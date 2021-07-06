Need a New Pocket Knife? This Kershaw Is on Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Made in collaboration with custom knifemaker Rick Hinderer, the Cryo series from Kershaw is designed to equip anyone with an affordable, high-quality pocket knife. Made from pure stainless steel and coated with titanium carbo-nitride for durability, the Cryo can stand up to anything your day-to-day activities require. Right now, you can pick up the knife at an even more affordable price point of just $40 — 33 percent off the normal price of $60.

The blade has all of the design aspects you can expect, including fast deployment and a secure locking system for safe, effective use alongside a handy clip and one-handed flipper for convenience.

