Today's Top Stories
1
Say Goodbye to These Beers before Its Too Late
2
YETI’s New Duffle Is Perfect for Summer
3
You Can Order Our Beer Online in Over 30 States
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
The Low-Top Sneaker Your Wardrobe Is Missing

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Reebok Nano X1 Is on Sale For the First Time We've Seen

Reebok's superlative training shoes have become even better with the release of the X1.

By Will Porter
reebok nano x1
Reebok

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Our Outdoor and Fitness editor has been testing the Reebok Nano series shoes for a few years now and it is safe to say he's smitten. The Nano 9 made it into the list of the best fitness products of 2019 and its follow-up, the Nano X, was our Just Get This pick for the best gym shoes you can buy. It was the top pick until Reebok dropped the newest in the series earlier this year, the X1, which quickly took over the top spot. The Nano X has been on sale for a couple of weeks now, but today we noticed the X1 on sale for the first time. You can pick up a pair for just $100, $30 off the normal price.

The Nano X1 steps up from the X with a redesigned toe and supportive heel cup, plus Reebok's Floatride Energy Foam which came from its running shoe line. There are now two versions: you can choose between the X1 Grit or the X1 Knit. The Grit uses a durable, sturdy upper for hard workouts while the Knit uses more of Reebok's running tech to create a lightweight upper that takes the sting out of sprints.

Reebok
Reebok Nano X1
Reebok
$99.97
SAVE NOW
Reebok
Reebok Nano X1 Grit
Reebok
$99.97
SAVE NOW

Related Stories
Everything You Need to Head Back to the Gym
The Best Gym Shorts According to 6 Pro Trainers
The 10 Best Gym Bags of 2021

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Dyson V8 Absolute
Dyson V8 Absolute
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$450 $380 (16% OFF)

Dyson's vacuums lead the way for a reason — they have some of the best innovations and technology you can buy.

READ THE COMPLETE DYSON GUIDE

Reebok Nano X1
Reebok Nano X1
Reebok
SAVE NOW

$130 $100 (23% OFF)

This is the first time we've seen these Reebok's follow up to the excellent Nano X workout shoes on sale

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHOES

East Fork 7-Piece You're-All-Set Set
East Fork 7-Piece You're-All-Set Set
East Fork
SAVE NOW

$210 $179 (15% OFF)

This handmade clay dining set comes in a handful of gorgeous colors that match any home. 

READ ABOUT THE COOLEST HOME RELEASES

Lululemon Surge Short 6-inch Liner
Lululemon Surge Short 6-inch Liner
Lululemon
SAVE NOW

$88 $59 (33% OFF)

Made from water repellent, stretch ripstop fabric, these will add a bit of luxury to your running lineup. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOUTIQUE RUNNING BRANDS

Flint and Tinder 10-Year Crew
Flint and Tinder 10-Year Crew
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$88 $57 (35% OFF)

The second you buy this crewneck sweatshirt it becomes one of the most versatile pieces in your wardrobe. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATSHIRTS

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$199 $139 (30% OFF)

This is one of the best insulated jackets you can buy and is hardly ever found at this price. 

READ WHY YOU NEED AN INSULATED JACKET IN THE SUMMER

Dyson Pure Cool Link
Dyson Pure Cool Link
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$400 $300 (25% OFF)

Dyson's smaller cooling fan/air purifier is still plenty strong: it can clear a 350-square-foot room of 99.97 percent of pollutants and allergens as small as .3 microns. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

OXO Brew 8 Cup Coffee Maker
OXO Brew 8 Cup Coffee Maker
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$178 $152 (14% OFF)

This excellent coffee maker from OXO is our pick for the best coffee maker of 2021. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Nordstrom
SAVE NOW

$399 $329 (18% OFF)

This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GADGETS FOR MEN

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Shop the Best Deals on Outdoor and Camping Gear
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Flint and Tinder's Unlined Waxed Jacket Is 35% off
AirPods Are on Sale for Just $114 Right Now
Get Outfitted with Aether's End of Season Sale
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
Save Big on One of the Best Internet Sofas
Some of Patagonia’s Best Gear Is on Sale
Gantri Is Having Its First-Ever Sale Right Now
Save Nearly $200 on a Great Pellet Grill