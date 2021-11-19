Today's Top Stories
1
Coffee Prices Are About to Get Way Worse
2
Ultimate Cold Weather Gear from Mountain Hardwear
3
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
The Polartec Apex Design Winners Are Here

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Save $150 on an Olympian-Worthy Mattress from Airweave

Thanks to Airweave's proprietary Airfiber, you can get a supportive night's rest without overheating.

By Will Porter
mattress
Airweave

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to our Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Finding a mattress that suits you is one of the more difficult tasks in life, which is a bummer because you're going to spend a third of your life laying on the thing. There are brands, however, that you can rely on to help you get a good night's rest. One of those brands is Airweave — which makes our Step Up pick for the best mattress upgrade. Right now you can save up to $150 on Airweave's mattresses and mattress toppers.

A super unique brand in the mattress space, Airweave uses a proprietary airfiber to fill its mattresses, as opposed to coils or foam. The fiber is basically a network of interwoven plastic that results in a mattress that is almost all air. The material helps you maintain good posture as you sleep and also limits movement at night, resulting in a better night's sleep. There have even been studies that prove sleeping on an Airweave provides more restorative rest than sleeping on memory foam. If you needed any more convincing, Airweave were the mattresses slept on by the US Olympic team in Rio in 2016. You may not be an Olympic athlete but you can sleep like one.

SAVE NOW

Related Stories
The Best Black Friday Deals on Online Mattresses
The Best Mattresses You Can Buy Online in 2021
The 13 Best Sheets to Buy in 2021

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Therabody Theragun Pro
Therabody Theragun Pro
Therabody
SAVE NOW

$599 $399 (33% OFF)

This is one of the best percussion massagers you can buy, so it is absolutely worth picking up, especially at this price. Recover better. 

READ MORE ABOUT THERABODY

Jaybird Vista 2 Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird Vista 2 Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$200 $150 (25% OFF)

This is the cheapest we've seen our favorite headphones for running and working out. When it comes to this deal, run, don't walk. 

READ MORE ABOUT EARBUDS

Alsta Nautoscaph IV
Alsta Nautoscaph IV
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$789 $592 (25% OFF)

Made famous by Richard Dreyfuss in Jaws, this Alsta is not only great for hunting a killer shark but also pairs its stainless steel bracelet and bezel to be a great everyday watch. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATCH DEALS

August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Hub
August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Hub
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$230 $160 (30% OFF)

One of our top picks for smart locks, the August Home Smart Lock Pro is easy to install and works with all major smart home ecosystems

READ MORE ABOUT THE AUGUST SMART LOCK

Filson Zip Tote Bag
Filson Zip Tote Bag
End
SAVE NOW

$299 $175 (41% OFF)

This isn't your New Yorker tote bag. Made with durable cotton twill that is abrasion-resistant and water repellent then finished with leather straps and accents, this bag will last a lifetime. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TOTE BAGS

Madewell Slub Flannel Perfect Long-Sleeve Shirt
Madewell Slub Flannel Perfect Long-Sleeve Shirt
Madewell
SAVE NOW

$88 $62 (30% OFF W/ CODE OHJOY)

Made to have the perfect fit, this super-soft slub flannel from Madwell is ideal for cozy days inside or layering up on chilly fall and winter days.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLANNEL SHIRTS

Schott Zwiesel Distil Crystal Whiskey Glasses (Set of 4)
Schott Zwiesel Distil Crystal Whiskey Glasses (Set of 4)
West Elm
SAVE NOW

$64 $34 (47% OFF W/ CODE EXTRA25)

No kitchen or bar is complete without some crystal whiskey glasses to sip from, especially around the holidays. Buy a set of four glasses and you can get a huge discount. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WHISKEY GLASSES

Albany Park Park Sofa
Albany Park Park Sofa
Albany Park
SAVE NOW

$1,599 $1,165 (27% OFF W/ CODE BLACKFRIDAY)

This vegan leather sofa from Albany Park combines a great price with good looks to make a couch that is hard to pass up. Plus, it ships right away. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SOFAS

Rad Power RadRover 5
Rad Power RadRover 5
Rad Power Bikes
SAVE NOW

$1,699 $1,599 (6% OFF)

This is a modest discount, but getting $100 off what is already a super fairly priced e-bike is a deal that doesn't come often. 

READ MORE ABOUT RAD POWER

CRKT Pilar III Frame Lock Knife Black G-10
CRKT Pilar III Frame Lock Knife Black G-10
Blade HQ
SAVE NOW

$80 $52 (35% OFF)

A favorite of Gear Patrol editors and readers alike, the CRKT Pilar's third iteration is a sturdy, easy-to-use knife that is built to last. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST POCKET KNIVES

Eddie Bauer BC EverTherm Down Jacket
Eddie Bauer BC EverTherm Down Jacket
Eddie Bauer
SAVE NOW

$499 $374 (25% OFF)

This lightweight down jacket is waterproof and filled with 45g EverTherm Down Insulation—Thindown, one of the most innovative insulations around. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS

Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's
SAVE NOW

$98 $59 (40% OFF)

This is one of the best deals you'll see on a quintessential wardrobe piece that will never go out of style, no matter where trends take us. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHERPA JACKETS

Reebok Nano X1 Grit Men's Training Shoes
Reebok Nano X1 Grit Men's Training Shoes
Reebok
SAVE NOW

$130 $90 (31% OFF)

The Nano X1 is the best workout shoe you can buy. The Grit model takes it up a notch with a tough Flexweave upper that withstands anything your toughest HIIT throws at you. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHOES

Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket
Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket
REI
SAVE NOW

$250 $175 (30% OFF)

Cotopaxi makes gear and apparel that has all the tech specs you want from a performance brand but also incorporates an easy-going attitude that you don't always get from other outdoor brands. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
SAVE NOW

$269 $215 (20% OFF)

Our pick for the best affordable linen sheet set, the Linen Core set from Brooklinen is airy and soft from the first time you use them. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS

Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket
Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket
Rumpl
SAVE NOW

$100 $75 (25% OFF)

Rumpl has bolstered the outdoor lifestyle trend with its technical blanket. Stay cozy indoors and out all fall and winter with this awesome gear. 

READ OUR CAMPING BLANKETS GUIDE

Gerber Flatiron Fine Edge Folding Cleaver Knife
Gerber Flatiron Fine Edge Folding Cleaver Knife
REI
SAVE NOW

$38 $25 (34% OFF)

Ideal for camp cooking and all-around cutting needs, this folding cleaver knife is easy to open, has a comfortable handle and uses a reverse-fold on the blade to keep your knuckles safe when chopping. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR DEALS

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
REI
SAVE NOW

$350 $250 (29% OFF)

This GPS-equipped running watch from Garmin has all the tools you need to improve your fitness, plus you can store up to 500 songs and connect to Bluetooth so you can run without your phone.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WINTER FITNESS GEAR

Z Grills BBQ Legend 1000D3E
Z Grills BBQ Legend 1000D3E
Z Grills
SAVE NOW

$849 $629 (26% OFF)

Grilling season might be over, but that means now is the time to prepare for the next one — especially when this Z Grill pellet smoker grill is at its lowest price of the year.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PELLET GRILLS & SMOKERS

Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$549 $399 (27% OFF)

Bowflex isn't just the maker of a big home gym anymore — the brand has released some of the best gear for working out at home that we've seen in a while, including this adjustable kettlebell set.

READ MORE ABOUT BOWFLEX

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Black Friday 2021: The Best Early Deals Online Now
The Best Yoga Mat Deals for Black Friday
The Best Lululemon Deals for Black Friday
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Early Black Friday Fitness Deals
Early Black Friday Outdoor Deals to Shop Right Now
Only Five Days Left to Save at Guitar Center
The Perfect Stress-Relieving Gift Is on Sale
These Are the Best Black Friday Deals Under $100
This Gorgeous Outdoor Furniture Is on Sale
The Best Home Fitness Deals of Black Friday
This $10 Portable Water Filter Can Save Your Life