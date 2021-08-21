Today's Top Stories
Looking for a Late Season Deal on a Pellet Grill? Z Grills Is Having a Sale

If you need a new grill for Labor Day (and beyond), now is the time to buy.

By Will Porter
z grills
Z Grills

While summer is winding down, that doesn't mean that grilling season is coming to a close. For many of us, it never really ends. If you're looking to pick up a new grill that will get your barbecue setup prepped Labor Day parties, football tailgates and beyond, you don't want to miss the Labor Day Flash Sale at Z Grills.

Z Grills specializes in wood pellet grills, which use hardwood pellets to smoke and grill to perfection. The sale is offering deals on four of the brand's grills, the 600D3E, the 10002B2E, the 5002H and the 700E. The sales are staggered, with the first two grills going on sale for 24 hours on August 21-22 and the latter two grills on sale from the 22-23. If you're looking to pick one up, shop quickly because there are only 50 units of each grill available.

SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

All-Clad 8-In. Fry Pan / Copper Core
All-Clad 8-In. Fry Pan / Copper Core
All-Clad
SAVE NOW

$180 $80 (56% OFF)

All-Clad's copper-cored fry pans are optimal for searing, browning and frying just about anything you can dream up. 

READ MORE ABOUT FRYING PANS

Adidas Terrex Free Hiker Primeblue
Adidas Terrex Free Hiker Primeblue
REI
SAVE NOW

$200 $150 (25% OFF)

The Adidas Terrex Free hiker is one of Adidas' most coveted kicks, thanks to its epic blend of street style and adventure capabilities. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING SHOES

Rhone Commuter Shorts
Rhone Commuter Shorts
Rhone
SAVE NOW

$88 $62 (30% OFF)

These might be the perfect commuter shorts — a 7-inch inseam hits the sweet spot and Rhone's Flex-Knit material looks great while keeping you comfortable. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUMMER SHORTS

Patagonia Ultralight Black Hole 30L Duffel Bag
Patagonia Ultralight Black Hole 30L Duffel Bag
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$69 $52 (25% OFF)

When it comes to a duffel that fits all of the criteria for the perfect bag, look no further than the Black Hole line from Patagonia.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM BAGS

Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice
SAVE NOW

$349 $249 (29% OFF)

This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GADGETS FOR MEN

Le Creuset Toughened Non-Stick Pro Set of Two Fry Pans
Le Creuset Toughened Non-Stick Pro Set of Two Fry Pans
Kaufmann Mercantile
SAVE NOW

$215 $160 (25% OFF)

Le Creuset makes some of the finest cookware you can buy, including this non-stick set made with a textured triple-reinforced PFOA-free surface that is harder than previous iterations. 

READ MORE ABOUT NON-STICK PANS

Under Armour Sportsmask
Under Armour Sportsmask
Under Armour
SAVE NOW

$25 $15 (40% OFF)

With cases on the rise and restrictions starting to be put back into place, adding a couple of masks to your collection doesn't hurt. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASKS

Dyson Pure Cool TP04 Purifying Fan
Dyson Pure Cool TP04 Purifying Fan
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$570 $450 (21% OFF)

If you need to give your AC a much-needed breather, this tower fan from Dyson fits the bill — plus it keeps the air in your house clean. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Timex 1979 Dive Watch Reissue
Timex 1979 Dive Watch Reissue
END Clothing
SAVE NOW

$189 $99 (48% OFF)

This reimagination of the Timex watches of the 70s has all the features known for the time but with an updated twist. 

READ HOW TO BUY A TIMEX

Ray-Ban Retro Wayfarer
Ray-Ban Retro Wayfarer
Nordstrom Rack
SAVE NOW

$140 $80 (42% OFF) 

These slimmed-down Ray-Ban Wayfarers are made in Italy and perfect for the dog days of summer.

READ ABOUT THE COOLEST STATEMENT SUNGLASSES

Patagonia Micro Puff Jacket
Patagonia Micro Puff Jacket
Patagonia
SAVE NOW

$249 $174 (42% OFF)

It isn't common that Patagonia marks down its marquee products, so hop on this deal while you can. 

READ WHY YOU NEED AN INSULATED JACKET IN SUMMER

Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 Watch
Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 Watch
Todd Snyder
SAVE NOW

$158 $99 (37% OFF)

Adorn your wrist with one of our favorite collaborations going right now, Todd Snyder and Timex.

READ MORE ABOUT TIMEX

