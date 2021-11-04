Save Your Bum with a Tushy Bidet, Now Up to 23% Off

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
The popularity of bidets rose sharply during the pandemic (at least in part thanks to a perceived toilet paper shortage, if not exclusively for their cleanliness and health factors). But they're something we should all consider picking up, as they're better for your body and much more sanitary than just standard toilet paper. If you're not yet indoctrinated (or you have more than one toilet), now is your chance to get in on the secret, because the rear-end-cleaning experts at Tushy are offering both the Tushy Classic 3.0 and the Tushy Spa 3.0 for 23% and 20% off, respectively.
One thing that we'll say about bidets is that once you've used one, you'll be extremely prejudiced toward toilet paper. Jump on this deal, enhance your bathroom experience and never buy TP again.
One of the most versatile pieces of cookware in your kitchen, this Sauteuse oven provides the even temperature distribution that cast iron is known for. Finished with crack- and chip-resistant enamel, it also looks good in any cooking space.
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is also the best price we've seen on this set of headphones.
