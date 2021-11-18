Save Up to 60% Sitewide at Lovehoney's Black Friday Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to our Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Whether you're single or partnered, casually interested or thoroughly invested, there are numerous reasons to consider getting over the social stigmas and picking up a sex toy or two. In fact, investing in and utilizing what is coyly and conservatively referred to as "marital aids" can improve your relationships (both with your partner and with yourself) and have positive effects on both the mental and physical health of those involved. And now that Lovehoney is offering a sitewide sale with savings of up to 60 percent off everything, there's never been a better time to take the leap.

The comprehensive sale includes a wide variety of devices ranging from more traditional vibrators to prostate massagers (the masculine analog of the G-spot) and a bevy of other masculine-focused sex toys. You can also get an extra 10 percent off all rabbit vibrators with code BFRABBITS and get free shipping on all orders over $49. And that means it's easy to find one or even a few options that you (and your partner[s]) are comfortable with. But don't sleep on these deals, as this Lovehoney sale isn't going to last forever.

SAVE NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io