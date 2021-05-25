Today's Top Stories
1
3 Ways to Reduce Your Electricity Bill This Summer
2
Glashütte Original's SeaQ Is Up for All Adventures
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
All the Best Deals and Memorial Day Sales
5
Change the Way You Run with Future Fitness

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

This Gorgeous Outdoor Furniture Is Discounted for Memorial Day

If you're looking to spruce up your outdoor space, do it now during Outer's Memorial Day sale.

outer memorial day
Outer

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.

For many of us, Memorial Day weekend is the first time we can venture outdoors in our summer fits, clad in sandals, sunglasses and linen shirts. While you may be looking your best for summer's coming-out party, your outdoor space may need a facelift to match your new warm-weather wardrobe. If your patio space has gone neglected throughout lockdown (with good reason), Outer's Memorial Day sale is your opportunity to make your yard look as good as your outfit.

You can pick up the brand's gorgeous sofas and sectionals, accent chairs, tables and more for up to $400 off with code MD21. Don't let your outdoor space let you down.

SHOP NOW

Related Stories
The Best Patio Furniture Sales to Shop This Spring
The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands to Shop Online
Save Up to 70% at Wayfair's Giant Furniture Sale

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Rhone Reign Tech Short Sleeve
Rhone Reign Tech Short Sleeve
SALE skimresources.com
$54 $78

$24 OFF (30%)

Rhone makes some of our favorite workout clothes out there thanks to its innovative fabric technologies and quality construction. This raglan tee is in our top 10 workout shirts.

READ ABOUT THE 10 BEST WORKOUT SHIRTS

Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove skimresources.com
$260 $350

$90 OFF (25%)

Thanks to its airflow technology, the Bonfire from Solo Stove produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW HOME PRODUCTS

Burrow Nomad Club Chair
Burrow Nomad Club Chair
131 Reviews skimresources.com
$896 $995

$99 OFF (10%)

Burrow is one of the best direct-to-consumer in the home space. We love the simplicity of its sofas and armchairs, including this one, which is easy to move and has a built-in USB charger.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SOFAS

The Buffy Breeze Comforter
The Buffy Breeze Comforter
skimresources.com
$152 $179

$27 OFF W/ CODE CHILLOUT (15%)

This comforter is ultra breezy and keeps you cool as a cucumber. The fill is 100% recycled and BPA-free and the shell is woven from Oeko-Tex certified, earth-friendly eucalyptus fiber, made to keep you from overheating.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS OF 2021

Salomon XT-6 Advanced Sneakers
Salomon XT-6 Advanced Sneakers
Salomon skimresources.com
$186 $245

$59 OFF (24%)

These sneakers from Salomon may have made it from the trail running world into the fashion world, but they are still over-engineered to be perfect for hard running on heavy trails. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

APT2B Aiken Writing Desk
APT2B Aiken Writing Desk
skimresources.com
$891 $1,048

$157 OFF (15%)

APT2B is having a big Memorial Day sale and this writing desk is one of our favorite pieces on sale. It is a gorgeous walnut color and is made from Acacia wood that brightens up any space. 

READ ABOUT SOME OF OUR FAVORITE DESKS

Lumin Deluxe Skincare Kit
Lumin Deluxe Skincare Kit
skimresources.com
$100 $170

$70 OFF (41%)

In honor of 2021 graduates, Lumin has dropped the price of its deluxe skincare set by 40% — which equals huge savings. The kit comes with seven pieces and everything you need to keep your skin looking great. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FACE MOISTURIZERS

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 - Certified Refurbished
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 - Certified Refurbished
skimresources.com
$279 $380

$101 OFF (27%)

These Bose headphones are some of Gear Patrol's favorite noise-canceling headphones of the past year, owing to their excellent design and top-notch sound quality. 

READ ABOUT THE BOSE 700 VS SONY WH-1000XM4

A.P.C. Indigo Petit New Standard Jeans
A.P.C. Indigo Petit New Standard Jeans
A.P.C. skimresources.com
$158 $225

$67 OFF (30%)

The time for jeans has returned, for better or for worse. If you're going to be wearing them, you might as well wear a great pair like the Petit New Standard from A.P.C. Calling them the standard is a bold claim but in this case, it's true. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST JEANS

Nike Killshot OG
Nike Killshot OG
nike skimresources.com
$55 $95

$40 OFF (42%)

The Killshot OG SP offers all the low-key design appeal of its better-known counterpart, with some serious throwback flair added in for good measure. And right now, they're only 65 bucks.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST SNEAKERS UNDER $50

Loll Adirondack Lounge Chair
Loll Adirondack Lounge Chair
skimresources.com
$616 $725

$109 OFF (15%)

This Adirondack chair takes one of the most classic outdoor chair silhouettes and twists it just a bit to make it distinctly DWR, which we love. Perfect for any outdoor style and activity.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR FURNITURE DEALS 

Misen Steak Knives
Misen Steak Knives
knives skimresources.com
$64 $80

$16 OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL (20%)

Steak knives are a must-have in the kitchen, whether you actually eat steak or not. These ones from Misen feature sharp serrated edges for easy cooking and are made from premium stainless steel. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW HOME RELEASES


This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Save 30% Off at Levi's — and Even More on Sale
Fellow's Excellent Ode Coffee Grinder Is on Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
You Need to Check Out this REI Anniversary Sale
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Zappos Has Broken Out Big Deals for Memorial Day
Stay Prepped for Anything with this VSSL Deal
All the Best Deals and Memorial Day Sales
The Best Weed Vape You Can Buy Is 20% off Today
These Are The Best Deals on Grills
Western Rise Is Offering 20% off Sitewide