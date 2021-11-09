New Balance's Early Black Friday Sale Has Everything

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
New Balance has become a one-stop shop for everything lifestyle and fitness-related in the past few years, owing to consistent excellence and forward-thinking in every facet of the company. If you're looking for workout gear, New Balance has running shoes and clothing that will help you perform your best. If you are looking for something more lifestyle-oriented, the brand has that, too. Right now, you can pick up a ton of New Balance favorites at heavy discounts thanks to an early Black Friday deal of 20 percent off select gear with the code FEAST.
Some of the brand's top style sneakers are discounted but the real push is the sale on over 150 of its lifestyle and fitness products, including these Higher Learning sweats and sherpa anorak, both of which are as primed for relaxation as they are for getting in a good sweat.
The trucker jacket has been part of the style zeitgeist for decades and doesn't look to be going anywhere. Type III trucker style and a fuzzy sherpa lining join forces to make a jacket you will want to wear every day.
