Today's Top Stories
1
2022 Range Rover: a $104,000 Design Statement
2
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2021
3
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Thursday Boot Co. Unveils Limited Leather Jackets

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Save Your Bum with a Tushy Bidet, Now Up to 23% Off

Bidets saw a huge rise during the pandemic and it is hard to see them going away, thankfully.

By Will Porter
tushy
Tushy

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

The popularity of bidets rose sharply during the pandemic (at least in part thanks to a perceived toilet paper shortage, if not exclusively for their cleanliness and health factors). But they're something we should all consider picking up, as they're better for your body and much more sanitary than just standard toilet paper. If you're not yet indoctrinated (or you have more than one toilet), now is your chance to get in on the secret, because the rear-end-cleaning experts at Tushy are offering both the Tushy Classic 3.0 and the Tushy Spa 3.0 for 23% and 20% off, respectively.

One thing that we'll say about bidets is that once you've used one, you'll be extremely prejudiced toward toilet paper. Jump on this deal, enhance your bathroom experience and never buy TP again.

SHOP NOW

Related Stories
Should You Buy a Bidet?
The Ultimate Bathroom Upgrade? Waffle Knit Towels
Why You Shouldn't Buy Cloth Bath Mats

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Bespoke Post
Bespoke Post
SHOP NOW

20% Off Your First Box

Unbox high-quality and desirable gear and products from Bespoke Post each month with no commitment. Use code GEARPATROL20 for 20 percent off your first box.

Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring
Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$35 $29 (17% OFF)

The perfect means of adding Apple's AirTag wireless tracker to your everyday carry, this handsome keychain is crafted from beautiful saddle leather in a variety of colorways.

READ ABOUT APPLE AIRTAG ACCESSORIES

Dyson V10 Allergy Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V10 Allergy Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Walmart
SAVE NOW

$480 $380 (20% OFF)

Perfect for cleaning up pollen, dander and other allergens and ideal for hard-to-reach spaces, this vacuum makes for a tidier, healthier, happier household.

READ OUR GUIDE TO DYSON VACUUMS

Filson Ripstop Nylon Backpack
Filson Ripstop Nylon Backpack
End Clothing
SAVE NOW

$285 $169 (41% OFF)

Designed with ergonomics in mind, this Cordura nylon backpack can haul 32L of gear; whether that's through the city or the mountains is up to you.

READ ABOUT BACKPACKS FOR EVERYDAY USE

Hamilton Khaki Field Automatic Watch H70515137
Hamilton Khaki Field Automatic Watch H70515137
Joma Shop
SAVE NOW

$625 $437 (30% OFF)

Smart-looking enough for office wear but with enough durability for actual field usage, this automatic stainless steel Hamilton watch is a smart addition to any wardrobe.

READ ABOUT HAMILTON WATCHES

August 4th Generation Wi-Fi Smart Lock
August 4th Generation Wi-Fi Smart Lock
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$230 $170 (26% OFF)

One of our top picks for smart locks, the August Home Smart Lock Pro is easy to install and works with all major smart home ecosystems.

READ MORE ABOUT AUGUST SMART HOME

Made In TeKu Beer Glasses
Made In TeKu Beer Glasses
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$59 $50 (15% OFF)

Perfect for entertaining, this quartet of Italian flared tulip glasses was designed to amplify the flavors and bouquet of any and every beer available. The stems are also reinforced with titanium.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BEER GLASSES

Outerknown Puffer
Outerknown Puffer
Outerknown
SAVE NOW

$198 $139 (30% OFF)

We love a lot of what Outerknown does, if not everything. This puffer is made with 700-fill-power responsibly sourced down, is finished with a DWR coating and packs into itself for storage. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS

Western Rise AT Pant
Western Rise AT Pant
Western Rise
SAVE NOW

$125 $94 (25% OFF W/ CODE GPHOLIDAY25)

One Gear Patrol editor swears by these extra tough performance pants. They’re sturdy enough and functional enough to wear anywhere — from camping to traveling to the office. 

READ MORE ABOUT WESTERN RISE

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$300 $180 (40% OFF)

One of the most versatile pieces of cookware in your kitchen, this Sauteuse oven provides the even temperature distribution that cast iron is known for. Finished with crack- and chip-resistant enamel, it also looks good in any cooking space.

READ OUR FAVORITE DUTCH OVEN RECIPES

The Mirror
The Mirror
Mirror
SAVE NOW

$1,495 $995 (33% OFF)

When you're not using it, it functions just like any other mirror in your house. When you turn it on, Mirror reveals an LCD panel with stereo speakers and access to hundreds of workout classes.

READ MORE ABOUT THE MIRROR

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$350 $248 (29% OFF)

Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is also the best price we've seen on this set of headphones.

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONES GUIDE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Walmart's Black Friday Deals Are Already Here
Save Up to 70% at Williams-Sonoma's Warehouse Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This $3 Accessory Will Save Your Cast-Iron Skillet
The Best Smart Lock for Most Homes Is on Sale
The Powerbeats Pro Are Cheaper Than Ever on Amazon
Discover Quality Gear with This Monthly Box
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Save Hundreds on These Essential Power Tool Kits
These Hamilton Watches Are Up to 39% Off
Two of Patagonia's Best Jackets Are on Sale