Save Your Bum with a Tushy Bidet, Now 10% off

Bidets saw a huge rise during the pandemic and it is hard to see them going away, thankfully.

tushy
Tushy

It is no surprise that people have begun taking some extra precautions when it comes to germs during the pandemic. Hand sanitizer, already popular, was now a must-have. Compulsive hand washing and cleaning of groceries also became a common practice. Something else that saw a rise during the pandemic was the purchase of bidets (at least in part thanks to a perceived toilet paper shortage, if not exclusively for their cleanliness factor). If you're not yet indoctrinated, now is your chance because the rear-end-cleaning experts at Tushy are offering 10 percent off its bidets from May 28 to May 31.

One thing that we'll say about bidets is that once you've used one, you'll be extremely prejudiced toward toilet paper. Jump on this deal, enhance your bathroom experience and never buy TP again.

