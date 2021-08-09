Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

A Bunch of Premium Cookware Is on Sale at Williams Sonoma

Dutch ovens, frying pans, chef's knives and so much more are hugely discounted right now.

By Will Porter
le creuset
Williams Sonoma

If you're looking to spruce up the kitchen and dining area or if your kitchen knives are getting a little dull, now is the perfect time to splurge on some new cookware at Williams Sonoma. The retailer is offering up huge deals that we rarely see on some of our favorite brands like All-Clad, Le Creuset, Staub and more.

You can pick up this Staub French Oven for 60 percent off, this awesome Shun Premier chef's knife for 29 percent off or receive 40 percent off this All-Clad frying pan. If you don't need cookware, there are tons of glasses, cups, napkins and kitchen accessories on sale as well.

SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Dyson V8 Absolute
Dyson V8 Absolute
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$450 $380 (16% OFF)

Dyson's vacuums lead the way for a reason — they have some of the best innovations and technology you can buy.

READ THE COMPLETE DYSON GUIDE

Reebok Nano X1
Reebok Nano X1
Reebok
SAVE NOW

$130 $100 (23% OFF)

This is the first time we've seen these Reebok's follow up to the excellent Nano X workout shoes on sale

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHOES

East Fork 7-Piece You're-All-Set Set
East Fork 7-Piece You're-All-Set Set
East Fork
SAVE NOW

$210 $179 (15% OFF)

This handmade clay dining set comes in a handful of gorgeous colors that match any home. 

READ ABOUT THE COOLEST HOME RELEASES

Lululemon Surge Short 6-inch Liner
Lululemon Surge Short 6-inch Liner
Lululemon
SAVE NOW

$88 $59 (33% OFF)

Made from water repellent, stretch ripstop fabric, these will add a bit of luxury to your running lineup. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOUTIQUE RUNNING BRANDS

Flint and Tinder 10-Year Crew
Flint and Tinder 10-Year Crew
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$88 $57 (35% OFF)

The second you buy this crewneck sweatshirt it becomes one of the most versatile pieces in your wardrobe. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATSHIRTS

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$199 $139 (30% OFF)

This is one of the best insulated jackets you can buy and is hardly ever found at this price. 

READ WHY YOU NEED AN INSULATED JACKET IN THE SUMMER

Dyson Pure Cool Link
Dyson Pure Cool Link
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$400 $300 (25% OFF)

Dyson's smaller cooling fan/air purifier is still plenty strong: it can clear a 350-square-foot room of 99.97 percent of pollutants and allergens as small as .3 microns. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

OXO Brew 8 Cup Coffee Maker
OXO Brew 8 Cup Coffee Maker
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$178 $152 (14% OFF)

This excellent coffee maker from OXO is our pick for the best coffee maker of 2021. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Nordstrom
SAVE NOW

$399 $329 (18% OFF)

This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GADGETS FOR MEN

