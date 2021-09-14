Today's Top Stories
1
Digital Driver's Licenses: a Privacy Nightmare?
2
Enjoy a Better View with Nike Polarized Sunglasses
3
You Can Order Our Beer Online in Over 30 States
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
Treat Yourself with These CBD Gumdrops Flavors

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Home Depot's Giant Labor Day Appliance Sale Is Coming to a Close

The retailer's big Labor Day sale is finally coming to a close, but you still have a bit of time to shop.

By Will Porter
lg fridge
LG

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

If you've been in the market for a big appliance but have been holding off due to the high cost or you're just putting it off simply because it is literally a big, inconvenient appliance, now is the time to pull the trigger — Home Depot's Labor Day sale is only going until September 15.

Last year when people were spending all their time home, they took to upgrading appliances or tackling renovations. This spike in demand coincided with a decline in supply because of Covid, therefore creating a shortage of appliances. While there are still lots of products in short supply still, some major appliances are more readily available. And with this Home Depot sale, nearly anything you need in your home is discounted — from LG Refrigerators and GE Ranges to air purifiers and wine coolers. Now is probably one of the last big chances to get major appliances on sale until the holidays, so make sure to give this some serious thought today.

SAVE NOW

Related Story
The 5 Best Home and Design Releases This Week

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

The Sill Calathea Ornata
The Sill Calathea Ornata
The Sill
SAVE NOW

$54 $46 (15% OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL15)

If you need to spruce up your home's living room for fall, the best way to do it is with a fresh live plant. Right now at the Sill, you can get 15% off a huge selection of items with our exclusive code. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST INDOOR PLANTS

Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice
SAVE NOW

$349 $249 (29% OFF)

This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GADGETS FOR MEN

Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones
Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$350 $250 (29% OFF)

The predecessor to our current top pick for noise-cancelling headphones, the WX1000-MX3 is the ideal set of headphones to get you through the workday, whether you're drowning out office noise or the sounds of WFH life. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NOISE-CANCELLING HEADPHONES

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular)
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular)
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$749 $459 (39% OFF)

With both GPS and cellular data capability, this is one of the most powerful and versatile Apple Watches you can buy. It is also swim-proof and can monitor your heart rate or take an ECG. 

READ ABOUT APPLE WATCH TIPS AND TRICKS

Levi's Trucker Jacket
Levi's Trucker Jacket
Nordstrom
SAVE NOW

$98 $59 (40% OFF)

A staple in the style world, a trucker jacket from Levi's is a must-have for any guy who wants to complete his wardrobe. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DENIM JACKETS

Shun Premier 6.5” Master Utility Knife
Shun Premier 6.5” Master Utility Knife
Williams Sonoma
SAVE NOW

$170 $120 (29% OFF)

This hand-hammered utility knife is going to replace every other knife you have in the kitchen; it is that good. Light and nimble, it features a slightly curved blade for quick mincing and a handsome walnut handle. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN KNIVES

Nike Air Tailwind 79
Nike Air Tailwind 79
Nike
SAVE NOW

$90 $77 (14% OFF)

The original Nike Air Tailwind made its debut in 1978 at the Honolulu Marathon and it is back in a version nearly identical to the revolutionary original.  

READ ABOUT SUMMER SNEAKERS

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
SAVE NOW

$269 $229 (15% OFF)

Our favorite affordable linen sheets, the Linen Core set from Brooklinen adds a touch of class and a whole lot of comfort to your bedroom setup.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS

Blueair Classic 280i Air Purifier
Blueair Classic 280i Air Purifier
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$430 $279 (35% OFF)

This Wi-Fi-enabled air purifier is great for small to medium rooms and can capture 99.97% of airborne pollutants including dust, mold, pet dander, and pollen. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Adidas Running Ultraboost 21
Adidas Running Ultraboost 21
Zappos
SAVE NOW

$180 $127 (29% OFF)

We've been obsessed with the Adidas Ultraboost ever since its release and this is one of the first times we've seen the newest version on sale. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHOES

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
These Italian-Made Boots Now Start at Just $97
Dyson Refurbished Appliances Are on Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
We've Got an Exclusive Deal on Plants at The Sill
Recover Like a Champ with This On-Sale Solution
Check out This Rare Deal on Patagonia Baggies
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Need Some New Boots? These Danners Are on Sale
Shop the Best Deals on Outdoor and Camping Gear
The Best Deals on Mattresses You Can Shop Online
Need a New Pocket Knife? This Kershaw Is on Sale