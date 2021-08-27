Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Chill Out with This Deal on CBD From Dad Grass

Dad Grass is ensuring that you keep your cool by offering 20% off sitewide this weekend.

By Will Porter
dad grass flower
Dad Grass

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to our Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

With the hope of bringing a casual smoke and relaxed vibe back to the masses, Dad Grass has meticulously built a CBD brand that is accessible to anyone who is interested in exploring hemp without the effects of THC. The brand sells hand-trimmed premium hemp flower and pre-rolled joints, all of which have been sourced and grown responsibly with perfection and easy smoking in mind. Right now Dad Grass is giving everyone the chance to get a toke on a budget by offering 20 percent off sitewide until August 30 when you use code BACK2SCHOOL at checkout.

Always sun-grown, Dad Grass's CBD is made in small batches by artisan farmers that follow processes that are as close to home gardening as you can get. This ensures that you get quality flower no matter what. If you want pre-rolled joints, you can get those, but you can also get CBD flower, which comes with unbleached hemp rolling papers and a branded tin that keeps your bud protected and fresh.

SAVE NOW

