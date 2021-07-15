Today's Top Stories
United By Blue Is Having a Huge End-of-Season Sale

You can take up to 60% off new arrivals and get 40% off items that are already marked down.

By Will Porter
united by blue
United by Blue

Finding a company that emphasizes responsibility and sustainability in its practices is a huge part of buying clothes these days, but sometimes it is hard to know exactly what a brand is doing to make its mark. United By Blue, however, is one of the most transparent brands around, offering up a ton of detailed information about its efforts right off its homepage. A Certified B Corp, the brand is paving the way when it comes to sustainable fashion. Right now, you can feel good about stocking up on some great-looking clothes during United By Blue's End-of-Season sale, where you can get huge discounts on new arrivals and even take 40 percent off a huge selection of sale items.

Not only are clothes on sale, but you can find a well-curated selection of mugs, water bottles and other accessories on sale as well. Shop a sale you can feel good about.

Barbour Ashby Jacket
Barbour Ashby Jacket
End
$415 $157 (62% OFF)

It turns out it is not that expensive to dress like a royal. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RAIN JACKETS

August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen) + Connect Hub
August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen) + Connect Hub
Amazon
$230 $167 (27% OFF)

This Alexa-enabled smart lock connects straight to your existing deadbolt for easy security. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME SMART DEVICES

Whiskey Peaks American Mountains - Set of 4
Whiskey Peaks American Mountains - Set of 4
Huckberry
$65 $55 (15% OFF)

These glasses from Whiskey Peaks feature mountains inside — and rarely go on sale. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WHISKEY GLASSES

Persol 54mm Square Sunglasses
Persol 54mm Square Sunglasses
Nordstrom Rack
$289 $120 (58% off)

Italian-made style for less.

MORE SUNGLASSES

Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones
Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon
$350 $250 (29% OFF)

These are the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy right now. 

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONE GUIDE

Herman Miller Sayl Chair
Herman Miller Sayl Chair
Herman Miller
$545 $463 (15% off)

Snag one of the best office chairs EVER during this rare sale. 

READ ABOUT OUR BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

All-Clad HA1 Set of 3 Nonstick Pans
All-Clad HA1 Set of 3 Nonstick Pans
Sur La Table
$225 $140 (38% OFF)

This is the last non-stick set you'll ever need in your kitchen. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST ALL-CLAD ALTERNATIVES

Colgate Hum Electric Toothbrush
Colgate Hum Electric Toothbrush
Colgate
$70 $49 (30% OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL30)

This toothbrush from Colgate is our pick for the best electric toothbrush you can buy. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSHES

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
$549 $478 (13% OFF)

This is the lowest price we've seen on the new Apple AirPods Max. If you're thinking about getting them, do it now. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NOISE CANCELING EARBUDS

Red Wing Heritage Passport Wallet
Red Wing Heritage Passport Wallet
Huckberry
$140 $91 (35% OFF)

Traveling again? It is just as important as ever to keep your passport and your wallet safe, so get something to keep them close. 

READ ABOUT PASSPORT WALLETS

Dyson Cyclone V10 Allergy
Dyson Cyclone V10 Allergy
Dyson
$480 $400 (20% OFF)

This Dyson comes with all the features you expect from one of the best stick vacuums you can buy, including 60 minutes of power and a number of clever attachments. 

READ OUR DYSON GUIDE

Timex Q + Todd Snyder Bracelet Watch
Timex Q + Todd Snyder Bracelet Watch
Todd Snyder
$179 $129 (27% OFF)

Another simply exceptional Timex Q collab from American designer Todd Snyder, at a great price. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW WATCHES

