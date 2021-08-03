Today's Top Stories
Save 20% off a Bunch of Customizable, Mid-Century Furniture

Inside Weather is offering up its custom furniture for up to 20% off right now.

By Will Porter
inside weather semi annual sale
Inside Weather

Inside Weather is no ordinary online furniture brand. It has carved out a lane for itself by sticking to values that are not only commendable but are quite difficult to achieve without serious dedication. The brand is fully carbon-negative — its sofas use over 200 upcycled plastic bottles and its packaging is made from renewable sugar-based material, which the brand claims is the first of its kind in the furniture industry. You can customize just about all of its furniture, but also get it relatively quickly, which is almost unheard of. To make it even sweeter, you can get up to 20 percent off its entire site during the Semi-Annual Sale.

The tiered sale gives you 10 percent off orders of $500 or more with code SEMIANNUAL10, 15 percent off orders over $1,500 with code SEMIANNUAL15 or 20 percent off orders over $2,500 with code SEMIANNUAL20. Shop quick, though, the sale ends August 6.

SAVE NOW

