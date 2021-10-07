Today's Top Stories
1
Why Getting Swole Isn't Always the Point
2
Grow Your Sneaker Collection with SoleSavy
3
You Can Order Our Beer Online in Over 30 States
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
What Luggage to Bring to an Adventure Lodge

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Shop On Running's Classics Section to Save on Its Best Gear

You can get up to 40% off some of the brand's top picks, including the versatile Cloud trainers.

By Will Porter
on running shoe sale
On Running

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

If you've been out and about over the past few years, you've likely seen a new shoe brand that seemingly popped out of nowhere. Odds are, you saw someone wearing On Running. The Swiss brand has burst on the scene with its lineup of technical footwear that ranges from ubiquitous everyday trainers to hardy sport-forward hiking boots that excel in the Alps. It also has secured Roger Federer as one of its investors and the face of its first-ever tennis shoe.

Arguably its most popular shoe, the Cloud, can be found just about anywhere these days, thanks to its all-day comfort and versatility. The shoe is ideal for quick jogs or an afternoon workout but is just as at home as a daily driver. You can now pick up the Cloud for 20 percent off as part of On Running's Classics section.

On Running
On Running Cloud
On Running
$100.00
SAVE NOW

This section of the On Running website features some of the brand's OG shoes and gear, all marked down by up to 40 percent. Whether you're looking for an intro to the brand or want to stock up on your favorites, On Classics is where you want to shop.

Related Stories
The 18 Best Running Shoes Available Right Now
Here Are Some of the Best Running Shoes on Sale
You Should Rotate Your Running Shoes — Here's Why

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
SAVE NOW

$148 $104 (30% OFF W/ CODE BLANKET30)

Outerknown's ultra-sustainable and comfy clothes are essentials for us at Gear Patrol. This blanket shirt is the closest thing you can get to wearing your favorite throw.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHIRT JACKETS

On Cloud
On Cloud
SAVE NOW

$120 $100 (20% OFF)

Swiss company On has stormed onto the scene with a robust lineup of workout- and running-ready sneakers that are supremely comfortable and ideal for all-day wear. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus True Wireless Earphones
Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus True Wireless Earphones
Master & Dynamic
SAVE NOW

$249 $199 (20% OFF W/ CODE TAKE20)

Master & Dynamic make some of the best-looking earbuds that you can buy. The MW07 are loved by our editors and writers thanks to comfort, versatility and quality sound.

READ MORE ABOUT THE MW07

Patagonia Planing Divider Backpack
Patagonia Planing Divider Backpack
SAVE NOW

$119 $71 (40% OFF)

Designed to keep wet gear away from your dry gear, but still ideal for everyday adventures, the Planing Divider Backpack from Patagonia is the bag you need if you spend your mornings on the water. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER-RESISTANT BACKPACKS

Ray-Ban Clubmaster Folding
Ray-Ban Clubmaster Folding
Ray-Ban
SAVE NOW

$248 $174 (30% OFF)

Clubmasters are an iconic silhouette that has been worn by just about anyone who is anyone throughout the years. This model has been upgraded with a folding frame, adding a bit of flair to the timeless look.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUNGLASSES FOR EVERY FACE SHAPE

Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
SAVE NOW

$98 $56 (43% OFF)

The trucker jacket has been part of the style zeitgeist for decades and doesn't look to be going anywhere. Type III trucker style and a fuzzy sherpa lining join forces to make a jacket you will want to wear every day.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
SAVE NOW

$549 $449 (18% OFF)

With high-quality construction and the elite sound quality you'd expect from Apple headphones, these are some of the best out there. This is also one of the lowest prices we've seen, so pick them up at this price while you can. 

READ ABOUT THE AIRPODS MAX

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
SAVE NOW

$145 $115 (21% OFF)

The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE ALWAYS PAN

Bulova Lunar Pilot
Bulova Lunar Pilot
SAVE NOW

$595 $476 (20% OFF)

This pilot's watch from Bulova was made to go to the moon and features everything a lunar pilot could expect from their watch. The chronograph ensured that the astronauts could keep track of their oxygen, battery and water all in one place. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MILITARY WATCHES

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Oval Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Oval Dutch Oven
SAVE NOW

$440 $300 (32% OFF)

This Le Creuset enameled cast-iron Dutch oven is versatile, distributes heat evenly, and works with any heat source, including induction. This is one of our favorite pieces of cookware.

READ MORE ABOUT LE CREUSET DUTCH OVENS

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
SAVE NOW

$249 $179 (28% OFF)

Apple's newest AirPod earbuds are the best yet, complete with active noise canceling and adaptive EQ. This is also one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. 

READ ABOUT IPHONE COMPATIBLE HEADPHONES

Patagonia Micro Puff Hooded Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Micro Puff Hooded Insulated Jacket
SAVE NOW

$299 $164 (45% OFF)

The Micro Puff’s lightweight warmth and wind resistance make it ideal for cool autumn nights and mornings as well as mountain adventures, too. It is also an excellent layering piece for deep winter. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
The 12 Best Picks from Todd Snyder's Sale Section
Apple's AirPods Max Are at Their Lowest Price Ever
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
Save 30% on One of the Best Overshirts Available
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Amazon Is Starting Black Friday Early This Year
Shop the Best Deals on Outdoor and Camping Gear
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
Bowflex’s Adjustable Kettlebell Is on Sale
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss