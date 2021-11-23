Sleep Better with This Top-Rated White Noise Machine, Which Is 41% Off Today

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we’ll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.

We cannot overstate the importance of a good night's sleep. Getting the proper amount of rest can improve your overall health, physical well-being, mental fortitude and so much more. But that's hard to manage if you've got distracting noises inside and/or just outside your home. Unless you've got yourself one of the most highly-reviewed white noise machines around, like the LectroFan you see here that's on sale right now for $35, 41-percent off its normal $60 MSRP.

To call this an exceptional bang-for-your-buck deal is perhaps not doing this device justice. That's because it offers a whopping ten different non-repeating fan sounds; ten white, pink and brown noise variations; and even two types of ocean sounds (calm and surf). It can also be powered by your choice of either an AC adapter or USB. And it even has an integrated timer. This deal surely won't last for very long, so jump on it while you can and head down the road to the best sleep of your life.

