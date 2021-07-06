Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Need a New Pocket Knife? This Kershaw Is on Sale

The Kershaw Cryo II ticks all the boxes when it comes to the perfect everyday carry item.

By Will Porter
kershaw cryo ii pocket knife
Kershaw

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Made in collaboration with custom knifemaker Rick Hinderer, the Cryo series from Kershaw is designed to equip anyone with an affordable, high-quality pocket knife. Made from pure stainless steel and coated with titanium carbo-nitride for durability, the Cryo can stand up to anything your day-to-day activities require. Right now, you can pick up the knife at an even more affordable price point of just $40 — 33 percent off the normal price of $60.

The blade has all of the design aspects you can expect, including fast deployment and a secure locking system for safe, effective use alongside a handy clip and one-handed flipper for convenience.

SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Red Wing Heritage Passport Wallet
Red Wing Heritage Passport Wallet
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$140 $91 (35% OFF)

Traveling again? It is just as important as ever to keep your passport and your wallet safe, so get something to keep them close. 

READ ABOUT PASSPORT WALLETS

Dyson Cyclone V10 Allergy
Dyson Cyclone V10 Allergy
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$480 $400 (20% OFF)

This Dyson comes with all the features you expect from one of the best stick vacuums you can buy, including 60 minutes of power and a number of clever attachments. 

READ OUR DYSON GUIDE

Aeron Chair
Aeron Chair
Herman Miller Herman Miller
SAVE NOW

$1445 $1228 (15% OFF)  

Snag one of the best office chairs EVER during this rare sale. 

READ ABOUT OUR BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

Ode Brew Grinder
Ode Brew Grinder
Fellow Fellow
SAVE NOW

$299 $236 (20% OFF with GEARPATROL21)

A beautifully designed, award winning coffee grinder, now 20% off for a limited time. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE FELLOW ODE GRINDER

Brooklinen Waffle Bath Towels
Brooklinen Waffle Bath Towels
Brooklinen
SAVE NOW

$65 $55 (15% OFF)

Waffle towels are quick drying and super comfortable — they are the perfect shower towel refresh. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUMMER HOME PRODUCTS

Viberg Service Boot
Viberg Service Boot
Viberg
SAVE NOW

$710 $604 (15% OFF)

Viberg makes some of the best boots you can buy and they hardly ever go on sale, so act fast if you want to get a deal. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOOTS FOR MEN

Timex Marlin Blackout 34mm
Timex Marlin Blackout 34mm
Todd Snyder
SAVE NOW

$199 $139 (30% OFF)

This mid-century throwback from Timex is one of our favorite silhouettes you can buy. Its simple hand-winding action and dial make for a classy, easy-going watch you can wear with anything. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RECENT STYLE RELEASES

G Pen Dash Vaporizer
G Pen Dash Vaporizer
Vapor.com
SAVE NOW

$70 $56 (2o% OFF)

This is our pick for the best budget weed vape you can buy.

READ ABOUT THE BEST VAPES

Burrow Nomad Loveseat
Burrow Nomad Loveseat
Burrow
SAVE NOW

$995 $896 (10% OFF)

Burrow not only makes great couches, but it took the middle man out of the equation to make getting one easier than ever. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FURNITURE TO BUY ONLINE

Food52 x Staub Turmeric Cookware Collection Traditional Skillet
Food52 x Staub Turmeric Cookware Collection Traditional Skillet
Food52
SAVE NOW

$286 $149 (48% OFF)

A colorful enamel coating and pre-seasoned cooking surface highlight this exceptional skillet from Staub and Food52.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUMMER HOME PRODUCTS

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$549 $489 (11% OFF)

This is the lowest price we've seen on the new Apple AirPods Max. If you're thinking about getting them, do it now. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NOISE CANCELING EARBUDS

Timex Q + Todd Snyder Bracelet Watch
Timex Q + Todd Snyder Bracelet Watch
Todd Snyder
SAVE NOW

$179 $129 (27% OFF)

Another simply exceptional Timex Q collab from American designer Todd Snyder, at a great price. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW WATCHES

