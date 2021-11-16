Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.
This holiday season, treat yourself to faster recovery from intense workouts by investing in top-tier recovery tools. With early Black Friday sales in effect and the biggest shopping holiday of the year fast approaching, it's time to save big, and get your recovery kit dialed in for the new year. With deals this good, pick one up for a present for someone special while you're at it. After all, it's never too early to start shopping for gifts...
$599 $169 (71% off)
Take a whopping $440 off this percussion massage gun, and recover faster and stronger from your workouts. For an additional $25 off, use code EARLYBFCM and save a total of $455.
$699 $499 (29% off)
These medical-grade boots reduce muscle fatigue and inflammation and increase overall circulation through clinical pneumatic compression — and we've never seen the price this low.
$1,299 $999 (23% off)
This higher-end version of the RecoveryAir allows athletes to use the Therabody app to access personalized pneumatic compression programs and create customized routines.
$99.99 $58.68 (41% off)
High and wide ridges and three vibration speeds allow you to hit every muscle just right, increasing circulation to the areas that need it most during post-workout recovery.
$39.99 $30.30 (24% off)
The original and still one of the best, this hollow-bodied, travel-friendly 13-inch roller features a ridged, multi-density exterior that is perfect for kneading needy muscles.
$399 $299 (25% off)
This exemplary massage gun hits you with up to 3200 percussions per minute. Note: the previous-gen Hypervolt is also on sale (
$349 $249). $139.99 $79.99 (43% off)
This Amazon's Choice pick has nearly 8,000 five-star ratings. It weighs just 1.5 pounds and offers five speeds, five massage heads and a max of 3200 ppm.
$1448 $1248 (14% off)
This pro-level recovery pack features the Hypervolt 2 Pro, Normatec 2.0 Legs and the Normatec Carry Case. With the Legacy Pack, you can have all-star recovery, on the go.
Interested in more than recovery tools? Make sure to check in with the rest of the Black Friday Deals coverage on Gear Patrol, and take advantage of these deals before they're gone.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$19 FOR YOUR FIRST MONTH
Stay on track through the holidays with Future Fitness. Future provides you hands-on personal training at a price you can stomach.
$268 $228 (15% OFF)
Rarely on sale, Flint and Tinder's Waxed Trucker is made from waxed, weather-resistant Martexin 7 oz. sailcloth from New Jersey and lined with a soft blanket lining for added warmth.
$100 $75 (25% OFF)
Rumpl has bolstered the outdoor lifestyle trend with its technical blanket. Stay cozy indoors and out all fall and winter with this awesome gear.
$105 $70 (33% OFF)
These two nonstick pans will round out any kitchen setup. The modern rounded design looks excellent and stay-cool handles keep you from accidentally burning yourself.
$840 $672 (20% OFF)
This generously sized accent chair is ideal for not only making a statement but also for settling in with a good book all winter long. Plus, if you buy this chair you get the deal plus a $200 gift card.
$38 $25 (34% OFF)
Ideal for camp cooking and all-around cutting needs, this folding cleaver knife is easy to open, has a comfortable handle and uses a reverse-fold on the blade to keep your knuckles safe when chopping.
$1,595 $1,436 (10% OFF)
Saatva makes our pick for the best mattress you can buy online right now. It is a hybrid innerspring mattress with eco-friendly foam that utilizes a Euro pillow top, which is stitched underneath the top cover of the mattress for a more seamless look that won’t shift around.
$440 $300 (32% OFF)
Easily one of the most versatile pieces of cookware in your kitchen, this Dutch oven provides the even temperature distribution that cast iron is known for. Finished with crack- and chip-resistant enamel, it also looks good in any cooking space.
$350 $250 (29% OFF)
This GPS-equipped running watch from Garmin has all the tools you need to improve your fitness, plus you can store up to 500 songs and connect to Bluetooth so you can run without your phone.
$849 $629 (26% OFF)
Grilling season might be over, but that means now is the time to prepare for the next one — especially when this Z Grill pellet smoker grill is at its lowest price of the year.
$549 $399 (27% OFF)
Bowflex isn't just the maker of a big home gym anymore — the brand has released some of the best gear for working out at home that we've seen in a while, including this adjustable kettlebell set.
$299 $239 (20% OFF)
One of the best recovery message devices on the market, the Hypervolt is your best choice from a budget standpoint (and we like that it’s quieter than other top-of-the-line massagers).