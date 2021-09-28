The Best Sheets You Can Buy Are on Sale

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day.
Crisp and cool, the Riley Home Percale Sheet set is an outstanding value — a queen-sized set is only $125 at full price. This is rare for a sheet set that features long-staple combed cotton and hotel-worthy Baratta stitching. These features add up to make the percale sheets our pick for the best sheets you can buy. What's even better is that you can pick up these sheets for a crazy discount right now thanks to Riley's sale on last-chance items. The sheets were already marked down to $95 and you can get an extra 20 percent off with code LAST20.
If you don't need the percale set, you can choose from a handful of other marked-down options, including a reversible flannel set perfect for cooler temperatures or a soft sateen duvet cover. Be sure to shop soon — this is your last chance, after all.
Breville makes some of our favorite coffee machines; we ranked this as our Step Up pick for 2021. We love this one for its easy-to-use interface and attention to detail. Every cup you make will be dialed in just how you like it.
Aesop makes some of the finest soaps and other scent-focused products you can find — you instantly know you're in a high-quality establishment when you see Aesop in the bathroom. Join the ranks, at a discount.
This take on the iconic trucker jacket silhouette is the perfect balance between classic style and upgraded materials. The indigo waffle cotton looks like standard cotton from afar but up close gives the jacket a completely different texture.
Working from home is the new normal for so many of us, so you should probably just give in and buy office-quality gear to make your home a bit more comfortable for work. This is one of our favorite office chairs.
The Apple brand MagSafe charger is likely one of the most reliable you can choose, given its native compatibility. It works with any MagSafe-enabled iPhone, obviously, but also supports Qi wireless charging on any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods.
