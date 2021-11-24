Today's Top Stories
1
Coffee Prices Are About to Get Way Worse
2
AETHER's Rex Jacket Sweats the Details
3
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
These Sunglasses Support the Environment

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Western Rise Is Offering up to 30% off Sitewide for Black Friday

The brand is giving you the opportunity to save big ahead of the holiday crunch.

By Will Porter
western rise
Western Rise

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we’ll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

black friday cyber monday 2021
Find all the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.

There are a ton of brands out there doing technical travel and adventure apparel really well. The options seem to be endless these days, but when we think of this competitive category, our minds tend to drift straight to Western Rise. The brand makes excellent polos, button-downs, pants and workout gear that stays comfortable no matter what you throw at it thanks to its superlative design and fabric choices. Lucky for us, Western Rise has opened up the doors on its Black Friday sale, offering 30 percent off the whole site, no code necessary.

Western Rise
Western Rise AT Pant
Western Rise
SAVE NOW
Western Rise
Western Rise Limitless Merino Button-Down Shirt
Western Rise
SAVE NOW

If you need some more recommendations, we love the Diversion Pant as our go-to denim alternative, the StrongCore Merino Tee for travel and the Session tee for workouts.

SAVE NOW

Related Stories
This Might Be Your Perfect Travel Shirt
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
The 23 Best Travel Accessories for Any Trip

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

goldwin jacket
Goldwin GORE-TEX Down Jacket

SHOP NOW

30% OFF

Packed with tech, Goldwin's GORE-TEX Down Jacket will handle whatever you (and mother nature) can throw at it — plus, it's 30 percent off for Black Friday.

Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Hudson Jacket
Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Hudson Jacket
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$298 $224 (25% OFF)

Made with British Millerain waxed canvas and lined with cozy flannel from UK's Abraham Moons woolen mills, this hunting-inspired jacket will be your new favorite. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WAXED JACKETS

Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter
Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$65 $52 (20% OFF)

The Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter is hand-blown with premium lead-free glass and can hold up to 32 oz of your favorite whiskey. 

READ ABOUT COCKTAIL GLASSES

Danner Free Spirit
Danner Free Spirit
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$200 $160 (20% OFF)

The Danner Free Spirit is an updated take on hiking boots of the 80s, mixing vintage looks with modern features like Gore-Tex waterproofing, Vibram soles and OrthoLite insoles. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

Index Knife - Blue
Index Knife - Blue
Gerber skimresources.com
$29.73
SHOP NOW

$41 $30 (27% OFF)

This pocket knife from Gerber features a textured, anodized aluminum handle for grip and a 3.3-inch stainless steel blade. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST POCKET KNIVES

Outdoor Voices MegaFleece Snap Sweatshirt
Outdoor Voices MegaFleece Snap Sweatshirt
Outdoor Voices
SAVE NOW

$138 $103 (25% OFF)

This oversized fleece from OV is reminiscent of 90s fleece jackets but is updated to stand out with fun color blocking, big buttons and a kangaroo pocket. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATSHIRTS

Pax 3 Vaporizer Kit
Pax 3 Vaporizer Kit
Pax
SAVE NOW

$250 $200 (20% OFF)

Our favorite weed vaporizer, the Pax 3 offers an unparalleled 10-year warranty, is easy to use and has a variable temperature to bring out the best of your weed.

READ ABOUT THE BEST VAPES

U-Turn Orbit Plus Turntable
U-Turn Orbit Plus Turntable
Uncrate
SAVE NOW

$399 $319 (20% OFF)

This turntable from U-Turn has a built-in Pluto preamp to connect directly and an Ortofon OM5E cartridge for smooth, detailed playback. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TURNTABLES

The Sill Fiddle Leaf Fig
The Sill Fiddle Leaf Fig
The Sill
SAVE NOW

$65 $46 (29% OFF)

Whether you're looking to add to your own plant collection or want to give a plant as a gift, a Fiddle Leaf Fig is a great pick. Plus, The Sill has dozens of other options if you're looking for something else. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST INDOOR PLANTS

Oxo 8-Cup Coffee Maker
Oxo 8-Cup Coffee Maker
Oxo
SAVE NOW

$178 $140 (21% OFF)

This is our favorite coffee maker of 2021 and it is rarely marked down this much. It brews an SCA-certified Gold Standard Brew and easily toggles between a single serving and a full pot.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

Taylor Stitch Gibson Jacket
Taylor Stitch Gibson Jacket
Taylor Stitch
SAVE NOW

$248 $150 (40% OFF)

Whether you're traveling, heading back to the office or going to a holiday party, this jacket from Taylor Stitch is the ideal piece for casual dressing.

READ ABOUT THE BEST LIGHTWEIGHT BLAZERS

Traeger Pro 575 Wi-Fi Pellet Grill and Smoker
Traeger Pro 575 Wi-Fi Pellet Grill and Smoker
Walmart
SAVE NOW

$900 $800 (11% OFF)

Equipped with Wi-Fi for precise and convenient temperature control, the Traeger Pro 575 is our pick for the best wood pellet grills you can buy. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PELLET GRILLS YOU CAN BUY

Made In Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan
Made In Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan
Made In
SAVE NOW

$79 $63 (20% OFF)

We love Made In's cookware and this Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan is the perfect blend of cast-iron and non-stick cooking, resulting in a Goldilocks pan you can use for anything. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOKWARE

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$550 $500 (9% OFF)

Get rare savings on one of the most powerful stick vacuums Dyson makes. The Cyclone V10 Absolute has three power modes and runs for up to 60 minutes. 

READ OUR DYSON GUIDE

Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
Ooni
SAVE NOW

$349 $279 (20% OFF)

Ooni's Frya 12 Pizza Oven makes cooking pizza in your backyard a breeze. It reaches 950 degrees in just 15 minutes and can cook pizzas up to 12 inches. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GIFTS FOR CHEFS

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
SAVE NOW

$249 $159 (36% OFF)

This is the cheapest we've ever seen Apple's top-tier AirPod earbuds. Hop on this deal before they sell out. 

READ ABOUT THE NEWEST AIRPODS

Therabody Theragun Pro
Therabody Theragun Pro
Therabody
SAVE NOW

$599 $399 (33% OFF)

This is one of the best percussion massagers you can buy, so it is absolutely worth picking up, especially at this price. Recover better. 

READ MORE ABOUT THERABODY

Jaybird Vista 2 Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird Vista 2 Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$200 $130 (35% OFF)

This is the cheapest we've seen our favorite headphones for running and working out. When it comes to this deal, run, don't walk. 

READ MORE ABOUT EARBUDS

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
SAVE NOW

$269 $215 (20% OFF)

Our pick for the best affordable linen sheet set, the Linen Core set from Brooklinen is airy and soft from the first time you use them. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
REI
SAVE NOW

$350 $250 (29% OFF)

This GPS-equipped running watch from Garmin has all the tools you need to improve your fitness, plus you can store up to 500 songs and connect to Bluetooth so you can run without your phone.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WINTER FITNESS GEAR

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Black Friday 2021: The Best Early Deals Online Now
This Sitewide Sale Will Refresh Your WFH Space
Elevate Your Wardrobe with this Mr Porter Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Yoga Mat Deals for Black Friday
The Best Lululemon Deals for Black Friday
This Is Your Last Chance to Save at Guitar Center
Sur La Table's Huge Black Friday Sale Is Here
Save Big on Motorcycle Gear This Black Friday
Black Friday 2021: Biggest Money-Saving Deals
The Best Deals on Jeans This Black Friday
The Best Everlane Black Friday Deals