Save Your Bum with a Tushy Bidet, Now Just $69 If You Buy Two

Bidets saw a huge rise during the pandemic and it is hard to see them going away, thankfully.

tushy
Tushy

It is no surprise that people have begun taking some extra precautions when it comes to germs during the pandemic. Hand sanitizer, already popular, was now a must-have. Compulsive hand washing and cleaning of groceries also became a common practice. Something else that saw a rise during the pandemic was the purchase of bidets (at least in part thanks to a perceived toilet paper shortage, if not exclusively for their cleanliness factor). If you're not yet indoctrinated (and have more than one toilet), now is your chance because the rear-end-cleaning experts at Tushy are offering the Classic 3.0 for just $69 if you buy two or more with code SIXNINEDAY. Be sure to shop soon, this deal is only running today, June 9.

One thing that we'll say about bidets is that once you've used one, you'll be extremely prejudiced toward toilet paper. Jump on this deal, enhance your bathroom experience and never buy TP again.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
skimresources.com
$54 $78

$24 OFF (31%)

Four-way stretch, seamless construction, and extreme breathability make this our pick for the best premium workout shirt. It is simple, and simply good.

READ MORE ABOUT OUR FAVORITE WORKOUT SHIRTS

Filson Weatherproof Rolling Carry-on Bag
Filson Weatherproof Rolling Carry-on Bag
FILSON skimresources.com
$650 $1,695

$1,045 OFF (61%)

Now is probably the best time to buy a new suitcase or carry-on — travel is booming. This leather carry-on from Filson is weatherproof and made in the USA. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL ACCESSORIES

Z Grills -10002E
Z Grills -10002E
skimresources.com
$599 $749

$150 OFF (20%)

It is finally summer and we are able to get outside to start grilling again. This pellet grill from Z Grills is a great buy if you're looking to grill and smoke with one machine.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PELLET GRILLS

Otter Box Venture 25 Cooler
Otter Box Venture 25 Cooler
venture skimresources.com
$196 $280

$84 OFF (30%)

Otterbox's Venture cooler features integrated injection-molding and high-grade cooling technologies, anti-slip rubber feet and interior separators for wet and dry goods.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOLERS

Apple 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with Retina Display
Apple 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with Retina Display
skimresources.com
$1,199 $1,499

$300 OFF (20%)

Now is a rare chance to pick up a MacBook Pro at a great price — Apple doesn't like marking things down. This is the perfect laptop for just about anything you need.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW TECH

Apple AirPods Max - Space Gray
Apple AirPods Max - Space Gray
Apple amazon.com
$520 $549

$29 OFF (5%)

This is the first time that Apple has dropped the price of its new AirPods Max, and knowing Apple, this is probably not going to last long, so jump on the deal ASAP. 

READ ABOUT THE AIRPODS MAX

Burrow Block Nomad Loveseat
Burrow Block Nomad Loveseat
skimresources.com
$895 $995

$100 OFF (10%)

Burrow is one of the best direct-to-consumer brands around, especially in the home space. We love the simplicity of its sofas and armchairs, including this one, which is easy to move and has a built-in USB charger.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME OFFICE ACCESSORIES

Steelcase Series 1 Office Chair
Steelcase Series 1 Office Chair
Steelcase amazon.com
$353 $415

$62 OFF (15%)

Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under well under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.

READ OUR BEST OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

Tumi V4 22-Inch Expandable Carry-On
Tumi V4 22-Inch Expandable Carry-On
Tumi nordstrom.com
$450 $650

$200 OFF (30%)

You are now free to move about the world. This hard-sided suitcase from Tumi looks stellar, has an integrated lock and will definitely stand up to anything the TSA throws at it (seriously they'll probably throw it).

READ MORE ABOUT TRAVEL ESSENTIALS

Taylor Stitch The Rugby Shirt
Taylor Stitch The Rugby Shirt
Taylor Stitch taylorstitch.com
$68 $88

$20 OFF (23%)

A striped rugby shirt is something everyone should have in their wardrobe. This one from Taylor Stitch offers classic rubber buttons and a solid 8-ounce weight without the warmth. It's a nice transition piece for life back in the office. 

SEE MORE TAYLOR STITCH LAST CALL ITEMS

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP04 Purifying Heater + Fan
Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP04 Purifying Heater + Fan
Dyson dyson.com
$550 $670

$120 OFF (18%)

Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will is nice for allergy season and as temperatures warm this summer.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Pax 3 Vaporizer
Pax 3 Vaporizer
$200 $250

$50 OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL20 (20%)

This is our pick for the best vape kit you can buy — it is the complete package. With the PAX 3 you get precise temperature adjustments and use concentrates or loose-leaf, it is up to you.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CANNABIS VAPES

