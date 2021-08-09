The Reebok Nano X1 Is on Sale For the First Time We've Seen

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Our Outdoor and Fitness editor has been testing the Reebok Nano series shoes for a few years now and it is safe to say he's smitten. The Nano 9 made it into the list of the best fitness products of 2019 and its follow-up, the Nano X, was our Just Get This pick for the best gym shoes you can buy. It was the top pick until Reebok dropped the newest in the series earlier this year, the X1, which quickly took over the top spot. The Nano X has been on sale for a couple of weeks now, but today we noticed the X1 on sale for the first time. You can pick up a pair for just $100, $30 off the normal price.

The Nano X1 steps up from the X with a redesigned toe and supportive heel cup, plus Reebok's Floatride Energy Foam which came from its running shoe line. There are now two versions: you can choose between the X1 Grit or the X1 Knit. The Grit uses a durable, sturdy upper for hard workouts while the Knit uses more of Reebok's running tech to create a lightweight upper that takes the sting out of sprints.

