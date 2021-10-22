Today's Top Stories
Get 20% Off All Mattresses, Bedding & More at Allswell

Make your sleep space cozier and classier without having to let go of all your hard-earned cash.

allswell
Allswell

Getting a good night's rest is of paramount importance to your overall health and well-being. As such, equipping your sleep space with a quality mattress and good bedding should be looked at as an investment in your brain function and physical performance. That doesn't mean, however, that you have to dip deep into your savings in order to make it happen — especially when Allswell is offering a sitewide 20% off sale.

In case you're unfamiliar, Allswell has built its name on the idea that quality, luxurious sleep shouldn't come at a premium price point. And with the brand's wide array of hybrid mattresses, toppers, bed frames, duvet covers, sheet sets, and even bath robes, Allswell has done a phenomenal job of delivering on that promise. In fact, the brand's offerings are amongst the best mattresses you can buy online. Whether you want to spruce up your decor with a few throw pillows or you want to do a complete overhaul of your bedroom, this sale, activated by using code FF20 at checkout, is the perfect opportunity to make those goals a reality.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds
Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds
Amazon
$150 $80 (47% OFF)

The Jabra Elite Active 75t feature noise-canceling technology and great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. This is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.

READ MORE ABOUT WIRELESS EARBUDS

All-Clad 8-Inch Fry Pan - Second Quality
All-Clad 8-Inch Fry Pan - Second Quality
All-Clad
$95 $40 (58% OFF)

All-Clad's big factory seconds sale is on, which means there's no better time to buy factory seconds from the superior cookware brand. Like this 8-inch Fry Pan, which is a big-time upgrade for your kitchen.

READ WHAT MAKES ALL-CLAD COOKWARE BETTER

ThermoWorks Thermapen ONE
ThermoWorks Thermapen ONE
ThermoWorks
$105 $84 (20% OFF)

When it comes to keeping temperature, ThermoWorks is one of the best. The brand is a leader in humidity trackers, pH monitors and meat probes, but its marquee product is the humble Thermapen. If you don't believe us, ask chefs and grillmasters everywhere.

READ ABOUT GRILLING MYTHS DEBUNKED

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones
$350 $248 (29% OFF)

The WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. 

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONES GUIDE

Hyperice Vyper 2.0 High-Intensity Vibrating Foam Roller
Hyperice Vyper 2.0 High-Intensity Vibrating Foam Roller
$200 $150 (25% OFF)

Getting quality recovery after a workout is often overlooked but is one of the most important aspects of improving your fitness levels. This foam roller doubles down with a vibrating motor to make your recovery even better. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RECOVERY TOOLS

Teva Ember Suede Slip-On
Teva Ember Suede Slip-On
Nordstrom
$100 $50 (50% OFF)

These sleeping bag-inspired slip-ons are a rugged take on slippers that can you can wear as a mule around the house or pull all the way on for quick errands around town. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SLEEPING BAG SHOES

Braun Series 9 Wet Dry Shaver
Braun Series 9 Wet Dry Shaver
$300 $270 (10% OFF)

Five shaving elements and sonic vibrations make this one of the most efficient, comfortable razors you can buy. This can also be used wet or dry and for up to 60 minutes on one charge.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RAZORS FOR MEN

Hydrow Rower
Hydrow Rower
$2,295 $1,795 (22% OFF)

If you watched The Social Network and thought you could be like the Winklevoss twins if you just had the time and space to row, you can now do it in the comfort of your own home. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM MACHINES

Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum
Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum
$400 $300 (25% OFF)

Engineered for homes with pets, the Dyson V8 Fluffy uses powerful suction and clever attachments to capture dust, animal hair, allergens and deep clean carpets.

READ OUR DYSON VACUUM BUYING GUIDE

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Amazon
$700 $600 (14% OFF)

The Barista Express from Breville is one of the best espresso machines you can buy for your home. It features a built-in grinder and milk steamer, plus everything you need to pull a shot.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

