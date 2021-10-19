Save on BioLite's New Lanterns with an Exclusive Discount

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to our Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

One of the best parts of fall is spending evenings outside in the crisp air. Whether we're at our favorite campsite or just lounging in the backyard, a lantern is a must-have to keep the party going once the sun has set. BioLite has released two awesome lanterns, the AlpenGlow 250 and AlpenGlow 500, that go above and beyond when it comes to keeping things lit, and, right now, you can save 20 percent on both of them through October 21 with the exclusive code, GEARPATROL20.

With 250 and 500 lumens, respectively, the AlpenGlow 250 and AlpenGlow 500 are plenty bright but also feature nature-inspired ambient light and flickering candle settings. The rechargeable battery can last five hours on the highest setting and up to 200 hours on low, while the USB-out port charges devices or can run BioLite's string lights. This is easily one of the most versatile and fun LED lanterns you can buy.

