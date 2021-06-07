Today's Top Stories
New Balance's Semi-Annual Sale Has Everything

Whether you're bolstering your workout drawer or need some fresh kicks for summer, New Balance has you covered.

new balance 2002r
New Balance

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

New Balance has become a one-stop-shop for everything lifestyle and fitness-related in the past few years, owing to consistent excellence and forward-thinking in every facet of the company. If you're looking for workout gear, New Balance has running shoes and clothing that will help you perform your best. If you are looking for something more lifestyle-oriented, the brand has that, too. Right now, you can pick up a ton of New Balance favorites at heavy discounts thanks to its Semi-Annual Sale.

Some of the brand's top runners are discounted right alongside lifestyle picks like the 2002R, a walking shoe that looks just as good in the city as it does with your favorite workout shorts. You can also pick up the brand's do-everything Accelerate shorts, plus a bunch of other gear and shoes that will demand a spot in your rotation.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Veja V-10 CWL Faux Leather Sneakers
Veja V-10 CWL Faux Leather Sneakers
VEJA skimresources.com
$90 $150

$60 OFF (40%)

These faux leather kicks from Veja are responsibly made and look darn good. Everybody has to have a white pair for summer and, if you ask us, these are perfect for warm days. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE RELEASES OF MAY

Apple 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with Retina Display
Apple 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with Retina Display
skimresources.com
SHOP NOW

$300 OFF (20%)

Now is a rare chance to pick up a MacBook Pro at a great price — Apple doesn't like marking things down. This is the perfect laptop for just about anything you need.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW TECH

Apple AirPods Max - Space Gray
Apple AirPods Max - Space Gray
Apple amazon.com
$520 $549

$29 OFF (5%)

This is the first time that Apple has dropped the price of its new AirPods Max, and knowing Apple, this is probably not going to last long, so jump on the deal ASAP. 

READ ABOUT THE AIRPODS MAX

Burrow Block Nomad Loveseat
Burrow Block Nomad Loveseat
skimresources.com
$895 $995

$100 OFF (10%)

Burrow is one of the best direct-to-consumer brands around, especially in the home space. We love the simplicity of its sofas and armchairs, including this one, which is easy to move and has a built-in USB charger.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME OFFICE ACCESSORIES

Steelcase Series 1 Office Chair
Steelcase Series 1 Office Chair
Steelcase amazon.com
$353 $415

$62 OFF (15%)

Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under well under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.

READ OUR BEST OFFICE CHAIRS GUIDE

Tumi V4 22-Inch Expandable Carry-On
Tumi V4 22-Inch Expandable Carry-On
Tumi nordstrom.com
$450 $650

$200 OFF (30%)

You are now free to move about the world. This hard-sided suitcase from Tumi looks stellar, has an integrated lock and will definitely stand up to anything the TSA throws at it (seriously they'll probably throw it).

READ MORE ABOUT TRAVEL ESSENTIALS

Taylor Stitch The Rugby Shirt
Taylor Stitch The Rugby Shirt
Taylor Stitch taylorstitch.com
$68 $88

$20 OFF (23%)

A striped rugby shirt is something everyone should have in their wardrobe. This one from Taylor Stitch offers classic rubber buttons and a solid 8-ounce weight without the warmth. It's a nice transition piece for life back in the office. 

SEE MORE TAYLOR STITCH LAST CALL ITEMS

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP04 Purifying Heater + Fan
Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP04 Purifying Heater + Fan
Dyson dyson.com
$550 $670

$120 OFF (18%)

Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will is nice for allergy season and as temperatures warm this summer.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Flint and Tinder 10-Year Pullover
Flint and Tinder 10-Year Pullover
Flint and Tinder huckberry.com
$78 $98

$20 OFF (20%)

Flint and Tinder has not only perfected the hooded sweatshirt, but it has committed to its customers by guaranteeing the hoodie for 10-years, no matter what happens to it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOODIES

Yamazaki Plain Rectangular Side Table
Yamazaki Plain Rectangular Side Table
Yamazaki huckberry.com
$63 $75

$12 OFF (16%)

Yamazaki's minimalist designs and smart organizational features have helped it be dubbed the Ikea of Japan. The reality is that they've been doing it for over 100 years in Japan and make stylish, durable furniture at affordable prices. This side table is a great addition to any space. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST ONLINE FURNITURE STORES

Saatva Classic Mattress
Saatva Classic Mattress
$1,299 $1,499

$200 OFF (13%)

Saatva makes our pick for the best mattress you can buy online right now. It is a hybrid innerspring mattress with eco-friendly foam that utilizes a Euro pillow top, which, unlike a standard pillow top, is stitched underneath the top cover of the mattress for a more seamless look.

READ OUR MATTRESS GUIDE

Pax 3 Vaporizer
Pax 3 Vaporizer
$200 $250

$50 OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL20 (20%)

This is our pick for the best vape kit you can buy — it is the complete package. With the PAX 3 you get precise temperature adjustments and use concentrates or loose-leaf, it is up to you.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CANNABIS VAPES

