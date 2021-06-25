Today's Top Stories
1
The Questions You Should Be Asking Your Barber
2
This Pocket Flashlight Is a Must-Have for a Summer
3
Prime Day 2021: The Best Fitness Deals (So Far)
4
You Need to Check Out These Huckberry Deals
5
Refresh Your Watch with This Sailcloth Strap

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

This Gorgeous Outdoor Furniture Is Discounted for the Fourth of July

If you're looking to spruce up your outdoor space, do it now during Outer's Fourth of July sale.

By Will Porter
outer teak furniture
Outer

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.

For many of us, the Fourth of July weekend is the first time we venture outdoors in our summer fits, clad in sandals, sunglasses and linen shirts. While you may be looking your best for summer's coming-out party, your outdoor space may need a facelift to match your new warm-weather wardrobe. If your patio space has gone neglected throughout lockdown (with good reason), Outer's Fourth of July sale is your opportunity to make your yard look as good as your outfit.

The more you buy, the more you save, as this deal is all based on bundles. You can save $500 if you buy a sofa and table or rug, $750 if you buy all three and $1,000 if you buy all three plus an all-weather cover or pillows.

SHOP NOW

Related Stories
The Best Patio Furniture Sales to Shop This Spring
The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands to Shop Online
Save Up to 70% at Wayfair's Giant Furniture Sale

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

man walking through rocky terrain wearing backcountry gear accompanied by a dog
Backcountry's Fourth of July Sale

SHOP NOW

UP TO 50% OFF

Right now, Backcountry is offering killer deals on adventure gear as part of its Fourth of July Sale.

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$549 $489 (11% OFF)

This is the lowest price we've seen on the new Apple AirPods Max. If you're thinking about getting them, do it now. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NOISE CANCELING EARBUDS

Made In Non Stick Set
Made In Non Stick Set
Made In
SAVE NOW

$357 $286 (20% OFF)

It isn't often that you can get this good of a deal on some of the best cookware you can buy. Made In's sale is must-shop. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME PRODUCTS OF SUMMER

Exclusive Timex Q + Todd Snyder Bracelet Watch
Exclusive Timex Q + Todd Snyder Bracelet Watch
Todd Snyder
SAVE NOW

$179 $129 (27% OFF)

Another simply exceptional Timex Q collab from American designer Todd Snyder, at a great price. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW WATCHES

Finex Cast Iron Skillet
Finex Cast Iron Skillet
Sur La Table
SAVE NOW

$150 $125 (17% OFF)

This iconic cast-iron skillet is highlighted by its speed cool handles for easy maneuvering and patented octagonal shape. This ranks as one of our favorite cast-iron skillets you can buy. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAST IRON SKILLETS

Ray-Ban Wayfarer
Ray-Ban Wayfarer
Ray-Ban
SAVE NOW

$161 $113 (30% OFF)

These shades are an icon — need we say more? No matter what you're wearing, a pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarers will always look great and elevate your style. Save your irises.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUNGLASSES

ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks
SAVE NOW

$99 $69 (30% OFF)

Thermoworks is a leader in humidity trackers, pH monitors and meat probes, but its marquee product is the humble Thermapen. If you don't believe us, ask chefs and grillmasters everywhere.

READ ABOUT GRILLING MYTHS DEBUNKED

Adidas Samba Classic Soccer Shoe
Adidas Samba Classic Soccer Shoe
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$70 $59 (16% OFF)

Adidas Sambas have been gracing the pitch for decades and, as most things do, they've come around and captured the eye of stylish guys everywhere, from Jonah Hill to A$AP Rocky. 

READ ABOUT THE LATEST STYLE RELEASES

Coway Airmega 400
Coway Airmega 400
skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$649 $549 (15% OFF)

This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour. 

READ OUR AIR PURIFIER GUIDE

Taylor Stitch The Rugby Shirt
Taylor Stitch The Rugby Shirt
Taylor Stitch
SAVE NOW

$88 $68 (23% OFF)

A striped rugby shirt is something everyone should have in their wardrobe. This one from Taylor Stitch offers classic rubber buttons and a solid 8-ounce weight without the warmth. It's a nice transition piece for life back in the office. 

SEE MORE TAYLOR STITCH LAST CALL ITEMS


This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Save 50% on Everything You Need for Adventures
This Ray-Ban Sale Has Every Pair You Could Want
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Save Up to 65% at Wayfair's Giant Furniture Sale
Everlane's Latest Sale Is Running Deep Discounts
Shop the Best Deals on Outdoor and Camping Gear
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
BioLite’s Big Fourth of July Sale Is Back Again
Save up to $375 on Floyd's Made-In-USA Furniture
Apple's AirPods Max Are at Their Lowest Price Ever