Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Save Up to 50% on Sex Toys at Lovehoney's Holiday Sale

Whether solo or partnered, it's time to invest in your sexual, physical and mental health.

tech roundup
Courtesy

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to our Today's Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Whether you're single or partnered, casually interested or thoroughly invested, there are numerous reasons to consider getting over the social stigmas and picking up a sex toy or two. In fact, investing in and utilizing what is coyly and conservatively referred to as "marital aids" can improve your relationships (both with your partner and with yourself) and have positive effects on both the mental and physical health of those involved. And now that Lovehoney is offering a holiday sale with savings of up to 50 percent off sex toys, there's never been a better time to take the leap.

The comprehensive sale includes a wide variety of devices ranging from more traditional vibrators to prostate massagers (the masculine analog of the G-spot) and a bevy of other masculine-focused sex toys. You can also get an extra 15 percent off your first order when you sign up to receive the brand's emails. And that means it's easy to find one or even a few options that you (and your partner[s]) are comfortable with. But don't sleep on these deals, as this Lovehoney sale isn't going to last forever.

