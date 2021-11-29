Today's Top Stories
Porter Road Is Having a Rare Sale for Cyber Monday

Porter Road is helping everyone get premium meat delivered at a discount, just in time for playoff football and holiday dinners.

By Will Porter
porter road
Porter Road

Not content with the subpar meat options given to their new catering service, Porter Road founders James Peisker and Chris Carter decided it was time to take matters into their own hands. The result was a premium meat delivery service that puts a premium on exceptional meat delivered straight to your door, whenever you need it. For Cyber Monday, Porter Road is offering up a 20 percent discount on a bunch of its "Stock Up" options to make holiday grilling taste better than ever

You can pick up anything you need for grilling this holiday season, including almost any beef, pork, chicken or sausage you can think of. Hurry and order, though, things are selling out quickly.

SAVE NOW

Filson Ripstop Nylon Backpack
Filson Ripstop Nylon Backpack
Filson
SAVE NOW

$195 $98 (50% OFF)

Whether its a hard-wearing jacket or a backpack built to last a lifetime, Filson makes some of our absolute favorite gear. This backpack will be your go-to for years to come.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GIFTS FOR MEN

Hydro Flask 32-ounce Wide Mouth Bottle
Hydro Flask 32-ounce Wide Mouth Bottle
Hydro Flask
SAVE NOW

$50 $37 (25% OFF)

Hydro Flask really needs no introduction at this point, so when you can get a 32-ounce wide mouth with its Temp-Shield insulation at 25 percent off, you do it

READ ABOUT THE BEST GIFTS UNDER $100

Lululemon Always Agile Short Sleeve
Lululemon Always Agile Short Sleeve
Lululemon
SAVE NOW

$68 $39 (43% OFF)

Made for all kinds of training, the Always Agile tee has a classic fit and is made with a versatile quick-drying, sweat-wicking fabric.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CYBER MONDAY FITNESS DEALS

Fellow Clara French Press
Fellow Clara French Press
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$99 $85 (15% OFF)

Our home writer gave this French Press his stamp of approval after testing it out — he said that despite its price, its aesthetics alone make it a must-have for the discerning home coffee brewer.

READ THE FULL CLARA REVIEW

ThermoWorks Thermapen One
ThermoWorks Thermapen One
ThermoWorks
SAVE NOW

$105 $84 (20% OFF)

When it comes to keeping temperature, ThermoWorks is elite. The brand is a leader in humidity trackers, pH monitors and meat probes, but its marquee product is the humble Thermapen. If you don't believe us, ask chefs and grillmasters everywhere. 

READ ABOUT A RARE GRILL DEAL

Branch Task Chair
Branch Task Chair
Branch
SAVE NOW

$279 $259 (7% OFF)

One of our top picks for the best office chairs of 2021, the Branch Task Chair features built-in adjustable lumbar support, wide mesh back and adjustable arms, making it a killer deal for under $300. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Hudson Jacket
Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Hudson Jacket
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$298 $224 (25% OFF)

Made with British Millerain waxed canvas and lined with cozy flannel from UK's Abraham Moons woolen mills, this hunting-inspired jacket will be your new favorite. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WAXED JACKETS

Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter
Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$65 $52 (20% OFF)

The Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter is hand-blown with premium lead-free glass and can hold up to 32 oz of your favorite whiskey. 

READ ABOUT COCKTAIL GLASSES

Outdoor Voices MegaFleece Snap Sweatshirt
Outdoor Voices MegaFleece Snap Sweatshirt
Outdoor Voices
SAVE NOW

$138 $103 (25% OFF)

This oversized fleece from OV is reminiscent of 90s fleece jackets but is updated to stand out with fun color blocking, big buttons and a kangaroo pocket. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATSHIRTS

Pax 3 Vaporizer Kit
Pax 3 Vaporizer Kit
Pax
SAVE NOW

$250 $200 (20% OFF)

Our favorite weed vaporizer, the Pax 3 offers an unparalleled 10-year warranty, is easy to use and has a variable temperature to bring out the best of your weed.

READ ABOUT THE BEST VAPES

Oxo 8-Cup Coffee Maker
Oxo 8-Cup Coffee Maker
Oxo
SAVE NOW

$178 $140 (21% OFF)

This is our favorite coffee maker of 2021 and it is rarely marked down this much. It brews an SCA-certified Gold Standard Brew and easily toggles between a single serving and a full pot.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

Traeger Pro 575 Wi-Fi Pellet Grill and Smoker
Traeger Pro 575 Wi-Fi Pellet Grill and Smoker
Walmart
SAVE NOW

$900 $800 (11% OFF)

Equipped with Wi-Fi for precise and convenient temperature control, the Traeger Pro 575 is our pick for the best wood pellet grills you can buy. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PELLET GRILLS YOU CAN BUY

Made In Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan
Made In Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan
Made In
SAVE NOW

$79 $63 (20% OFF)

We love Made In's cookware and this Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan is the perfect blend of cast-iron and non-stick cooking, resulting in a Goldilocks pan you can use for anything. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOKWARE

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$550 $500 (9% OFF)

Get rare savings on one of the most powerful stick vacuums Dyson makes. The Cyclone V10 Absolute has three power modes and runs for up to 60 minutes. 

READ OUR DYSON GUIDE

Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
Ooni
SAVE NOW

$349 $279 (20% OFF)

Ooni's Frya 12 Pizza Oven makes cooking pizza in your backyard a breeze. It reaches 950 degrees in just 15 minutes and can cook pizzas up to 12 inches. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GIFTS FOR CHEFS

Therabody Theragun Pro
Therabody Theragun Pro
Therabody
SAVE NOW

$599 $399 (33% OFF)

This is one of the best percussion massagers you can buy, so it is absolutely worth picking up, especially at this price. Recover better. 

READ MORE ABOUT THERABODY

Jaybird Vista 2 Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird Vista 2 Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$200 $130 (35% OFF)

This is the cheapest we've seen our favorite headphones for running and working out. When it comes to this deal, run, don't walk. 

READ MORE ABOUT EARBUDS

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
SAVE NOW

$269 $215 (20% OFF)

Our pick for the best affordable linen sheet set, the Linen Core set from Brooklinen is airy and soft from the first time you use them. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
REI
SAVE NOW

$350 $250 (29% OFF)

This GPS-equipped running watch from Garmin has all the tools you need to improve your fitness, plus you can store up to 500 songs and connect to Bluetooth so you can run without your phone.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WINTER FITNESS GEAR

