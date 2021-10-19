Save on BioLite's New Lanterns with an Exclusive Discount

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to our Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
One of the best parts of fall is spending evenings outside in the crisp air. Whether we're at our favorite campsite or just lounging in the backyard, a lantern is a must-have to keep the party going once the sun has set. BioLite has released two awesome lanterns, the AlpenGlow 250 and AlpenGlow 500, that go above and beyond when it comes to keeping things lit, and, right now, you can save 20 percent on both of them through October 21 with the exclusive code, GEARPATROL20.
With 250 and 500 lumens, respectively, the AlpenGlow 250 and AlpenGlow 500 are plenty bright but also feature nature-inspired ambient light and flickering candle settings. The rechargeable battery can last five hours on the highest setting and up to 200 hours on low, while the USB-out port charges devices or can run BioLite's string lights. This is easily one of the most versatile and fun LED lanterns you can buy.
Whether you need to light up the backyard or the campsite, the AlpenGlow 500's ChromaReal LED technology will provide a natural-feeling glow. It has five light settings and can run for five hours on high and 200 hours on low.
When it comes to keeping temperature, ThermoWorks is elite. The brand is a leader in humidity trackers, pH monitors and meat probes, but its marquee product is the humble Thermapen. If you don't believe us, ask chefs and grillmasters everywhere.
Made for active comfort, the Fundamental tee is ideal for getting out and about as the temperatures start to drop, whether you're heading out for an evening jog or are headed to the park for a tennis match.
Bowflex isn't just the maker of a big awkward home gym anymore — the brand has released some of the best gear for working out at home that we've seen in a while, including this adjustable kettlebell set.
With high-quality construction and the elite sound quality you'd expect from Apple headphones, these are some of the best out there. This is also one of the lowest prices we've seen, so pick them up at this price while you can.
