A Bunch of the Best Weed Vaporizers Are On Sale Today

Whatever kind of smoker you are, there's a discounted vape for you — from Arizer to Storz & Bickel and more.

storz bickel might weed vaporizer
Storz & Bickel

For those who partake in the enjoyment of THC, weed vaporizers are often a welcome alternative to traditional smoking, as they can be more efficient, less offensive to those around you (no lingering smells or smoke) and some of them are just plain cool from a technological standpoint. Better still, there are those that can be used with concentrates, others that are compatible with flower and even some that can handle both — meaning you can still customize your experience to a degree. If that sounds like a great prospect, it's about to get even better, as both Vapor and XVape are offering some of the best around with deep discounts of up to 20 percent.

Mighty Portable Vaporizer
Storz & Bickel vapor.com
SAVE NOW

For starters, over at Vapor (make sure to use code NEWYEAR20 at checkout or apply the coupon at the top of the page), you'll find a couple of our picks from our guide to the best weed vaporizers, including the Storz & Bickel Mighty (our splurge pick) for just $280 (the 20 percent discount is applied at checkout) and the Arizer Solo II (our easiest-to-use pick) for $165. And that's just the start of it — take a gander at the full collection page for tons more options.

XVape
Xmax Starry 3.0 Vaporizer
XVape xvapeusa.com
SAVE NOW

If nothing there quite strikes your fancy, you can pop over to XVape, punch in code FRESH for 10 percent off at checkout, and check out the Xmax Starry 3.0 (our pick for the best affordable portable vape) for $89 and/or the higher-end (no pun intended) Fog Pro for $125. Whichever you choose, this is one of the best opportunities we've seen to pick up a brand-spanking-new weed vaporizer, so really it's a win-win all-around.

SAVE NOW: VAPOR SAVE NOW: XVAPE

