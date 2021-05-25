This Gorgeous Outdoor Furniture Is Discounted for Memorial Day

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.
For many of us, Memorial Day weekend is the first time we can venture outdoors in our summer fits, clad in sandals, sunglasses and linen shirts. While you may be looking your best for summer's coming-out party, your outdoor space may need a facelift to match your new warm-weather wardrobe. If your patio space has gone neglected throughout lockdown (with good reason), Outer's Memorial Day sale is your opportunity to make your yard look as good as your outfit.
You can pick up the brand's gorgeous sofas and sectionals, accent chairs, tables and more for up to $400 off with code MD21. Don't let your outdoor space let you down.
Thanks to its airflow technology, the Bonfire from Solo Stove produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire.
This comforter is ultra breezy and keeps you cool as a cucumber. The fill is 100% recycled and BPA-free and the shell is woven from Oeko-Tex certified, earth-friendly eucalyptus fiber, made to keep you from overheating.
In honor of 2021 graduates, Lumin has dropped the price of its deluxe skincare set by 40% — which equals huge savings. The kit comes with seven pieces and everything you need to keep your skin looking great.
The time for jeans has returned, for better or for worse. If you're going to be wearing them, you might as well wear a great pair like the Petit New Standard from A.P.C. Calling them the standard is a bold claim but in this case, it's true.
