Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Lovehoney Is Offering Savings of Up to 50% Off Sex Toys

Whether solo or partnered, it's time to invest in your sexual, physical and mental health.

tech roundup
Courtesy

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to our Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Whether you're single or partnered, casually interested or thoroughly invested, there are numerous reasons to consider getting over the social stigmas and picking up a sex toy or two. In fact, investing in and utilizing what is coyly and conservatively referred to as "marital aids" can improve your relationships (both with your partner and with yourself) and have positive effects on both the mental and physical health of those involved. And now that Lovehoney is offering a sale with savings of up to 50 percent off, there's never been a better time to take the leap.

The comprehensive sale includes a wide variety of devices ranging from more traditional vibrators to prostate massagers (the masculine analog of the G-spot), male massagers, and even Love Eggs. And that means it's easy to find one or even a few options that you (and your partner[s]) are comfortable with. But don't sleep on these deals, as this Lovehoney sale isn't going to last forever.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Levi's Sherpa Denim Trucker Jacket
Levi's Sherpa Denim Trucker Jacket
Macy's
$98 $80 (18% OFF)

The trucker jacket has been part of the style zeitgeist for decades and doesn't look to be going anywhere. Type III trucker style and a fuzzy sherpa lining join forces to make a jacket you will want to wear every day.

KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series 5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series 5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
KitchenAid
$430 $220 (48% OFF)

This is a crazy deal on a high-quality professional-grade mixer you'll be using for all of your holiday baking needs. To get the deal, you just need to sign up with your email address. 

Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring
Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring
Amazon
$35 $29 (17% OFF)

The perfect means of adding Apple's AirTag wireless tracker to your everyday carry, this handsome keychain is crafted from beautiful saddle leather in a variety of colorways.

Dyson V10 Allergy Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V10 Allergy Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Walmart
$480 $380 (20% OFF)

Perfect for cleaning up pollen, dander and other allergens and ideal for hard-to-reach spaces, this vacuum makes for a tidier, healthier, happier household.

Filson Ripstop Nylon Backpack
Filson Ripstop Nylon Backpack
End Clothing
$285 $169 (41% OFF)

Designed with ergonomics in mind, this Cordura nylon backpack can haul 32L of gear; whether that's through the city or the mountains is up to you.

Hamilton Khaki Field Automatic Watch H70515137
Hamilton Khaki Field Automatic Watch H70515137
Joma Shop
$625 $437 (30% OFF)

Smart-looking enough for office wear but with enough durability for actual field usage, this automatic stainless steel Hamilton watch is a smart addition to any wardrobe.

August 4th Generation Wi-Fi Smart Lock
August 4th Generation Wi-Fi Smart Lock
Amazon
$230 $170 (26% OFF)

One of our top picks for smart locks, the August Home Smart Lock Pro is easy to install and works with all major smart home ecosystems.

Made In TeKu Beer Glasses
Made In TeKu Beer Glasses
Huckberry
$59 $50 (15% OFF)

Perfect for entertaining, this quartet of Italian flared tulip glasses was designed to amplify the flavors and bouquet of any and every beer available. The stems are also reinforced with titanium.

Outerknown Puffer
Outerknown Puffer
Outerknown
$198 $139 (30% OFF)

We love a lot of what Outerknown does, if not everything. This puffer is made with 700-fill-power responsibly sourced down, is finished with a DWR coating and packs into itself for storage. 

Western Rise AT Pant
Western Rise AT Pant
Western Rise
$125 $94 (25% OFF W/ CODE GPHOLIDAY25)

One Gear Patrol editor swears by these extra tough performance pants. They’re sturdy enough and functional enough to wear anywhere — from camping to traveling to the office. 

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven
Amazon
$300 $180 (40% OFF)

One of the most versatile pieces of cookware in your kitchen, this Sauteuse oven provides the even temperature distribution that cast iron is known for. Finished with crack- and chip-resistant enamel, it also looks good in any cooking space.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
Amazon
$350 $248 (29% OFF)

Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is also the best price we've seen on this set of headphones.

