Ooni's Outstanding Pizza Ovens Are 20% Off for Black Friday

While grilling season may have mostly come to a close (you can and should
grill all winter), many of us are still entertaining guests throughout the holidays. That means we still need some go-to recipes that are simple enough to make in large quantities without sacrificing quality and flavor. Few, if any foodstuffs fit that bill better than pizza.
As is the case with any recipe, there are numerous ways to make pizza, some good and some... not so good. One of the most desirable means of making that perfect pie is, of course, utilizing a dedicated pizza oven, like the absolutely outstanding ones
offered by Ooni. Simpler and more compact than a full-on stone pizza oven but far more ideal than utilizing your oven's racks (even if you have a cooking stone), Ooni's offerings are a must-have for anyone serious about their pizza pies. And right now, you can save 20 percent on them until November 30.
Ooni
Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
Ooni
ooni.com
Whether you want to go big with the
Ooni Karu 16 Multi-Fuel, keep it a bit more scaled down with the Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet, or you don't want to use wood fuel at all (in which case, the Ooni Koda 12 Gas Powered is probably for you), this brand's 20-percent sitewide sale makes it a more enticing prospect than ever before. SAVE NOW
Ultimate Back Pain Bundle
SHOP NOW UP TO 54% OFF
Say goodbye to back pain with the Ultimate Back Pain Bundle with Chirp. The Chirp wheel is easy to use, portable and will allow you to stretch and massage your back anywhere at any time.
Traeger Pro 575 Wi-Fi Pellet Grill and Smoker
Walmart
Made In Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan
Made In
$79 $63 (20% OFF)
We love Made In's cookware and this Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan is the perfect blend of cast-iron and non-stick cooking, resulting in a Goldilocks pan you can use for anything.
READ ABOUT THE BEST COOKWARE
Away The Bigger Carry-On
Away Travel
$295 $250 (15% OFF)
Take advantage of this rare chance to get a deal on Away luggage. The Bigger Carry-On is the perfect size for maximizing packing while still being economical with your space.
READ OUR AWAY BRAND BREAKDOWN
Todd Snyder Midweight Pocket Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder
$98 $74 (25% OFF W/ CODE BLACKFRIDAY25)
This collab between Todd Snyder and Champion makes for one of the best sweatshirts you can buy, at an excellent price. Plus it comes in a bunch of great colors.
READ ABOUT THE BEST CREWNECKS
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson
$550 $500 (9% OFF)
Get rare savings on one of the most powerful stick vacuums Dyson makes. The Cyclone V10 Absolute has three power modes and runs for up to 60 minutes.
READ OUR DYSON GUIDE
Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
Ooni
$349 $279 (20% OFF)
Ooni's Frya 12 Pizza Oven makes cooking pizza in your backyard a breeze. It reaches 950 degrees in just 15 minutes and can cook pizzas up to 12 inches.
READ ABOUT THE BEST GIFTS FOR CHEFS
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
$249 $170 (32% OFF)
This is the cheapest we've ever seen Apple's top-tier AirPod earbuds. Hop on this deal before they sell out.
READ ABOUT THE NEWEST AIRPODS
Therabody Theragun Pro
Therabody
$599 $399 (33% OFF)
This is one of the best percussion massagers you can buy, so it is absolutely worth picking up, especially at this price. Recover better.
READ MORE ABOUT THERABODY
Jaybird Vista 2 Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Huckberry
$200 $130 (35% OFF)
This is the cheapest we've seen our favorite headphones for running and working out. When it comes to this deal, run, don't walk.
READ MORE ABOUT EARBUDS
Alsta Nautoscaph IV
Huckberry
$789 $592 (25% OFF)
Made famous by Richard Dreyfuss in
Jaws, this Alsta is not only great for hunting a killer shark but also pairs its stainless steel bracelet and bezel to be a great everyday watch.
READ ABOUT THE BEST WATCH DEALS
Filson Zip Tote Bag
End
$299 $175 (41% OFF)
This isn't your New Yorker tote bag. Made with durable cotton twill that is abrasion-resistant and water repellent then finished with leather straps and accents, this bag will last a lifetime.
READ ABOUT THE BEST TOTE BAGS
Schott Zwiesel Distil Crystal Whiskey Glasses (Set of 4)
West Elm
$64 $34 (47% OFF W/ CODE EXTRA25)
No kitchen or bar is complete without some crystal whiskey glasses to sip from, especially around the holidays. Buy a set of four glasses and you can get a huge discount.
READ ABOUT THE BEST WHISKEY GLASSES
Albany Park Park Sofa
Albany Park
$1,599 $1,165 (27% OFF W/ CODE BLACKFRIDAY)
This vegan leather sofa from Albany Park combines a great price with good looks to make a couch that is hard to pass up. Plus, it ships right away.
READ ABOUT THE BEST SOFAS
CRKT Pilar III Frame Lock Knife Black G-10
Blade HQ
$80 $52 (35% OFF)
A favorite of
Gear Patrol editors and readers alike, the CRKT Pilar's third iteration is a sturdy, easy-to-use knife that is built to last.
READ ABOUT THE BEST POCKET KNIVES
Reebok Nano X1 Grit Men's Training Shoes
Reebok
$130 $90 (31% OFF)
The Nano X1 is the best workout shoe you can buy. The Grit model takes it up a notch with a tough Flexweave upper that withstands anything your toughest HIIT throws at you.
READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHOES
Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket
REI
$250 $175 (30% OFF)
Cotopaxi makes gear and apparel that has all the tech specs you want from a performance brand but also incorporates an easy-going attitude that you don't always get from other outdoor brands.
READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
$269 $215 (20% OFF)
Our pick for the best affordable linen sheet set, the Linen Core set from Brooklinen is airy and soft from the first time you use them.
READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
REI
$350 $250 (29% OFF)
This GPS-equipped running watch from Garmin has all the tools you need to improve your fitness, plus you can store up to 500 songs and connect to Bluetooth so you can run without your phone.
READ ABOUT THE BEST WINTER FITNESS GEAR
Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells
Amazon
$549 $399 (27% OFF)
Bowflex isn't just the maker of a big home gym anymore — the brand has released some of the best gear for working out at home that we've seen in a while, including this adjustable kettlebell set.
READ MORE ABOUT BOWFLEX
