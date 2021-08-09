A Bunch of Premium Cookware Is on Sale at Williams Sonoma

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

If you're looking to spruce up the kitchen and dining area or if your kitchen knives are getting a little dull, now is the perfect time to splurge on some new cookware at Williams Sonoma. The retailer is offering up huge deals that we rarely see on some of our favorite brands like All-Clad, Le Creuset, Staub and more.

You can pick up this Staub French Oven for 60 percent off, this awesome Shun Premier chef's knife for 29 percent off or receive 40 percent off this All-Clad frying pan. If you don't need cookware, there are tons of glasses, cups, napkins and kitchen accessories on sale as well.

SAVE NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io