Dad Need a New Grill? These Pellet Grills Are Great and on Sale

With Father's Day coming up, Z Grills is marking down a handful of its best pellet grills and smokers.

z grills
Z Grills

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

When we think about dads, we think about white New Balance sneakers, dad jokes and, of course, firing up the grill. When it comes to grilling, nobody knows better than our fathers, so he obviously needs a machine that is up to the task when it comes time for the weekly barbecue. Right now through June 30, you can get one of Z Grills pellet grills and smokers discounted up to 20 percent off, including some of its newest arrivals.

Part machine and part grill, a pellet grill heats up small wood pellets (as opposed to gas or charcoal) to precisely grill and smoke to perfection.

A number of the discounted grills include a free gift, ranging from a grill cover to free pellets and grilling tools. These grills don't get marked down this much very often, so take advantage of this Father's Day deal while you still can.

Z Grills -10002E
Z Grills -10002E
skimresources.com
$599 $749

$150 OFF (20%)

It is finally summer and we are able to get outside to start grilling again. This pellet grill from Z Grills is a great buy if you're looking to grill and smoke with one machine.

Otter Box Venture 25 Cooler
Otter Box Venture 25 Cooler
venture skimresources.com
$196 $280

$84 OFF (30%)

Otterbox's Venture cooler features integrated injection-molding and high-grade cooling technologies, anti-slip rubber feet and interior separators for wet and dry goods.

Veja V-10 CWL Faux Leather Sneakers
Veja V-10 CWL Faux Leather Sneakers
VEJA skimresources.com
$90 $150

$60 OFF (40%)

These faux leather kicks from Veja are responsibly made and look darn good. Everybody has to have a white pair for summer and, if you ask us, these are perfect for warm days. 

Apple 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with Retina Display
Apple 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with Retina Display
skimresources.com
$300 OFF (20%)

Now is a rare chance to pick up a MacBook Pro at a great price — Apple doesn't like marking things down. This is the perfect laptop for just about anything you need.  

Apple AirPods Max - Space Gray
Apple AirPods Max - Space Gray
Apple amazon.com
$520 $549

$29 OFF (5%)

This is the first time that Apple has dropped the price of its new AirPods Max, and knowing Apple, this is probably not going to last long, so jump on the deal ASAP. 

Burrow Block Nomad Loveseat
Burrow Block Nomad Loveseat
skimresources.com
$895 $995

$100 OFF (10%)

Burrow is one of the best direct-to-consumer brands around, especially in the home space. We love the simplicity of its sofas and armchairs, including this one, which is easy to move and has a built-in USB charger.

Steelcase Series 1 Office Chair
Steelcase Series 1 Office Chair
Steelcase amazon.com
$353 $415

$62 OFF (15%)

Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. On sale for under well under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make.

Tumi V4 22-Inch Expandable Carry-On
Tumi V4 22-Inch Expandable Carry-On
Tumi nordstrom.com
$450 $650

$200 OFF (30%)

You are now free to move about the world. This hard-sided suitcase from Tumi looks stellar, has an integrated lock and will definitely stand up to anything the TSA throws at it (seriously they'll probably throw it).

Taylor Stitch The Rugby Shirt
Taylor Stitch The Rugby Shirt
Taylor Stitch taylorstitch.com
$68 $88

$20 OFF (23%)

A striped rugby shirt is something everyone should have in their wardrobe. This one from Taylor Stitch offers classic rubber buttons and a solid 8-ounce weight without the warmth. It's a nice transition piece for life back in the office. 

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP04 Purifying Heater + Fan
Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP04 Purifying Heater + Fan
Dyson dyson.com
$550 $670

$120 OFF (18%)

Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will is nice for allergy season and as temperatures warm this summer.

Saatva Classic Mattress
Saatva Classic Mattress
$1,299 $1,499

$200 OFF (13%)

Saatva makes our pick for the best mattress you can buy online right now. It is a hybrid innerspring mattress with eco-friendly foam that utilizes a Euro pillow top, which, unlike a standard pillow top, is stitched underneath the top cover of the mattress for a more seamless look.

Pax 3 Vaporizer
Pax 3 Vaporizer
$200 $250

$50 OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL20 (20%)

This is our pick for the best vape kit you can buy — it is the complete package. With the PAX 3 you get precise temperature adjustments and use concentrates or loose-leaf, it is up to you.

