.
$178 $140 (21% OFF)
This is our favorite coffee maker of 2021 and it is rarely marked down this much. It brews an SCA-certified Gold Standard Brew and easily toggles between a single serving and a full pot.
$248 $150 (40% OFF)
Whether you're traveling, heading back to the office or going to a holiday party, this jacket from Taylor Stitch is the ideal piece for casual dressing.
$900 $800 (11% OFF)
Equipped with Wi-Fi for precise and convenient temperature control, the Traeger Pro 575 is our pick for the best wood pellet grills you can buy.
$79 $63 (20% OFF)
We love Made In's cookware and this Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan is the perfect blend of cast-iron and non-stick cooking, resulting in a Goldilocks pan you can use for anything.
$550 $500 (9% OFF)
Get rare savings on one of the most powerful stick vacuums Dyson makes. The Cyclone V10 Absolute has three power modes and runs for up to 60 minutes.
$349 $279 (20% OFF)
Ooni's Frya 12 Pizza Oven makes cooking pizza in your backyard a breeze. It reaches 950 degrees in just 15 minutes and can cook pizzas up to 12 inches.
$249 $159 (36% OFF)
This is the cheapest we've ever seen Apple's top-tier AirPod earbuds. Hop on this deal before they sell out.
$599 $399 (33% OFF)
This is one of the best percussion massagers you can buy, so it is absolutely worth picking up, especially at this price. Recover better.
$200 $130 (35% OFF)
This is the cheapest we've seen our favorite headphones for running and working out. When it comes to this deal, run, don't walk.
$269 $215 (20% OFF)
Our pick for the best affordable linen sheet set, the Linen Core set from Brooklinen is airy and soft from the first time you use them.
$350 $250 (29% OFF)
This GPS-equipped running watch from Garmin has all the tools you need to improve your fitness, plus you can store up to 500 songs and connect to Bluetooth so you can run without your phone.