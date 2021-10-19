Today's Top Stories
Save on BioLite's New Lanterns with an Exclusive Discount

We scored 20% off two of BioLite's new nature-inspired AlpenGlow lanterns, just for Gear Patrol readers.

By Will Porter
biolite alpenglow 500
BioLite

One of the best parts of fall is spending evenings outside in the crisp air. Whether we're at our favorite campsite or just lounging in the backyard, a lantern is a must-have to keep the party going once the sun has set. BioLite has released two awesome lanterns, the AlpenGlow 250 and AlpenGlow 500, that go above and beyond when it comes to keeping things lit, and, right now, you can save 20 percent on both of them through October 21 with the exclusive code, GEARPATROL20.

BioLite
AlpenGlow 250
BioLite bioliteenergy.com
SAVE NOW

With 250 and 500 lumens, respectively, the AlpenGlow 250 and AlpenGlow 500 are plenty bright but also feature nature-inspired ambient light and flickering candle settings. The rechargeable battery can last five hours on the highest setting and up to 200 hours on low, while the USB-out port charges devices or can run BioLite's string lights. This is easily one of the most versatile and fun LED lanterns you can buy.

BioLite
AlpenGlow 500
BioLite bioliteenergy.com
SAVE NOW
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Braun Series 9 Wet Dry Shaver
Braun Series 9 Wet Dry Shaver
SAVE NOW

$300 $270 (10% OFF)

Five shaving elements and sonic vibrations make this one of the most efficient, comfortable razors you can buy. This can also be used wet or dry and for up to 60 minutes on one charge.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RAZORS FOR MEN

Hydrow Rower
Hydrow Rower
Hydrow
SAVE NOW

$2,295 $1,795 (22% OFF)

If you watched The Social Network and thought you could be like the Winklevoss twins if you just had the time and space to row, you can now do it in the comfort of your own home. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM MACHINES

BioLite AlpenGlow 500
BioLite AlpenGlow 500
BioLite
SAVE NOW

$80 $64 (20% OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL20)

Whether you need to light up the backyard or the campsite, the AlpenGlow 500's ChromaReal LED technology will provide a natural-feeling glow. It has five light settings and can run for five hours on high and 200 hours on low. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADLAMPS

Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum
Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum
Walmart
SAVE NOW

$400 $300 (25% OFF)

Engineered for homes with pets, the Dyson V8 Fluffy uses powerful suction and clever attachments to capture dust, animal hair, allergens and deep clean carpets.

READ OUR DYSON VACUUM BUYING GUIDE

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$700 $600 (14% OFF)

The Barista Express from Breville is one of the best espresso machines you can buy for your home. It features a built-in grinder and milk steamer, plus everything you need to pull a shot.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% Flyknit
Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% Flyknit
Nike
SAVE NOW

$200 $171 (14% OFF)

One of the fastest racing shoes ever made, the innovative Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% was literally made to break records. If you want to set your new personal best, these are the shoes you want. 

READ ABOUT RUNNING SHOE ROTATION

Carhartt WIP Watch Hat
Carhartt WIP Watch Hat
END
SAVE NOW

$25 $19 (24% OFF)

An all-time legend in the beanie world, the Carhartt WIP Watch Cap is a wardrobe essential that puts in work from fall through spring, at a price that is super hard to beat. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BEANIES

Fellow Clara French Press
Fellow Clara French Press
Fellow
SAVE NOW

$99 $84 (15% OFF W/ CODE HOSTINGDUTIES)

Our home writer gave this French Press his stamp of approval after testing it out — he said that despite its price, its aesthetics alone make it a must-have for the discerning home coffee brewer. 

READ THE FULL CLARA REVIEW

ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks
SAVE NOW

$99 $69 (30% OFF)

When it comes to keeping temperature, ThermoWorks is elite. The brand is a leader in humidity trackers, pH monitors and meat probes, but its marquee product is the humble Thermapen. If you don't believe us, ask chefs and grillmasters everywhere.

READ ABOUT GRILLING MYTHS DEBUNKED

Lululemon Fundamental Long Sleeve
Lululemon Fundamental Long Sleeve
Lululemon
SAVE NOW

$78 $54 (31% OFF)

Made for active comfort, the Fundamental tee is ideal for getting out and about as the temperatures start to drop, whether you're heading out for an evening jog or are headed to the park for a tennis match. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WORKOUT SHIRTS

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$199 $149 (25% OFF)

Bowflex isn't just the maker of a big awkward home gym anymore — the brand has released some of the best gear for working out at home that we've seen in a while, including this adjustable kettlebell set.

READ A REVIEW OF BOWFLEX'S KETTLEBELL

Apple AirPods Max
LOWEST PRICE EVER
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$549 $490 (11% OFF)

With high-quality construction and the elite sound quality you'd expect from Apple headphones, these are some of the best out there. This is also one of the lowest prices we've seen, so pick them up at this price while you can. 

READ ABOUT THE AIRPODS MAX

