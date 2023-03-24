Flint & Tinder Just Restocked the Waxed Trucker from 'The Last of Us'

The most popular item that sells is the . It comes in both flannel- and wool-lined versions, a handful of colors and is built to last a lifetime. Plus, once you rock it for a couple of seasons, it'll develop a patina that's unique to you. It's a workhorse of a jacket that can be worn throughout the year, equal parts stylish and rugged. While it's super popular, Huckberry knows this, so the retailer keeps it in stock pretty much all the time. That was, however, until it showed up on Pedro Pascal's character in The Last of Us. The über-popular HBO show (and just about every media outlet you can think of) brought awareness of the jacket to an all-time high, resulting in an actual sell-out.

Huckberry Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket Flint and Tinder huckberry.com $268.00 SHOP NOW

Lucky for you, Huckberry found a cache of fabric and whipped up some more, restocking the Field Tan colorway (the one Pascal wears) in all of the most popular sizes. If you've been thinking of investing in a waxed jacket for a while or just want to cop up the jacket from your favorite show, you need to head to Huckberry now, because these jackets won't stay in stock for long.