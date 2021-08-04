Today's Top Stories
1
A Monthly Fee to Use a Car's Built-In Features?
2
YETI’s New Duffle Is Perfect for Summer
3
You Can Order Our Beer Online in Over 30 States
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
The Low-Top Sneaker Your Wardrobe Is Missing

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Now Is the Time to Get Your Go-To Sweatshirt for Fall at a Great Discount

The 10-Year Crew from Flint and Tinder is a perfect addition to your wardrobe for transitional autumn weather and into winter.

By Will Porter
10year crew
Huckberry

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

As temperatures cool and we start reaching for more than a lightweight tee and shorts in the morning, the first piece to come off the stack of warm clothes is a crewneck sweatshirt. It looks great with a pair of shorts on a cool September evening and can even be paired with an oxford shirt and chinos for date night. Crewnecks are simple, durable and, quite simply, one of the most versatile garments you can own. The good news is, one of our favorites is on sale right now at Huckberry: the Flint and Tinder 10-Year Crew.

This sweatshirt not only ticks all the boxes but is guaranteed for 10 years, meaning that if it starts to fall apart the brand will hook you up with a free repair (or a replacement if a repair isn't possible). Plus, it comes in a few easy-to-wear colors (although Navy and Black are the only ones on sale with good sizing) and won't shrink in the wash, meaning that it will always fit how it is supposed to.

SAVE NOW

Related Stories
The 17 Best Sweatshirts for Men
Why Sweatshirts Have a V at the Neck
The 20 Best Hoodies for Men

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

raen optics sunglasses
Remmy Handmade Sunglasses

SHOP NOW

UP TO 20% OFF

Elevate your summer looks with these retro-inspired sunglasses from Raen Optics. Use code GEAR20 for 20 percent off your purchase.

Flint and Tinder 10-Year Crew
Flint and Tinder 10-Year Crew
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$88 $57 (35% OFF)

The second you buy this crewneck sweatshirt it becomes one of the most versatile pieces in your wardrobe. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATSHIRTS

Nike Air Tailwind 79 Sneaker
Nike Air Tailwind 79 Sneaker
Nordstrom
SAVE NOW

$90 $65 (28% OFF)

After debuting at the Honolulu Marathon in the 70s, these are back as your new favorite sneaker for daily wear. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE WHITE SNEAKERS

Patagonia Black Hole 40L Duffel Bag
Patagonia Black Hole 40L Duffel Bag
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$129 $97 (25% OFF)

This hardy ripstop bag is perfect for weekend trips or outdoor adventures — it looks great, too. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL DUFFELS

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$199 $139 (30% OFF)

This is one of the best insulated jackets you can buy and is hardly ever found at this price. 

READ WHY YOU NEED AN INSULATED JACKET IN THE SUMMER

Jaybird Vista 2
Jaybird Vista 2
Jaybird
SAVE NOW

$200 $180 (10% OFF)

These athlete-inspired earbuds are one of our favorites for working out thanks to new features like SurroundSafe keep you protected and aware on the road or trail. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST EARBUDS

Dyson Pure Cool Link
Dyson Pure Cool Link
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$400 $300 (25% OFF)

Dyson's smaller cooling fan/air purifier is still plenty strong: it can clear a 350-square-foot room of 99.97 percent of pollutants and allergens as small as .3 microns. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Z Grills Backyard Warrior 7002C2E
Z Grills Backyard Warrior 7002C2E
Z Grills
SAVE NOW

$699 $509 w/ code Gearpatrol (14% OFF)

The new 7002C2E from Z Grills packs plenty of cooking space (697 sq. inches) and packs the excellent heat retention Z Grills other pellet grills pack. It's already discounted $90 but with our exclusive code, you can save another $100. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PELLET SMOKERS

Flint and Tinder Unlined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder Unlined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$188 $122 (35% OFF)

After years of success with the flannel-lined version, Flint and Tinder made an all-season waxed jacket. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WAXED JACKETS

OXO Brew 8 Cup Coffee Maker
OXO Brew 8 Cup Coffee Maker
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$178 $152 (14% OFF)

This excellent coffee maker from OXO is our pick for the best coffee maker of 2021. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Pour-Over Kettle
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Pour-Over Kettle
Nordstrom
SAVE NOW

$169 $120 (29% OFF)

We think this is the best electric kettle that you can buy thanks to its effectiveness and good looks.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GOOSENECK KETTLES

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Nordstrom
SAVE NOW

$399 $329 (18% OFF)

This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GADGETS FOR MEN

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
These Japanese Chef’s Knives Are on Sale
Shop the Best Deals on Outdoor and Camping Gear
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Save Hundreds on Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair
This Handsome Barn Coat Is Super Affordable Today
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
Elevate Your Look with These Retro Sunglasses
Nordstrom's Giant Anniversary Sale Is Here
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
The Best Deals on Mattresses You Can Shop Online
Some of Patagonia’s Best Gear Is on Sale