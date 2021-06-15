Today's Top Stories
1
What Exactly Is a Tactical Watch?
2
The Best Father’s Day Gifts Under $100
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
Gifts to Help Reduce Stress This Father’s Day

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Freshen up Your Suiting with Indochino's Summer Suit Sale

After a year of being stuck in the back of our closets, suits are back.

By Will Porter
indochino
Indochino

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Now that we're headed back to the office and entering summer wedding season, you might be looking into your closet, digging around for that suit you put away 15 months ago and forgot about. If you've gained a bit of a pandemic belly, lost some weight through a strict workout regiment or just want to freshen up your wardrobe with some new duds, now is your chance at Indochino. The brand is offering up its premium suiting for 15 percent off right now with code PREM15.

There are over 30 options to choose from, so whether you're looking for a slim suit with some stretch or a classic twill suit, you can find one in your style and color.

SHOP NOW

Related Stories
The 10 Best Suits for Men Under $1,000
The 8 Best Performance Dress Shirts
Ties Might Be Toast

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Backcountry x YETI Rambler 30oz Tumbler
Backcountry x YETI Rambler 30oz Tumbler
avantlink.com
$32 $40

$8 OFF (20%)

Yeti mugs are some of our favorites and any time one goes on sale, we jump on it because they usually end up selling out fast. This mug might be perfect.

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

Dad Grass CBD
Dad Grass CBD
$113 $150

25% OFF ORDERS OVER $150 W/ CODE LASTMINUTEGRASS

If you're still looking for a gift for your dad for Father's Day this weekend, you can get a last-minute deal from Dad Grass. Give him the gift that will take him back to the old days. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WEED VAPES

Thermoworks Thermapen Mk4
Thermoworks Thermapen Mk4
skimresources.com
$69 $99

$30 OFF (30%)

Thermoworks is a leader in humidity trackers, pH monitors and meat probes, but its marquee product is the humble Thermapen. If you don't believe us, ask chefs and grillmasters everywhere.

READ ABOUT GRILLING MYTHS DEBUNKED

Adidas Samba Classic Soccer Shoe
Adidas Samba Classic Soccer Shoe
adidas amazon.com
$53 $70

$17 OFF (25%)

Adidas Sambas have been gracing the pitch for decades and, as most things do, they've come around and captured the eye of stylish guys everywhere, from Jonah Hill to A$AP Rocky. 

READ ABOUT THE LATEST STYLE RELEASES 

Coway Airmega 400
Coway Airmega 400
skimresources.com
$552 $649

$97 OFF (15%)

This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour. Bonus points for not being an eyesore like most air purifiers.

READ OUR AIR PURIFIER GUIDE

Staub Compact Cocotte
Staub Compact Cocotte
Staub skimresources.com
$200 $340

$140 OFF (41%)

Staub's enameled cast iron is versatile, distributes heat evenly, and works with any heat source, including induction. This is one of our favorite pieces of cookware.

READ OUR MOST SHOPPED FOOD AND DRINK GUIDES

Adidas Ultraboost 21 Primeblue Shoes
Adidas Ultraboost 21 Primeblue Shoes
adidas skimresources.com
$144 $180

$36 OFF (20%)

The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. This is the first time we've seen the 21s on sale. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW RUNNING SHOES

ReGeneration by Knoll
ReGeneration by Knoll
Formway Design skimresources.com
$529 $622

$93 OFF (15%)

ReGeneration is Knoll's exceptional take on the ergonomic office chair. It is pretty much essential to have an office chair at home these days.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
skimresources.com
$54 $78

$24 OFF (31%)

Four-way stretch, seamless construction, and extreme breathability make this our pick for the best premium workout shirt. It is simple, and simply good.

READ MORE ABOUT OUR FAVORITE WORKOUT SHIRTS

Filson Weatherproof Rolling Carry-on Bag
Filson Weatherproof Rolling Carry-on Bag
FILSON skimresources.com
$650 $1,695

$1,045 OFF (61%)

Now is probably the best time to buy a new suitcase or carry-on — travel is booming. This leather carry-on from Filson is weatherproof and made in the USA. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL ACCESSORIES

Otter Box Venture 25 Cooler
Otter Box Venture 25 Cooler
venture skimresources.com
$196 $280

$84 OFF (30%)

Otterbox's Venture cooler features integrated injection-molding and high-grade cooling technologies, anti-slip rubber feet and interior separators for wet and dry goods.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOLERS

Taylor Stitch The Rugby Shirt
Taylor Stitch The Rugby Shirt
Taylor Stitch taylorstitch.com
$68 $88

$20 OFF (23%)

A striped rugby shirt is something everyone should have in their wardrobe. This one from Taylor Stitch offers classic rubber buttons and a solid 8-ounce weight without the warmth. It's a nice transition piece for life back in the office. 

SEE MORE TAYLOR STITCH LAST CALL ITEMS

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Casper Is Offering a Deal on 2019-2020 Mattresses
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Save Big During Levi's End of Season Sale
These Awesome Filson Bags Are All on Sale
How to Solve Bad Wi-Fi in One Room for Cheap
This Highly Touted Sous Vide Cooker Is on Sale
Save 15% During Knoll's Modern Comforts Sale
Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Apple Products
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
There's a Sale on One of the Best Grilling Tools