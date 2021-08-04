Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

As temperatures cool and we start reaching for more than a lightweight tee and shorts in the morning, the first piece to come off the stack of warm clothes is a crewneck sweatshirt. It looks great with a pair of shorts on a cool September evening and can even be paired with an oxford shirt and chinos for date night. Crewnecks are simple, durable and, quite simply, one of the most versatile garments you can own. The good news is, one of our favorites is on sale right now at Huckberry: the Flint and Tinder 10-Year Crew.

This sweatshirt not only ticks all the boxes but is guaranteed for 10 years, meaning that if it starts to fall apart the brand will hook you up with a free repair (or a replacement if a repair isn't possible). Plus, it comes in a few easy-to-wear colors (although Navy and Black are the only ones on sale with good sizing) and won't shrink in the wash, meaning that it will always fit how it is supposed to.

SAVE NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io