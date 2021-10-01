Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Save 30% on Your New Favorite Fall Boots from Rhodes

Huckberry has given us a code to score big savings on some of our favorite boots for the incoming cold weather.

By Will Porter
rhodes boots
Huckberry

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to our Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

If you are looking for a new pair of boots for fall, now is the time to shop over at Huckberry. The retailer has dropped prices by 30 percent on a few of our favorite boots from Rhodes. Rhodes crafts its boots in footwear mecca Leon, Mexico, a city known worldwide for its bootmakers.

You can save on the lace-up Winslow, the Bozeman, a mid-century inspired work boot or the Blake, a Chelsea boot finished with a comfortable wedge sole. To unlock the savings on the boots, just use code RHODES30 at checkout. Shop soon, though, Huckberry rarely leaves things marked down for long.

SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Rhodes Bozeman Boot
Rhodes Bozeman Boot
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$225 $158 (30% OFF W/ CODE RHODES30)

Rhodes makes some of the best affordable boots you can buy, including this pair of everyday-ready boots that reminds us of those worn by Indiana Jones. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOOTS FOR MEN

Taylor Stitch Longshore Jacket
Taylor Stitch Longshore Jacket
SAVE NOW

$298 $224 (25% OFF)

Waxed jackets like this one have been keeping workers and outdoorsmen dry for decades, way longer than Gore-Tex. They endure because of their good looks, unique patina patterns and natural weatherproofing. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WAXED JACKETS

Patagonia Micro Puff Hooded Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Micro Puff Hooded Insulated Jacket
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$299 $164 (45% OFF)

The Micro Puff’s lightweight warmth and wind resistance make it ideal for cool autumn nights and mornings as well as mountain adventures, too. It is also an excellent layering piece for deep winter. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

Q Timex Reissue Bracelet Watch
Q Timex Reissue Bracelet Watch
Nordstrom
SAVE NOW

$179 $134 (25% OFF)

This recreation of a 1979 Q Timex looks good with anything, has Timex's iconic INDIGLO, and features a reliable, accurate quartz movement. A classic watch at an excellent price.

READ HOW TO BE A WATCH GUY

Thermoworks Thermapen Mk4
Thermoworks Thermapen Mk4
Thermoworks
SAVE NOW

$99 $69 (30% OFF)

When it comes to keeping temperature, ThermoWorks is elite. The brand is a leader in humidity trackers, pH monitors and meat probes, but its marquee product is the humble Thermapen. If you don't believe us, ask chefs and grillmasters everywhere.

READ ABOUT GRILLING MYTHS DEBUNKED

Ratio Six Coffee Maker
Ratio Six Coffee Maker
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$345 $294 (15% OFF)

The Ratio Six Coffee Maker rarely goes on sale. Not only does it look great on the countertop, but it also makes artisan coffee with the push of a button by simulating a skilled barista pour-over process. If you want to splurge on a coffee machine, this is the time to do so.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

Seiko Prospex King Turtle Green Watch 45mm
Seiko Prospex King Turtle Green Watch 45mm
Macy's
SAVE NOW

$595 $446 (25% OFF W/ CODE VIP)

This special-edition diver's watch from Seiko is part of the wide-ranging Prospex series and features a drab green dial and magnified day/date window. 

READ MORE ABOUT SEIKO

Nike Air Tailwind 79
Nike Air Tailwind 79
Nike
SAVE NOW

$90 $62 (31% OFF)

The original Nike Air Tailwind made its debut in 1978 at the Honolulu Marathon and it is back in a version nearly identical to the revolutionary original.

READ ABOUT EDITOR'S PICKS FOR OUTFITS

Bowflex SelectTech Kettlebell
Bowflex SelectTech Kettlebell
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$199 $149 (25% OFF)

Bowflex isn't just the maker of a big awkward home gym anymore — the brand has released some of the best gear for working out at home that we've seen in a while, including this adjustable kettlebell set. 

READ MORE ABOUT BOWFLEX

Global Hollow-Edge Chef’s Knife Set
Global Hollow-Edge Chef’s Knife Set
Sur La Table
SAVE NOW

$219 $100 (54% OFF)

These single-material durable kitchen knives are weird but they also perform really well. They offer Japanese knife-like performance with more durability and less maintenance. And at $100 for a set of two, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better value out there right now.

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN KNIVES

Zero Halliburton 25-Inch Spinner Travel Case
Zero Halliburton 25-Inch Spinner Travel Case
Zero Halliburton
SAVE NOW

$695 $348 (50% OFF)

Headed on vacation soon? You will need a new bag to go with you. Get this durable hard-sided case from the luggage pros at Zero Halliburton and you'll be traveling with style and peace of mind. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST LUGGAGE ON SALE

Calvin Klein 3-Pack Boxer Briefs
Calvin Klein 3-Pack Boxer Briefs
Nordstrom
SHOP NOW

$43 $30 (30% OFF)

Over time, Calvin Klein underwear has become a standard in the style world. These are classics made from pure cotton — a super soft material that keeps you comfortable all day.

READ ABOUT THE BEST UNDERWEAR

