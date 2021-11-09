Today's Top Stories
New Balance's Early Black Friday Sale Has Everything

Whether you're bolstering your workout drawer, picking up some sweats for winter or need some fresh kicks, New Balance has you covered.

By Will Porter
style
Courtesy

New Balance has become a one-stop shop for everything lifestyle and fitness-related in the past few years, owing to consistent excellence and forward-thinking in every facet of the company. If you're looking for workout gear, New Balance has running shoes and clothing that will help you perform your best. If you are looking for something more lifestyle-oriented, the brand has that, too. Right now, you can pick up a ton of New Balance favorites at heavy discounts thanks to an early Black Friday deal of 20 percent off select gear with the code FEAST.

New Balance
997H
New Balance newbalance.com
SAVE NOW

Some of the brand's top style sneakers are discounted but the real push is the sale on over 150 of its lifestyle and fitness products, including these Higher Learning sweats and sherpa anorak, both of which are as primed for relaxation as they are for getting in a good sweat.

New Balance
NB Basketball Colorized Court Hoodie
New Balance newbalance.com
$74.99
SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

california cowboy shirt pocket with beer
Men’s High Sierra

SHOP NOW

UP TO 20% OFF

California Cowboy's High Sierra Shirt is a warm flannel jam-packed with features to keep you comfortable on and off the mountain. Get 20 percent off this flannel now with code GEARPATROL20.

United By Blue Recycled Sherpa Shirt Jacket
United By Blue Recycled Sherpa Shirt Jacket
United By Blue
SAVE NOW

$148 $111 (25% OFF W/ CODE BETTER)

Look good, stay warm, and do your part for the environment with this adventure-ready 100% recycled polyester number from United By Blue. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHERPA JACKETS

NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle
NordicTrack Commercial S22i Studio Cycle
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$2,199 $1,499 (32% OFF)

An even more upgraded version of the exercise bike that made it into our Winter Gear Awards, this tech-packed fitness machine also comes with 30-day iFIT class streaming access.

READ ABOUT PELOTON ALTERNATIVE EXERCISE BIKES

Dyson Outsize Absolute+ Vacuum
Dyson Outsize Absolute+ Vacuum
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$900 $750 (17% OFF)

Not only does this vacuum boast Dyson's legendary no-loss suction and the ability to get into those hard-to-reach spaces, but it also has a laser guide to ensure top levels of cleanliness.

READ ABOUT THE COMPLETE DYSON VACUUM LINEUP

Blunt Umbrellas Metro
Blunt Umbrellas Metro
Blunt
SAVE NOW

$79 $64 (20% OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL20)

The rainy season is upon us and, with the showers to come, you'll need an umbrella. This one is small, compact, has a protective sleeve and offers 41 inches of protection from downpours.

READ ABOUT THE BEST UMBRELLAS

Philips Norelco Electric Shaver 6850
Philips Norelco Electric Shaver 6850
Walmart
SAVE NOW

$110 $70 (36% OFF)

With 72 self-sharpening blades offering 10x the protection of the competition, this trimmer offers a smooth-yet-efficient shave so you can look your best all day, every day.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BEARD TRIMMERS

Fully Jarvis Wood Veneer Standing Desk
Fully Jarvis Wood Veneer Standing Desk
Fully
SAVE NOW

$599 $509 (15% OFF)

The Jarvis is our pick for the best electric standing desk. Working from home on your couch is probably wreaking havoc on your posture, so it is probably time to make a change.

READ ABOUT THE BEST STANDING DESKS

TRX Kettlebell 5-Piece Bundle
TRX Kettlebell 5-Piece Bundle
TRX
SAVE NOW

$459 $229 (50% OFF)

Get TRX's excellent gravity-cast kettlebell set f0r half off today. The set includes 16kg, 20kg, 24kg, 28kg and 32kg kettlebells, meaning you can do just about any workout from home. 

READ MORE ABOUT KETTLEBELLS

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place
SAVE NOW

$145 $99 (32% OFF)

The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets. 

READ MORE ABOUT OUR PLACE

Herman Miller Sayl Chair
Herman Miller Sayl Chair
Design Within Reach
SAVE NOW

$595 $506 (15% OFF)

Inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge, this is everything you could want in a desk chair: airy, comfortable, visually striking and a great value.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS OF 2021

Levi's Sherpa Denim Trucker Jacket
Levi's Sherpa Denim Trucker Jacket
Macy's
SAVE NOW

$98 $80 (18% OFF)

The trucker jacket has been part of the style zeitgeist for decades and doesn't look to be going anywhere. Type III trucker style and a fuzzy sherpa lining join forces to make a jacket you will want to wear every day.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PUFFER JACKETS

KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series 5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series 5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
KitchenAid
SAVE NOW

$430 $220 (48% OFF)

This is a crazy deal on a high-quality professional-grade mixer you'll be using for all of your holiday baking needs. To get the deal, you just need to sign up with your email address. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN GIFTS

