Today's Top Stories
1
How (and Where) to Buy and Wear Shorts This Summer
2
These Shorts Are Perfect For Your Summer Travels
3
Introducing the First-Ever Gear Patrol Beer
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
YETI’s New Duffle Is Perfect for Summer

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Looking for a Pre-Owned Luxury Watch? Here's How to Save $2,000 on One

Omega, Cartier, Seiko and more are all on sale.

By Will Porter
cartier tank
Courtesy

Looking for even more great savings? Subscribe to our daily newsletter Today’s Best Deals and have them sent straight to your inbox.

If we love anything at Gear Patrol, it is a nice watch. What we love even more is getting a great deal on that watch. It isn't often that you can find a luxury watch for a huge discount, but right now you can get exactly that at eBay thanks to its WatchBox sale — you just need the code PICKWATCHBOX to get up to $2,000 off a big selection of pre-owned watches.

If you want an Omega, you're in luck. If you want a Cartier, a Breitling or a Patek Philippe, you can find one of those as well. Make sure you shop soon, though, because there is only one of each up for grabs.

SAVE NOW

Related Stories
A Brief Guide to Vintage Omega Watches
The 30 Best Affordable Watches Under $1,000
The Complete Buying Guide to Seiko Watches

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones
Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$350 $250 (29% OFF)

These are the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy right now. 

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONE GUIDE

Adidas Ultraboost 21 Primeblue
Adidas Ultraboost 21 Primeblue
Adidas
SAVE NOW

$180 $126 (30% OFF)

The Ultraboost has been one of our favorite shoes ever since its inception and the newest model is no exception. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHOES

OXO 8 Cup Coffee Maker
OXO 8 Cup Coffee Maker
Macy's
SAVE NOW

$170 $145 (15% OFF)

This is our pick for the best coffee maker you can buy. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

Herman Miller Sayl Chair
Herman Miller Sayl Chair
Herman Miller
SAVE NOW

$545 $463 (15% off)

Snag one of the best office chairs EVER during this rare sale. 

READ ABOUT OUR BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

All-Clad HA1 Set of 3 Nonstick Pans
All-Clad HA1 Set of 3 Nonstick Pans
Sur La Table
SAVE NOW

$225 $140 (38% OFF)

This is the last non-stick set you'll ever need in your kitchen. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST ALL-CLAD ALTERNATIVES

Colgate Hum Electric Toothbrush
Colgate Hum Electric Toothbrush
Colgate
SAVE NOW

$70 $49 (30% OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL30)

This toothbrush from Colgate is our pick for the best electric toothbrush you can buy. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSHES

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$549 $478 (13% OFF)

This is the lowest price we've seen on the new Apple AirPods Max. If you're thinking about getting them, do it now. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NOISE CANCELING EARBUDS

Red Wing Heritage Passport Wallet
Red Wing Heritage Passport Wallet
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$140 $91 (35% OFF)

Traveling again? It is just as important as ever to keep your passport and your wallet safe, so get something to keep them close. 

READ ABOUT PASSPORT WALLETS

Dyson Cyclone V10 Allergy
Dyson Cyclone V10 Allergy
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$480 $400 (20% OFF)

This Dyson comes with all the features you expect from one of the best stick vacuums you can buy, including 60 minutes of power and a number of clever attachments. 

READ OUR DYSON GUIDE

Ode Brew Grinder
Ode Brew Grinder
Fellow Fellow
SAVE NOW

$299 $236 (20% OFF with GEARPATROL21)

A beautifully designed, award winning coffee grinder, now 20% off for a limited time. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE FELLOW ODE GRINDER

G Pen Dash Vaporizer
G Pen Dash Vaporizer
Vapor.com
SAVE NOW

$70 $56 (2o% OFF)

This is our pick for the best budget weed vape you can buy.

READ ABOUT THE BEST VAPES

Timex Q + Todd Snyder Bracelet Watch
Timex Q + Todd Snyder Bracelet Watch
Todd Snyder
SAVE NOW

$179 $129 (27% OFF)

Another simply exceptional Timex Q collab from American designer Todd Snyder, at a great price. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW WATCHES

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Take an Extra 60% Off at J.Crew Right Now
Adventure-Inspired Whiskey Glasses Are on Sale
Under Armour Is Having a Big 50% off Sale
Nordstrom's Giant Anniversary Sale Is Here
The Newest Adidas Ultraboosts Are $54 off Today
Levi’s Has up to 70% off Jeans, Jackets and More
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Shop These Luggage Sales Before You Go on a Trip