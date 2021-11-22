Get a Rare Deal on a Traeger Wood Pellet Grill

Find all the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals here.

There are pellet grills and then there are Traeger pellet grills. Made of heavy-gauge steel and full of features that make it easy and efficient to use, the Traeger Pro 780 is one of the top grills you can buy in the pellet category. In fact, its smaller counterpart, the Pro 575, is our pick for the best pellet grill you can buy. Right now, you can get the upgraded Pro 780 for $100 off at Walmart — or Amazon, if you prefer — a savings of 10 percent.



This is a sale we don't see often, as promotions on Traeger grills usually encompass free pellets or add-ons — rarely do we see a top-line grill discounted. So this isn't a deal to pass on if you're in the market for a new grill for the summer.

