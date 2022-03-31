Today's Top Stories
The Best Cast-Iron Skillet You Can Buy Is on Sale, But There's a Catch

You can save big on the Field Company cast-iron skillet if you don't mind minor blemishes — the brand's Factory Seconds Sale is on now.

By Will Porter
skillets
Field Company

If you've been wanting to add a Field Company skillet to your cookware arsenal but haven't been able to stomach the price, now is your chance to score one for up to $75 off the regular price. The brand has thrown some of its factory seconds up on the website in five different sizes and as of now (Thursday morning), all five sizes are still somehow in stock. The factory seconds will have minor cosmetic issues, but that will in no way affect just how damn well they can cook.

Field Company
Field Skillet, Factory Second
Field Company fieldcompany.com
SAVE NOW

We named the Field Skillet our Just Get This pick as the best cast-iron skillet you can buy in 2022 thanks to its incredibly lightweight design and smooth surface that other cast-iron skillets simply can't match. Where most cast iron is cumbersome and difficult to maneuver in the kitchen, Field Company's is about as nimble as you can get, without sacrificing any cooking power.

Don't need a skillet? You can pick up a factory second Dutch oven for a similar discount as well. Don't wait, because this deal will definitely not make it through the weekend.

SAVE NOW

