Shop On Running's Classics Section to Save on Its Best Gear

If you've been out and about over the past few years, you've likely seen a new shoe brand that seemingly popped out of nowhere. Odds are, you saw someone wearing On Running. The Swiss brand has burst on the scene with its lineup of technical footwear that ranges from ubiquitous everyday trainers to hardy sport-forward hiking boots that excel in the Alps. It also has secured Roger Federer as one of its investors and the face of its first-ever tennis shoe.
Arguably its most popular shoe, the Cloud, can be found just about anywhere these days, thanks to its all-day comfort and versatility. The shoe is ideal for quick jogs or an afternoon workout but is just as at home as a daily driver. You can now pick up the Cloud for 20 percent off as part of On Running's Classics section.
This section of the On Running website features some of the brand's OG shoes and gear, all marked down by up to 40 percent. Whether you're looking for an intro to the brand or want to stock up on your favorites, On Classics is where you want to shop.
Clubmasters are an iconic silhouette that has been worn by just about anyone who is anyone throughout the years. This model has been upgraded with a folding frame, adding a bit of flair to the timeless look.
The trucker jacket has been part of the style zeitgeist for decades and doesn't look to be going anywhere. Type III trucker style and a fuzzy sherpa lining join forces to make a jacket you will want to wear every day.
With high-quality construction and the elite sound quality you'd expect from Apple headphones, these are some of the best out there. This is also one of the lowest prices we've seen, so pick them up at this price while you can.
This pilot's watch from Bulova was made to go to the moon and features everything a lunar pilot could expect from their watch. The chronograph ensured that the astronauts could keep track of their oxygen, battery and water all in one place.
