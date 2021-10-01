Save 30% on Your New Favorite Fall Boots from Rhodes

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to our Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
If you are looking for a new pair of boots for fall, now is the time to shop over at Huckberry. The retailer has dropped prices by 30 percent on a few of our favorite boots from Rhodes. Rhodes crafts its boots in footwear mecca Leon, Mexico, a city known worldwide for its bootmakers.
You can save on the lace-up Winslow, the Bozeman, a mid-century inspired work boot or the Blake, a Chelsea boot finished with a comfortable wedge sole. To unlock the savings on the boots, just use code RHODES30 at checkout. Shop soon, though, Huckberry rarely leaves things marked down for long.
Waxed jackets like this one have been keeping workers and outdoorsmen dry for decades, way longer than Gore-Tex. They endure because of their good looks, unique patina patterns and natural weatherproofing.
When it comes to keeping temperature, ThermoWorks is elite. The brand is a leader in humidity trackers, pH monitors and meat probes, but its marquee product is the humble Thermapen. If you don't believe us, ask chefs and grillmasters everywhere.
The Ratio Six Coffee Maker rarely goes on sale. Not only does it look great on the countertop, but it also makes artisan coffee with the push of a button by simulating a skilled barista pour-over process. If you want to splurge on a coffee machine, this is the time to do so.
Bowflex isn't just the maker of a big awkward home gym anymore — the brand has released some of the best gear for working out at home that we've seen in a while, including this adjustable kettlebell set.
These single-material durable kitchen knives are weird but they also perform really well. They offer Japanese knife-like performance with more durability and less maintenance. And at $100 for a set of two, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better value out there right now.
