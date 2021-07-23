Spruce Up Your Space with These Discounted Rugs

Looking for even more great savings? Subscribe to our daily newsletter Today’s Best Deals and have them sent straight to your inbox.

Cooler temperatures are going to be here sooner than we think. That means that we'll inevitably be spending more time inside (again), so you should probably start thinking about giving your home a refresh for the hours indoors ahead. One of the best ways to give new life to your space is by laying down a new rug. After all, they do really tie a room together.

Right now at Ruggable, you can get up to 20 percent off any rug with code CHEERS during the site's Birthday Sale that runs through July 27. Ruggable's rugs are all machine washable and come in a huge variety of patterns, from distressed Moroccan prints to vintage Southwestern motifs. Plus, each rug comes with either a classic rug pad or a cushioned rug pad, so you can make those hardwood floors a little comfier under your feet.

