Ooni's Outstanding Pizza Ovens Are 20% Off for Black Friday

While grilling season may have mostly come to a close (you can and should grill all winter), many of us are still entertaining guests throughout the holidays. That means we still need some go-to recipes that are simple enough to make in large quantities without sacrificing quality and flavor. Few, if any foodstuffs fit that bill better than pizza.

As is the case with any recipe, there are numerous ways to make pizza, some good and some... not so good. One of the most desirable means of making that perfect pie is, of course, utilizing a dedicated pizza oven, like the absolutely outstanding ones offered by Ooni. Simpler and more compact than a full-on stone pizza oven but far more ideal than utilizing your oven's racks (even if you have a cooking stone), Ooni's offerings are a must-have for anyone serious about their pizza pies. And right now, you can save 20 percent on them until November 30.

Whether you want to go big with the Ooni Karu 16 Multi-Fuel, keep it a bit more scaled down with the Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet, or you don't want to use wood fuel at all (in which case, the Ooni Koda 12 Gas Powered is probably for you), this brand's 20-percent sitewide sale makes it a more enticing prospect than ever before.

