Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Sheets You Can Buy Are on Sale

Riley Home is offering an extra 20% off its already-marked down Last Chance section, which includes our pick for best sheets.

By Will Porter
riley home
Riley

Crisp and cool, the Riley Home Percale Sheet set is an outstanding value — a queen-sized set is only $125 at full price. This is rare for a sheet set that features long-staple combed cotton and hotel-worthy Baratta stitching. These features add up to make the percale sheets our pick for the best sheets you can buy. What's even better is that you can pick up these sheets for a crazy discount right now thanks to Riley's sale on last-chance items. The sheets were already marked down to $95 and you can get an extra 20 percent off with code LAST20.

If you don't need the percale set, you can choose from a handful of other marked-down options, including a reversible flannel set perfect for cooler temperatures or a soft sateen duvet cover. Be sure to shop soon — this is your last chance, after all.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

cubbit
Cubbit Cell 4TB

15% OFF

Cubbit offers peer-to-peer, subscription-free, secure cloud storage that makes your privacy a top priority. Use the code GEAR15 at checkout for 15 percent off a Cubbit of your own.

Shun Classic Western Chef's Knife
Shun Classic Western Chef's Knife
Williams Sonoma
$150 $115 (23% OFF)

Anthony Bourdain always said you really only needed one good knife in the kitchen. This one could be it. It is made with a pakkawood handle and a proprietary VG-MAX super steel blade made to last.

READ MORE ABOUT KITCHEN KNIVES

Automatic Prospex King Turtle Green Silicone Strap Watch 45mm
Automatic Prospex King Turtle Green Silicone Strap Watch 45mm
Macy's
$595 $446 (25% OFF W/ CODE VIP)

This special-edition diver's watch from Seiko is part of the wide-ranging Prospex series and features a drab green dial and magnified day/date window. 

READ MORE ABOUT SEIKO

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37
Nike
$120 $93 (22% OFF)

Even at full price, the Pegasus is one of Nike's best affordable running shoes — many of them hover near $200 these days. These are perfect for daily jogs and training for bigger events.

READ WHY YOU SHOULD ROTATE RUNNING SHOES

Wallace & Barnes Chore Jacket
Wallace & Barnes Chore Jacket
J.Crew
$168 $118 (30% OFF W/ CODE MOREFALL)

While we see a lot of J.Crew deals, but we don't often see Wallace & Barnes discounted by 30 percent — especially a chore coat like this one, which is perfect for fall.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHORE COATS

Breville Precision Brewer
Breville Precision Brewer
Amazon
$420 $240 (43% OFF)

Breville makes some of our favorite coffee machines; we ranked this as our Step Up pick for 2021. We love this one for its easy-to-use interface and attention to detail. Every cup you make will be dialed in just how you like it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS OF 2021

Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash, 500 mL
Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash, 500 mL
Ssense
$40 $36 (10% OFF W/ CODE SHOP10)

Aesop makes some of the finest soaps and other scent-focused products you can find — you instantly know you're in a high-quality establishment when you see Aesop in the bathroom. Join the ranks, at a discount. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MEN'S DEODORANTS

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Sur La Table
$700 $600 (14% OFF) 

The Barista Express from Breville is one of the best espresso machines you can buy for your home. It features a built-in grinder and milk steamer, plus everything you need to pull a shot.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

Flint and Tinder Indigo Waffle Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder Indigo Waffle Trucker Jacket
Huckberry
$198 $129 (35% OFF)

This take on the iconic trucker jacket silhouette is the perfect balance between classic style and upgraded materials. The indigo waffle cotton looks like standard cotton from afar but up close gives the jacket a completely different texture.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST LIGHTWEIGHT JACKETS

Fully Desk Chair
Fully Desk Chair
$299 $254 (15% OFF)

Working from home is the new normal for so many of us, so you should probably just give in and buy office-quality gear to make your home a bit more comfortable for work. This is one of our favorite office chairs. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple MagSafe Charger
Amazon
$39 $27 (30% OFF)

The Apple brand MagSafe charger is likely one of the most reliable you can choose, given its native compatibility. It works with any MagSafe-enabled iPhone, obviously, but also supports Qi wireless charging on any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES

Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice
$349 $249 (29% OFF)

This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GADGETS FOR MEN

