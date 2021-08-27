Stock up for Fall With 15% off Sale Items at Huckberry

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
At Gear Patrol, we love Huckberry. The retailer curates an exceptional selection of products to supply all of our adventures, from cruising around the city to far-flung trips abroad. We're constantly checking Huckberry for good deals and this week we happened to come across a sweet sale that is must-shop (sales are a rarity at Huckberry). Through Sunday, 8/29, you can get 15 percent off all of the items in Huckberry's sale shop, meaning even steeper savings on products that are already marked down.
The Rhodes Huxley Boots are handsome, built to last and a major value. With the extra 15% off at checkout that means these are nearly $100 off and a no-brainer buy for anyone in need of a Chelsea boot.
Maybe you're heading back to the office and realize the hoodies aren't going to cut it anymore. Rhone's Commuter Shirt offers moisture-wicking capability, a four-way stretch and has a natural wrinkle release.
BioLite's exceptional fire pit got an upgrade in 2021, adding a better battery, a new enamel coating and a tweak to the body for better burning. This ultimate smokeless firepit also doubles as a grill with its included grill grate.
