Today's Top Stories
1
VanMoof V: the Brand's Fastest eBike Ever
2
Two LA-Based Runners' Thoughts on the HOKA Bondi X
3
You Can Order Our Beer Online in Over 30 States
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
How Meech Robinson Upgrades His Style for Fall

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Western Rise Is Offering 20% off Sitewide for Early Black Friday

The brand is giving you the opportunity to save 20% on everything ahead of the holiday crunch.

By Will Porter
western rise
Western Rise

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

There are a handful of brands out there doing technical travel and adventure apparel really well. The options seem to be endless these days, but when we think of this category, our minds tend to drift straight to Western Rise. The brand makes excellent polos, button-downs, pants and workout gear that stays comfortable no matter what you throw at it thanks to its superlative design and fabric choices.

Western Rise
Western Rise AT Pant
Western Rise
SAVE NOW
Western Rise
Western Rise Limitless Merino Button-Down Shirt
Western Rise
SAVE NOW

We just caught wind of its current sale and had to share it with you. Get 20 percent off anything on the site with the code EarlyBird2021 until October 24. If you need some recommendations, we love the AT Slim Pants as our go-to denim alternative, the AirLight Button Down for travel and the Movement Short for any workout.

SAVE NOW

Related Stories
This Might Be Your Perfect Travel Shirt
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
The 22 Best Travel Accessories for Any Trip

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Braun Series 9 Wet Dry Shaver
Braun Series 9 Wet Dry Shaver
SAVE NOW

$300 $270 (10% OFF)

Five shaving elements and sonic vibrations make this one of the most efficient, comfortable razors you can buy. This can also be used wet or dry and for up to 60 minutes on one charge.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RAZORS FOR MEN

Hydrow Rower
Hydrow Rower
Hydrow
SAVE NOW

$2,295 $1,795 (22% OFF)

If you watched The Social Network and thought you could be like the Winklevoss twins if you just had the time and space to row, you can now do it in the comfort of your own home. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM MACHINES

BioLite AlpenGlow 500
BioLite AlpenGlow 500
BioLite
SAVE NOW

$80 $64 (20% OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL20)

Whether you need to light up the backyard or the campsite, the AlpenGlow 500's ChromaReal LED technology will provide a natural-feeling glow. It has five light settings and can run for five hours on high and 200 hours on low. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADLAMPS

Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum
Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum
Walmart
SAVE NOW

$400 $300 (25% OFF)

Engineered for homes with pets, the Dyson V8 Fluffy uses powerful suction and clever attachments to capture dust, animal hair, allergens and deep clean carpets.

READ OUR DYSON VACUUM BUYING GUIDE

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$700 $600 (14% OFF)

The Barista Express from Breville is one of the best espresso machines you can buy for your home. It features a built-in grinder and milk steamer, plus everything you need to pull a shot.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% Flyknit
Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% Flyknit
Nike
SAVE NOW

$200 $171 (14% OFF)

One of the fastest racing shoes ever made, the innovative Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% was literally made to break records. If you want to set your new personal best, these are the shoes you want. 

READ ABOUT RUNNING SHOE ROTATION

Carhartt WIP Watch Hat
Carhartt WIP Watch Hat
END
SAVE NOW

$25 $19 (24% OFF)

An all-time legend in the beanie world, the Carhartt WIP Watch Cap is a wardrobe essential that puts in work from fall through spring, at a price that is super hard to beat. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BEANIES

Fellow Clara French Press
Fellow Clara French Press
Fellow
SAVE NOW

$99 $84 (15% OFF W/ CODE HOSTINGDUTIES)

Our home writer gave this French Press his stamp of approval after testing it out — he said that despite its price, its aesthetics alone make it a must-have for the discerning home coffee brewer. 

READ THE FULL CLARA REVIEW

ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks
SAVE NOW

$99 $69 (30% OFF)

When it comes to keeping temperature, ThermoWorks is elite. The brand is a leader in humidity trackers, pH monitors and meat probes, but its marquee product is the humble Thermapen. If you don't believe us, ask chefs and grillmasters everywhere.

READ ABOUT GRILLING MYTHS DEBUNKED

Lululemon Fundamental Long Sleeve
Lululemon Fundamental Long Sleeve
Lululemon
SAVE NOW

$78 $54 (31% OFF)

Made for active comfort, the Fundamental tee is ideal for getting out and about as the temperatures start to drop, whether you're heading out for an evening jog or are headed to the park for a tennis match. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WORKOUT SHIRTS

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$199 $149 (25% OFF)

Bowflex isn't just the maker of a big awkward home gym anymore — the brand has released some of the best gear for working out at home that we've seen in a while, including this adjustable kettlebell set.

READ A REVIEW OF BOWFLEX'S KETTLEBELL

Apple AirPods Max
LOWEST PRICE EVER
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$549 $490 (11% OFF)

With high-quality construction and the elite sound quality you'd expect from Apple headphones, these are some of the best out there. This is also one of the lowest prices we've seen, so pick them up at this price while you can. 

READ ABOUT THE AIRPODS MAX

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Two Dyson V8 Models Are on Sale Today
This On-Sale Razor Is a Great Upgrade
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Smart Lock for Most Homes Is on Sale
Our Code Saves You 20% on These BioLite Lanterns
Save on the Peloton of Rowing Machines Right Now
Save 15% on Classic Dining Furniture Today Only
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Shop the Best Deals on Outdoor and Camping Gear
8 Things You Need From the Gigantic END Sale
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now