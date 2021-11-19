Save $150 on an Olympian-Worthy Mattress from Airweave

L ooking for even more great savings ? Head over to our Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Finding a mattress that suits you is one of the more difficult tasks in life, which is a bummer because you're going to spend a third of your life laying on the thing. There are brands, however, that you can rely on to help you get a good night's rest. One of those brands is Airweave — which makes our Step Up pick for the best mattress upgrade. Right now you can save up to $150 on Airweave's mattresses and mattress toppers.
A super unique brand in the mattress space, Airweave uses a proprietary airfiber to fill its mattresses, as opposed to coils or foam. The fiber is basically a network of interwoven plastic that results in a mattress that is almost all air. The material helps you maintain good posture as you sleep and also limits movement at night, resulting in a better night's sleep. There have even been
studies that prove sleeping on an Airweave provides more restorative rest than sleeping on memory foam. If you needed any more convincing, Airweave were the mattresses slept on by the US Olympic team in Rio in 2016. You may not be an Olympic athlete but you can sleep like one. SAVE NOW
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
Therabody Theragun Pro
Therabody
$599 $399 (33% OFF)
This is one of the best percussion massagers you can buy, so it is absolutely worth picking up, especially at this price. Recover better.
READ MORE ABOUT THERABODY
Jaybird Vista 2 Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Huckberry
$200 $150 (25% OFF)
This is the cheapest we've seen our favorite headphones for running and working out. When it comes to this deal, run, don't walk.
READ MORE ABOUT EARBUDS
Alsta Nautoscaph IV
Huckberry
$789 $592 (25% OFF)
Made famous by Richard Dreyfuss in
Jaws, this Alsta is not only great for hunting a killer shark but also pairs its stainless steel bracelet and bezel to be a great everyday watch.
READ ABOUT THE BEST WATCH DEALS
August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Hub
Amazon
$230 $160 (30% OFF) One of our top picks for smart locks, the August Home Smart Lock Pro is easy to install and works with all major smart home ecosystems
READ MORE ABOUT THE AUGUST SMART LOCK
Filson Zip Tote Bag
End
$299 $175 (41% OFF)
This isn't your New Yorker tote bag. Made with durable cotton twill that is abrasion-resistant and water repellent then finished with leather straps and accents, this bag will last a lifetime.
READ ABOUT THE BEST TOTE BAGS
Madewell Slub Flannel Perfect Long-Sleeve Shirt
Madewell
$88 $62 (30% OFF W/ CODE OHJOY)
Made to have the
perfect fit, this super-soft slub flannel from Madwell is ideal for cozy days inside or layering up on chilly fall and winter days.
READ ABOUT THE BEST FLANNEL SHIRTS
Schott Zwiesel Distil Crystal Whiskey Glasses (Set of 4)
West Elm
$64 $34 (47% OFF W/ CODE EXTRA25)
No kitchen or bar is complete without some crystal whiskey glasses to sip from, especially around the holidays. Buy a set of four glasses and you can get a huge discount.
READ ABOUT THE BEST WHISKEY GLASSES
Albany Park Park Sofa
Albany Park
$1,599 $1,165 (27% OFF W/ CODE BLACKFRIDAY)
This vegan leather sofa from Albany Park combines a great price with good looks to make a couch that is hard to pass up. Plus, it ships right away.
READ ABOUT THE BEST SOFAS
Rad Power RadRover 5
Rad Power Bikes
$1,699 $1,599 (6% OFF)
This is a modest discount, but getting $100 off what is already a super fairly priced e-bike is a deal that doesn't come often.
READ MORE ABOUT RAD POWER
CRKT Pilar III Frame Lock Knife Black G-10
Blade HQ
$80 $52 (35% OFF)
A favorite of
Gear Patrol editors and readers alike, the CRKT Pilar's third iteration is a sturdy, easy-to-use knife that is built to last.
READ ABOUT THE BEST POCKET KNIVES
Eddie Bauer BC EverTherm Down Jacket
Eddie Bauer
$499 $374 (25% OFF)
This lightweight down jacket is waterproof and filled with 45g EverTherm Down Insulation—Thindown, one of the most innovative insulations around.
READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS
Levi's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's
$98 $59 (40% OFF)
This is one of the best deals you'll see on a quintessential wardrobe piece that will never go out of style, no matter where trends take us.
READ ABOUT THE BEST SHERPA JACKETS
Reebok Nano X1 Grit Men's Training Shoes
Reebok
$130 $90 (31% OFF)
The Nano X1 is the best workout shoe you can buy. The Grit model takes it up a notch with a tough Flexweave upper that withstands anything your toughest HIIT throws at you.
READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHOES
Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket
REI
$250 $175 (30% OFF)
Cotopaxi makes gear and apparel that has all the tech specs you want from a performance brand but also incorporates an easy-going attitude that you don't always get from other outdoor brands.
READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
$269 $215 (20% OFF)
Our pick for the best affordable linen sheet set, the Linen Core set from Brooklinen is airy and soft from the first time you use them.
READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS
Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket
Rumpl
$100 $75 (25% OFF)
Rumpl has bolstered the outdoor lifestyle trend with its technical blanket. Stay cozy indoors and out all fall and winter with this awesome gear.
READ OUR CAMPING BLANKETS GUIDE
Gerber Flatiron Fine Edge Folding Cleaver Knife
REI
$38 $25 (34% OFF)
Ideal for camp cooking and all-around cutting needs, this folding cleaver knife is easy to open, has a comfortable handle and uses a reverse-fold on the blade to keep your knuckles safe when chopping.
READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR DEALS
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
REI
$350 $250 (29% OFF)
This GPS-equipped running watch from Garmin has all the tools you need to improve your fitness, plus you can store up to 500 songs and connect to Bluetooth so you can run without your phone.
READ ABOUT THE BEST WINTER FITNESS GEAR
Z Grills BBQ Legend 1000D3E
Z Grills
$849 $629 (26% OFF)
Grilling season might be over, but that means now is the time to prepare for the next one — especially when this Z Grill pellet smoker grill is at its lowest price of the year.
READ ABOUT THE BEST PELLET GRILLS & SMOKERS
Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells
Amazon
$549 $399 (27% OFF)
Bowflex isn't just the maker of a big home gym anymore — the brand has released some of the best gear for working out at home that we've seen in a while, including this adjustable kettlebell set.
READ MORE ABOUT BOWFLEX
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io