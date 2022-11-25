Need a Wardrobe Update? These Are the Best Apparel Deals to Shop for Black Friday

Here's what to shop at Everlane, Bonobos, Outerknown, Levi's, J.Crew, Huckberry and more.

By Grace Cooper
sponsored product man wearing foehn jacket

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.

black friday and cyber monday deals 2022

As fall turns to winter, now is a great time to upgrade and refresh your wardrobe — and not just because of the weather. The biggest shopping holidays of the year — Black Friday and Cyber Monday — are here and bigger than ever. Find cozy outerwear, comfortable commuting clothes, versatile wardrobe staples and more greatly discounted. Some of our favorite brands are running sales, so you can get high quality clothes at their lowest price ever. But don't waste your time sifting through every item on sale — shop our picks below and get the most bang for your buck at major brands like Huckberry, Western Rise, Faherty and more.

The Foehn Robson Down Jacket

SHOP NOW

Up to 50% OFF

Purpose-built for versatility, the versatile, reliable Robson jacket transitions with you to tackle any adventure in store.

L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Wool Shirt Jacket
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Wool Shirt Jacket
SAVE NOW

$149 $104 (30% OFF)
Todd Snyder's latest collaborative collection with L.L. Bean featured a few fine wool overshirts. To save, use code 'BLACKFRIDAY30.'

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHIRT JACKETS

Flint and Tinder 10-Year Pullover Hoodie
Flint and Tinder 10-Year Pullover Hoodie
SAVE NOW

$118 $88 (25% OFF)
This hoodie is our favorite, and it's the lowest price it's ever been right now.

READ MORE ABOUT THIS HOODIE

Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
$148.00
SAVE NOW

$148 $104 (30% OFF)
Outerknown's best-selling Blanket Shirt rarely goes on sale. Stock up using code 'VIP30.'

READ MORE ABOUT OUTERKNOWN'S BLANKET SHIRT

Bonobos All Week Flex Pant
Bonobos All Week Flex Pant
SAVE NOW

$119 $60 (60% OFF)
Cyber week brings serious savings. Use code 'CYBERWEEK.'

READ MORE ABOUT LIGHTWEIGHT CHINOS

Outerknown Chroma Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Chroma Blanket Shirt
$148.00
$104.00 (30% off)
SAVE NOW

$148 $104 (30% OFF)
It's Outerknown's Blanket Shirt, but in a solid color.

READ MORE ABOUT OUTERKNOWN'S BLANKET SHIRT

Madewell Brushed Flannel Easy Shirt Jacket
Madewell Brushed Flannel Easy Shirt Jacket
SAVE NOW

$98 $59 (40% OFF)
The right shirt jacket warms without overheating. Save using code 'OHJOY.'

READ MORE ABOUT SHIRT JACKETS

Outerknown Drifter Tapered Jeans
Outerknown Drifter Tapered Jeans
$168.00
$118.00 (30% off)
SAVE NOW

$168 $118 (30% OFF)
Outerknown is, well, known for a lot things — these jeans are one of them. Save using code 'VIP30.'

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST JEANS FOR MEN

Rhythm R-29 Sherpa Jacket
Rhythm R-29 Sherpa Jacket
SAVE NOW

$120 $60 (50% OFF)
Perfect for fall, Rhythm's R-29 Sherpa Jacket comes with a corded collar and a soft, lined body.

READ MORE ABOUT RHYTHM

Flint and Tinder Crossback Workshirt
Flint and Tinder Crossback Workshirt
SHOP NOW

$138 $109 (25% OFF)
You'll be happy you bought this shirt, regardless of whether you actually ever wear it to work.

READ MORE ABOUT SHIRT JACKETS

Bonobos Stretch Washed Button Down Shirt
Bonobos Stretch Washed Button Down Shirt
SHOP NOW

$89 $62 (30% OFF)
This shirt is almost as comfortable as a tee. USE CODE 'CYBERWEEK.'

READ MORE ABOUT PERFORMANCE SHIRTS

Warp+Weft ORD Straight Fit Jean
Warp+Weft ORD Straight Fit Jean
SAVE NOW

$78 $39 (50% OFF)
Warp and Weft's easy-wearing straight fit jeans feature just the right amount of stretch.

READ MORE ABOUT RAW DENIM

Everlane The ReNew Fleece Full Zip
Everlane The ReNew Fleece Full Zip
SAVE NOW

$98 $59 (40% OFF)
Everlane's sensible full-zip fleece jacket is made from 100 percent recycled polyester.

READ MORE ABOUT FLEECE'S IMPACT ON THE ENVIRONMENT

Everlane The Grade-A Cashmere Crew
Everlane The Grade-A Cashmere Crew
SAVE NOW

$170 $119 (30% OFF)
You can never find Grade-A cashmere at this price.

READ MORE ABOUT CASHMERE

Banks Journal Jerry Knit
Banks Journal Jerry Knit
SAVE NOW

$90 $63 (30% OFF)
This fine Jerry Knit from Banks Journal is the perfect layer.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATERS

Banks Journal Noho Jacket
Banks Journal Noho Jacket
SAVE NOW

$160 $112 (30% OFF)
Camo? Kind of. It's a fine fleece with an abstract pattern.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLEECE JACKETS

Banks Journal Burns Shirt
Banks Journal Burns Shirt
SAVE NOW

$115 $81 (30% OFF)
The Burns Shirt is a serious flannel for fall or winter.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHIRT JACKETS

True Classic Tees The Classic 3-Pack
True Classic Tees The Classic 3-Pack
SAVE NOW

$75 $45 (40% OFF)
True Classic's three-pack has never been cheaper. Stock up while you can.

READ ABOUT TRUE CLASSIC TEES

Everlane The Track Bomber Jacket
Everlane The Track Bomber Jacket
everlane.com
SAVE NOW

$88 $44 (50% OFF)
Save even more on Everlane's already-on-sale The Track bomber.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOMBER JACKETS

Wallace & Barnes Zip-Front Wool Workshirt
Wallace & Barnes Zip-Front Wool Workshirt
SAVE NOW

$188 $94 (50% OFF)
You won't find many wool shirts warmer than this one. Save using code 'SHOPEARLY.'

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLANNEL SHIRTS

The North Face Retro 'Explore' Beanie
The North Face Retro 'Explore' Beanie
SAVE NOW

$42 $27 (35% OFF)
Take it outside, The North Face says.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BEANIES

Levi's Corduroy Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's Corduroy Sherpa Trucker Jacket
SAVE NOW

$80 $64 (20% OFF)
This jacket isn't made from Levi's legendary denim. Instead, it's soft cord.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CORDUROY JACKETS

J.Crew Ludlow Topcoat
J.Crew Ludlow Topcoat
SAVE NOW

$498 $249 (50% OFF)
Take advantage of J.Crew's big BF sale. Use code 'SHOPEARLY.'

READ ABOUT THE BEST TOPCOATS

Everlane The Track Pant
Everlane The Track Pant
SAVE NOW

$78 $39 (50% OFF)
Perfect for cold days inside the house or tough workouts, too.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATPANTS

Wallace & Barnes Canvas Work Jacket
Wallace & Barnes Canvas Work Jacket
SAVE NOW

$198 $99 (50% OFF)
Stand out from the crowd with a splash of corduroy.

READ ABOUT THE JACKETS IN 'YELLOWSTONE'

Flint and Tinder 365 Corduroy Pant
Flint and Tinder 365 Corduroy Pant
SAVE NOW

$98 $73 (25% OFF)
Flint and Tinder's flattering corduroy pants are built just like your favorite pair of jeans.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CORDUROY PANTS

Saturdays NYC All Terrain Active Long Sleeve Tee
Saturdays NYC All Terrain Active Long Sleeve Tee
SAVE NOW

$110 $83 (25% OFF)
Saturdays' simple active shirt is an excellent option.

READ ABOUT THE BEST LONG-SLEEVE TEES

Playboy x Pleasures Clash Trouser
Playboy x Pleasures Clash Trouser
SAVE NOW

$100 $80 (20% OFF)
Pleasures' twist on a preppy classic loops in Playboy, whose logo appears on the front left leg.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHINOS

Faherty Legend Sweater Flannel Shirt
Faherty Legend Sweater Flannel Shirt
SAVE NOW

$178 $142 (30% OFF)
Faherty opts for rarer colors, making this simple flannel stand out.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLANNEL SHIRTS

Wellen Organic Cord Shirt
Wellen Organic Cord Shirt
SAVE NOW

$98 $68 (30% OFF)
It's not often you see a corduroy shirt — overshirt, sure. But not shirt.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHIRTS

Flint and Tinder Everyday Twill Shirt
Flint and Tinder Everyday Twill Shirt
SAVE NOW

$118 $70 (40% OFF)
This classic flannel shirt fits better than most other classic flannel shirts.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLANNEL SHIRTS

Reiss Eastbury Slim Fit Stretch Cotton Chinos
Reiss Eastbury Slim Fit Stretch Cotton Chinos
SAVE NOW

$150 $90 (40% OFF)
Reiss's chinos double as dress pants.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHINOS

J.Crew Heavyweight Chamois Workshirt
J.Crew Heavyweight Chamois Workshirt
SAVE NOW

$118 $74 (40% OFF)
This heavyweight overshirt will last a lifetime. Use code 'SHOPEARLY.'

READ ABOUT THE BEST OVERSHIRTS

Wellen Longrider Overshirt
Wellen Longrider Overshirt
SAVE NOW

$148 $96 (35% OFF)
Trust your overshirt to keep you toasty on unseasonably warm winter days.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHIRT JACKETS

Cotopaxi Amado Fleece Jacket
Cotopaxi Amado Fleece Jacket
SAVE NOW

$79 $49 (40% OFF)
This fleece jacket has a handy half-zip.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLEECE JACKETS

Barbour Beacon Wax Jacket
Barbour Beacon Wax Jacket
SAVE NOW

$430 $160 (60% OFF)
Best worn with layers underneath, this lightweight waxed jacket protects you from the rain.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WAXED JACKETS

Colorful Standard Merino Wool Beanie
Colorful Standard Merino Wool Beanie
SAVE NOW

$35 $25 (30% OFF)
This Winter Gear Awards-winning beanie combats odors.

READ ABOUT THE WINTER GEAR AWARDS

Rowing Blazers Ametora Hoodie
Rowing Blazers Ametora Hoodie
rowingblazers.com
$68.00
SAVE NOW

$136 $68 (50% OFF)
A super simple, logo-less, fuss-free hoodie.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOODIES

Rowing Blazers Ametora Tee
Rowing Blazers Ametora Tee
SAVE NOW

$48 $24 (50% OFF)
Rowing Blazers' basic tees are some of the best.

READ ABOUT THE BEST T-SHIRTS

Carhartt WIP Watch Hat
Carhartt WIP Watch Hat
endclothing.com
$28.00
$15.00 (46% off)
SAVE NOW

$28 $15 (45% OFF)
This cult-favorite beanie rarely gets this cheap.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BEANIES

Wax London Whiting Jacket
Wax London Whiting Jacket
SAVE NOW

$210 $157 (25% OFF)
Wax London's Whiting Shirt is an emerging icon — it's a must-have for every man, in any of the eye-catching colors.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHIRT JACKETS

Barbour Marben Quilted Jacket
Barbour Marben Quilted Jacket
nordstrom.com
$300.00
$199.99 (33% off)
SAVE NOW

$300 $200 (33% OFF)
This classic fall outerwear design comes with a quilted body and a contrasting collar.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WEATHERPROOF JACKETS

Western Rise Limitless Button Down
Western Rise Limitless Button Down
SAVE NOW

$128 $90 (30% OFF)
Made from merino wool, this shirt is comfortable and odor-resistant.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PERFORMANCE DRESS SHIRTS

Western Rise Evolution Pant 2.0
Western Rise Evolution Pant 2.0
SAVE NOW

$128 $90 (30% OFF)
Jeans, evolved for the modern wearer. (Hence the name.)

READ ABOUT THE BEST JEANS

Helly Hansen Dubliner Parka
Helly Hansen Dubliner Parka
SAVE NOW

$275 $208 (24% OFF)
A hell of a parka, on sale now.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PARKAS

Pendleton Shetland Crew Neck Sweater
Pendleton Shetland Crew Neck Sweater
amazon.com
$99.50
$69.99 (30% off)
SAVE NOW

$100 $70 (30% OFF)
Pendleton is a well-known name in the sweater game.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATERS

Western Rise Diversion Pant
Western Rise Diversion Pant
westernrise.com
$138.00
$86.80 (37% off)
SAVE NOW

$160 $117 (30% OFF)
Use code 'HOLIDAY30.'

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHINOS

Hanes Men's EcoSmart Sweatshirt
Hanes Men's EcoSmart Sweatshirt
SAVE NOW

$18 $11 (39% OFF)
This lightweight sweatshirt costs less than your usual lunch.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CREWNECK SWEATSHIRTS

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

grenco science mike tyson using a vape
The Grenco Science Stüdenglass Gravity Infuser

SHOP NOW

Up to 30% OFF

We've named the Stüdenglass Gravity Infuser the Best Gravity Bong available because it takes gravity bongs "to another level."

Pax 3 Complete Kit
Pax 3 Complete Kit
PAX pax.com
SAVE NOW

$250 $175 (30% OFF)

With exact temperature control, an easy-to-use single button design and an amazing 10-year warranty, the Pax 3 is the best weed vape you can buy — and it's $75 off right now.

THESE ARE THE BEST WEED VAPES

Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$249 $200 (20% OFF)

Only just released a few months ago, Apple's new version of the AirPods Pro are already on sale at their lowest price ever.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE AIRPODS PRO 2

All-Weather Duckboot
All-Weather Duckboot
All-Weather huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$188 $150 (20% OFF)

Instead of feeling like a bulky rain boot, these duck boots essentially feel and function like a sneaker. They're lightweight and comfortable, while also offering great stability and traction.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST DUCK BOOTS

Lululemon Studio Mirror
Lululemon Studio Mirror
mirror.co
SAVE NOW

$1,495 $745 (50% OFF)

This double duty full-length mirror and home gym machine will upgrade your at-home workouts. From live classes to personal training, you'll practically have a full-service gym without having to leave your space.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM MACHINES

Ten Thousand Seamless Shirt
Ten Thousand Seamless Shirt
tenthousand.cc
SAVE NOW

$64 $39 (39% OFF)

Designed with body-mapped mesh for extra breathability and comfort during long workouts at the gym, this seamless shirt lives up to expectations. (Trust us, we tested it.)

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE TEN THOUSAND SEAMLESS SHIRT

KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
kitchenaid.com
SAVE NOW

$450 $250 (44% OFF)

KitchenAid's signature 5-quart stand mixer is a whopping $200 off, boasting 10 speeds and over 10 compatible attachments to help you cook, bake and more.

EVERY KITCHEN NEEDS THESE SMALL APPLIANCES

Onsen Bath Towel Set
Onsen Bath Towel Set
Onsen huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$100 $70 (30% OFF)

This towel set from Onsen not only has a beautiful waffle weave texture and design, but it is also super absorbent. Plus, the towels are lightweight, quick-drying and OEKO-TEX certified.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WAFFLE WEAVE BATH TOWELS

Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum
Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum
Dyson dyson.com
SAVE NOW

$500 $280 (44% OFF)

This is the guaranteed lowest price you're going to find on one of the best bang-for-your-buck cordless stick vacuums ever made. If there's cleaning in your future, go no further than this space-saving magic wand.

READ EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT DYSON

Bombas Men's Merino Wool Calf Socks
Bombas Men's Merino Wool Calf Socks
bombas.com
SAVE NOW

$20 $15 (25% OFF W/ CODE BIGSALE25)

These Bombas socks are guaranteed to keep you warm and comfortable during long winter days. They come in 10 colors, are made with machine washable merino wool and contain the brand's unique honeycomb arch support.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST WOOL SOCKS FOR MEN

Wellen Organic Cord Shirt
Wellen Organic Cord Shirt
huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$98 $58 (41% OFF)

Made of 100% organic cotton, this corduroy button-down will be an instant classic in your wardrobe for winters to come.

THESE ARE THE BEST CORDUROY PANTS YOU CAN BUY

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place fromourplace.com
SAVE NOW

$145 $95 (34% OFF)

The internet's favorite pan, this thing can fry, saute, steam and more — and it'll do it all and still remain super easy to clean. If you only have one pan in your kitchen, make it this one.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NONSTICK PANS

JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker
JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker
JBL jbl.com
SAVE NOW

$50 $25 (50% OFF)

One of the best portable speakers you can buy, this tiny titan packs a surprising audio punch for something small enough to stick in your pocket. It also happens to be IP67 waterproof, so you could even use it as a shower radio.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATERPROOF BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS

Sonos One
Sonos One
sonos.com
SAVE NOW

$219 $175 (20% OFF)

The Sonos One is the most compact and easy-on-your-wallet speaker from the brand — and now it's 20% off.

HERE'S THE COMPLETE BUYING GUIDE TO SONOS PRODUCTS

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier
Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier
Coway cowaymega.com
SAVE NOW

$230 $161 (30% OFF)

Our pick for the best all-around air purifier you can buy, this handsome gent can filter out over 99.9% of all airborne particulates and impurities thanks to its true HEPA filtration system. It's also so easy to use, you don't even have to think about it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Rhone Commuter Shirt
Rhone Commuter Shirt
New rhone.com
SAVE NOW

$128 $96 (25% OFF)

Rhone's Commuter Shirt is not your typical dress shirt. It's packed with anti-odor tech, machine washable and has a button that keeps the collar securely in place during your morning commute.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST PERFORMANCE DRESS SHIRTS

Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
ooni.com
SAVE NOW

$349 $279 (20% OFF)

Ooni makes some of the best pizza ovens in the biz, and the Fyra 12 is one of its most affordable and portable ovens.

READ OUR REVIEW OF THE OONI FYRA 12

J.Crew Cascade Boots
J.Crew Cascade Boots
J.Crew jcrew.com
SAVE NOW

$298 $175 (41% OFF W/ CODE FRIDAY)

Inspired by the footwear worn by old-school alpinists, these super stylish suede hikers look outstanding enough that you might want to wear them all winter. And with a Vibram sole, stitchdown construction and double welt, they're tough enough to last.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOOTS YOU CAN BUY

Oxo 8-Cup Coffee Maker
Oxo 8-Cup Coffee Maker
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$200 $160 (20% OFF)

Oxo makes the best coffee maker you can buy. It's user-friendly, can even brew single servings and, most importantly, it makes a mean cup of joe.

READ ABOUT MORE GREAT COFFEE MAKERS

Peloton Bike
Peloton Bike
SAVE NOW

$1,445 $1,145 (21% OFF)

Get the OG Peloton Bike for a rare $300 off (plus the price of a monthly membership) to take your at-home workouts to the next level.

DON'T WANT A PELOTON? THESE ARE THE BEST ALTERNATIVES

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$429 $349 (19% OFF)

The best adjustable dumbbells money can buy, Bowflex's SelectTech 552 are great for space-saving in your home gym and they're adjustable from as little as five pounds up to over fifty. Get your pump on all day every day with them.

READ OUR BOWFLEX SELECTTECH 552 DUMBBELLS REVIEW

Brooklinen Linen Duvet Cover
Brooklinen Linen Duvet Cover
Brooklinen brooklinen.com
SAVE NOW

$289 $217 (25% OFF)

We have yet to find a duvet cover that beats Brooklinen's crisp, cool linen one. After a short break-in period, the duvet has a cozy, worn-in feel that will work for hot- and cold-sleepers alike.

HERE ARE THE BEST DUVET COVERS OF 2022

Field Company No.8 Cast Iron Skillet
Field Company No.8 Cast Iron Skillet
fieldcompany.com
SAVE NOW

$145 $102 (30% OFF)

The best cast-iron you can buy in 2022, Field Company's skillet is lightweight with a smooth surface. Plus, like any good cast-iron, it will last you years.

THESE ARE THE BEST CAST-IRON SKILLETS TO BUY

RTIC Soft Pack Cooler
RTIC Soft Pack Cooler
RTIC rticoutdoors.com
SAVE NOW

$120 $96 (20% OFF)

One of the best soft-sided coolers that money can buy, this sturdy, spacious offering can hold more than a sixer of beer cans and will keep ice frozen for literal days at a time.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SOFT COOLERS

Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter + Half Dome Set of 2 Whiskey Glasses
Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter + Half Dome Set of 2 Whiskey Glasses
SAVE NOW

$95 $61 (36% OFF)

Whether shopping for the whiskey lover in your life or buying for yourself, these mountain-themed glasses and decanters are the most gift-worthy glassware you'll find this holiday season.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GIFTS FOR WHISKEY LOVERS

Therabody Theragun PRO
Therabody Theragun PRO
therabody.com
SAVE NOW

$599 $449 (25% OFF)

Therabody's fourth generation Theragun Pro is receiving the Black Friday treatment with $150 off. Get your recovery on with one of the best massage guns you can buy.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST PERCUSSION MASSAGE GUNS

Gravity Weighted Blanket
Gravity Weighted Blanket
Gravity skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$250 $174 (30% OFF)

The most popular and highly rated of the brand's offerings, the flagship weighted blanket is as cozy as it is calming and makes a perfect pickup to help ease your winter and holiday anxieties.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WEIGHTED BLANKETS

Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro Massage Gun
Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro Massage Gun
Hyperice hyperice.com
SAVE NOW

$399 $299 (25% OFF)

The top-of-the-line option from Hypervolt, this percussive massager can go toe to toe with the best of them (in fact, we pitted them against one another), but at a much lower price — and that was before this incredible discount.

READ ABOUT HYPERVOLT VS. THERAGUN

