Looking for a Late Season Deal on a Pellet Grill? Z Grills Is Having a Sale

While summer is winding down, that doesn't mean that grilling season is coming to a close. For many of us, it never really ends. If you're looking to pick up a new grill that will get your barbecue setup prepped Labor Day parties, football tailgates and beyond, you don't want to miss the Labor Day Flash Sale at Z Grills.

Z Grills specializes in wood pellet grills, which use hardwood pellets to smoke and grill to perfection. The sale is offering deals on four of the brand's grills, the 600D3E, the 10002B2E, the 5002H and the 700E. The sales are staggered, with the first two grills going on sale for 24 hours on August 21-22 and the latter two grills on sale from the 22-23. If you're looking to pick one up, shop quickly because there are only 50 units of each grill available.

