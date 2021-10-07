Shop On Running's Classics Section to Save on Its Best Gear

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

If you've been out and about over the past few years, you've likely seen a new shoe brand that seemingly popped out of nowhere. Odds are, you saw someone wearing On Running. The Swiss brand has burst on the scene with its lineup of technical footwear that ranges from ubiquitous everyday trainers to hardy sport-forward hiking boots that excel in the Alps. It also has secured Roger Federer as one of its investors and the face of its first-ever tennis shoe.

Arguably its most popular shoe, the Cloud, can be found just about anywhere these days, thanks to its all-day comfort and versatility. The shoe is ideal for quick jogs or an afternoon workout but is just as at home as a daily driver. You can now pick up the Cloud for 20 percent off as part of On Running's Classics section.

This section of the On Running website features some of the brand's OG shoes and gear, all marked down by up to 40 percent. Whether you're looking for an intro to the brand or want to stock up on your favorites, On Classics is where you want to shop.

