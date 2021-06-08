Dad Need a New Grill? These Pellet Grills Are Great and on Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

When we think about dads, we think about white New Balance sneakers, dad jokes and, of course, firing up the grill. When it comes to grilling, nobody knows better than our fathers, so he obviously needs a machine that is up to the task when it comes time for the weekly barbecue. Right now through June 30, you can get one of Z Grills pellet grills and smokers discounted up to 20 percent off, including some of its newest arrivals.

Part machine and part grill, a pellet grill heats up small wood pellets (as opposed to gas or charcoal) to precisely grill and smoke to perfection.

A number of the discounted grills include a free gift, ranging from a grill cover to free pellets and grilling tools. These grills don't get marked down this much very often, so take advantage of this Father's Day deal while you still can.

SHOP NOW





This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io