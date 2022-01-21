One of the Most Thrilling Flying Drones Ever Built Is $300 Off

Looking for even more great savings? Subscribe to our daily newsletter Today’s Best Deals and have them sent straight to your inbox.

With a 0-62 mph time quicker than an F1 car, the ability to capture 4k/60fps video at up to 120mbps, a 6.2-mile transmission range and a battery life that'll get you about 110 minutes of flight time, DJI's FPV drone is, in a word, breathtaking. Furthermore, by utilizing its included headset, you can almost literally feel what it's like in the driver's seat — making this about as close as most of us will get to flying a fighter jet. Does that sound thrilling? Well, it's about to get even more so, as the DJI FPV is finally on sale for a whopping $300 off on Amazon right now.

For those keeping score, that means you can take home this completely ready-to-go-out-of-the-box first-person experience for less than $1,000 — which is a steal for all you get. You see, this combo deal includes the drone itself, a bunch of accompanying accessories (like cables and replacement blades), a drone controller and — the pièce de résistance — the VR-style headset that lets you pilot the whole rig from the drone's point of view. This is the first time we've seen a deal this good on this particular model and it's certainly not going to last, so you'll want to jump on it ASAP — unless you'd rather not soar through the great blue yonder like Maverick himself, that is.

