This Sale at Skagen Makes Its Minimalist Watches Even More Affordable

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
Affordable watches are a staple of everyday life at Gear Patrol. And if you're looking for something around $100 or less, you won't want to miss this deal right now at Skagen.
The Danish brand makes timepieces that are supremely affordable that still look great thanks to a Scandinavian, minimalist approach — its Aaren Naturals watch even makes our list of the best quartz watches you can get under $100. While that one is still full price (it is only $125, though), you can pick up the handsome Jorn Brown Leather for only $69, the Horizont with a mesh bracelet for $105, the Fisk (pictured above) for just $80 or a handful of other watches that are on sale — all at low prices that won't break the bank. You've got until May 31 to take advantage of these even more affordable deals.
Thanks to its airflow technology, the Bonfire from Solo Stove produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire.
This comforter is ultra breezy and keeps you cool as a cucumber. The fill is 100% recycled and BPA-free and the shell is woven from Oeko-Tex certified, earth-friendly eucalyptus fiber, made to keep you from overheating.
In honor of 2021 graduates, Lumin has dropped the price of its deluxe skincare set by 40% — which equals huge savings. The kit comes with seven pieces and everything you need to keep your skin looking great.
The time for jeans has returned, for better or for worse. If you're going to be wearing them, you might as well wear a great pair like the Petit New Standard from A.P.C. Calling them the standard is a bold claim but in this case, it's true.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io