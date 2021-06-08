Dad Need a New Grill? These Pellet Grills Are Great and on Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
When we think about dads, we think about white New Balance sneakers, dad jokes and, of course, firing up the grill. When it comes to grilling, nobody knows better than our fathers, so he obviously needs a machine that is up to the task when it comes time for the weekly barbecue. Right now through June 30, you can get one of Z Grills pellet grills and smokers discounted up to 20 percent off, including some of its newest arrivals.
Part machine and part grill, a pellet grill heats up small wood pellets (as opposed to gas or charcoal) to precisely grill and smoke to perfection.
A number of the discounted grills include a free gift, ranging from a grill cover to free pellets and grilling tools. These grills don't get marked down this much very often, so take advantage of this Father's Day deal while you still can.
Burrow is one of the best direct-to-consumer brands around, especially in the home space. We love the simplicity of its sofas and armchairs, including this one, which is easy to move and has a built-in USB charger.
You are now free to move about the world. This hard-sided suitcase from Tumi looks stellar, has an integrated lock and will definitely stand up to anything the TSA throws at it (seriously they'll probably throw it).
A striped rugby shirt is something everyone should have in their wardrobe. This one from Taylor Stitch offers classic rubber buttons and a solid 8-ounce weight without the warmth. It's a nice transition piece for life back in the office.
Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will is nice for allergy season and as temperatures warm this summer.
Saatva makes our pick for the best mattress you can buy online right now. It is a hybrid innerspring mattress with eco-friendly foam that utilizes a Euro pillow top, which, unlike a standard pillow top, is stitched underneath the top cover of the mattress for a more seamless look.
