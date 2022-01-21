Today's Top Stories
1
Four Fitness Myths to Ignore
2
Two Creatives on Their Journeys to Sustainability
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Hublot's Latest Is an Homage to Aspen Snowmass

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

One of the Most Thrilling Flying Drones Ever Built Is $300 Off

DJI's immersive FPV drone puts you in the driver's seat while doing 0-62 mph faster than an F1 car, and now it's on sale.

dji fpv drone
DJI

Looking for even more great savings? Subscribe to our daily newsletter Today’s Best Deals and have them sent straight to your inbox.

With a 0-62 mph time quicker than an F1 car, the ability to capture 4k/60fps video at up to 120mbps, a 6.2-mile transmission range and a battery life that'll get you about 110 minutes of flight time, DJI's FPV drone is, in a word, breathtaking. Furthermore, by utilizing its included headset, you can almost literally feel what it's like in the driver's seat — making this about as close as most of us will get to flying a fighter jet. Does that sound thrilling? Well, it's about to get even more so, as the DJI FPV is finally on sale for a whopping $300 off on Amazon right now.

DJI FPV Combo
DJI amazon.com
SAVE NOW

For those keeping score, that means you can take home this completely ready-to-go-out-of-the-box first-person experience for less than $1,000 — which is a steal for all you get. You see, this combo deal includes the drone itself, a bunch of accompanying accessories (like cables and replacement blades), a drone controller and — the pièce de résistance — the VR-style headset that lets you pilot the whole rig from the drone's point of view. This is the first time we've seen a deal this good on this particular model and it's certainly not going to last, so you'll want to jump on it ASAP — unless you'd rather not soar through the great blue yonder like Maverick himself, that is.

SAVE NOW

Related Stories
The Best VR-Ready PCs to Get You Started
The Best VR-Ready Laptops of 2022

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$249 $190 (24% OFF)

Previously on sale for $7 more, this is now the lowest price we've ever seen on Apple's premium AirPods Pro wireless earbuds. And that makes this the best time to buy for anyone that's been waiting.

READ ABOUT THE BEST APPLE ACCESSORIES

Nike Killshot 2 Leather Sneakers
Nike Killshot 2 Leather Sneakers
Nike nike.com
SAVE NOW

$90 $72 (20% OFF)

Originally a tennis shoe in the '80s, the Killshot 2 has become one of Nike's most coveted kicks. After years of only being available through J.Crew, they are now available in multiple colorways directly from Nike. They sell out almost every time they go on sale, so act fast to get yourself a pair.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHOES FOR EVERY OCCASION

Saatva Classic Mattress
Saatva Classic Mattress
Saatva saatva.com
SAVE NOW

$1,695 $1,495 (12% OFF)

Saatva makes our pick for the best mattress you can buy online right now. It is a hybrid innerspring mattress with eco-friendly foam that utilizes a Euro pillow top, which unlike a standard pillow top, is stitched underneath the top cover of the mattress for a more seamless look that won’t shift around.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MATTRESS DEALS

Patagonia Micro Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Micro Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia rei.com
SAVE NOW

$249 $174 (30% OFF)

According to REI, this jacket is discontinued, which could make this your last chance to snag one of our favorite puffers of all time — so act now!

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS

Red Wing 6-inch Classic Moc-Toe Work Boots Factory 2nds
Red Wing 6-inch Classic Moc-Toe Work Boots Factory 2nds
Red Wing skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$300 $230 (30% OFF)

Some of the toughest, most stylish work boots around can be yours at a great discount, so long as you're comfortable with the minor blemishes that landed them in the Factory 2nds sale.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WORK BOOTS

Cuisinart SmartPower Duet 500 Watt Blender/Food Processor
Cuisinart SmartPower Duet 500 Watt Blender/Food Processor
Cuisinart wayfair.com
SAVE NOW

$180 $74 (59% OFF)

Perfect for making everything from smoothies to soups, salsas to sauces, this device combines two essential kitchen must-haves in a single, convenient device.

READ ABOUT ESSENTIAL KITCHEN APPLIANCES

Storz & Bickel Mighty Portable Vaporizer
Storz & Bickel Mighty Portable Vaporizer
Storz & Bickel vapor.com
SAVE NOW

$349 $280 (20% OFF)

Our splurge pick on our guide to the best weed vaporizers, this impressive device is a serious contender and is all the more enticing with such an unusually deep discount.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WEED VAPORIZERS

Everlane The ReLeather Court Sneaker
Everlane The ReLeather Court Sneaker
Everlane skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$110 $44 (60% OFF)

Yes, these sneakers look outstanding and suit numerous occasions from the office to the bars, but they also have the added benefit of being responsibly made from 50% recycled leather.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WHITE SNEAKERS

Jaxjox Kettlebell Connect 2.0
Jaxjox Kettlebell Connect 2.0
Jaxjox skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$280 $120 (57% OFF)

Not only is this adjustable kettlebell smart and has the ability to sync with an included app for guided workouts, but it's extremely rare to see this tech on sale, especially for this much off.

READ ABOUT HOW TO BUILD THE ULTIMATE HOME GYM

Smeg '50s Retro Style Two-Slice Toaster
Smeg '50s Retro Style Two-Slice Toaster
Smeg nordstrom.com
SAVE NOW

$225 $180 (20% OFF)

With their vintage-inspired looks, Smeg's offerings are always highly sought after, and that's without a discount. This is a rare deal on a retro toaster that's simple, beautiful, reliable and more.

READ ABOUT ESSENTIAL KITCHEN APPLIANCES

Crocs Classic Lined Clog
Crocs Classic Lined Clog
Crocs skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$60 $48 (20% OFF W/ CODE CROCS20)

To call Crocs a fashion phenomenon perhaps doesn't do their rise to prominence justice. And if you prefer comfort when it comes to clogs, you'll love this cozy, comfy lined version.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SLIPPERS

Flikr Personal Concrete Fireplace
Flikr Personal Concrete Fireplace
Flikr huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$99 $79 (20% OFF)

Perfect for setting the mood and creating a cozy vibe indoors, outdoors, or anywhere you can find a small, level surface, this clean-burning fireplace will quickly become on of your favorite go-to pieces of gear.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMP STOVES

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
The Best Holiday Deals on Mattresses Online
Nike's Iconic Killshot 2 Are Finally on Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Apple's AirPods Pro Are Only $190 Now
Save up to $450 During This Saatva Mattress Sale
Hydrate Properly With These Great Deals on Nuun
All the Best Deals You Can Shop Online Today
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
These Are the Best Bed Sheets On Sale Right Now
Save Big on These On-Sale Weed Vaporizers
Buck Mason Never Has Sales, Until Today