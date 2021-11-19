This Gorgeous Outdoor Furniture Is Discounted for Black Friday

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.

For many of us, the end-of-the-year shopping season comes right about the same time we stop spending so much time outside. While you may be looking forward to summer's inevitable return and the warmer weather that brings, this could be the perfect time to upgrade your home's outdoor areas, like that deck, patio or balcony. If your outdoor space has gone neglected, Outer's Black Friday sale is your opportunity to make your yard look great, while also making it more comfortable and welcoming.

Though traditionally, outdoor furniture tends to make us think of cheap wicker and sun-bleached pillows, Outer has turned that preconception on its head with a robust collection of sturdy, well-built sofas, sectionals, ottomans, tables and more — all made to thrive without a roof overhead. Crafted from things like aluminum, teak wood, and tightly-woven high-quality wicker, this furniture is so alluring you might actually forget your home has an indoor area. And now's the best time to buy, as Outer is offering 15 percent off sitewide for Black Friday.

