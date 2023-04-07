Today's Top Stories
The James Brand's Best-Selling EDC Pocket Knife Is Finally Back in Stock

Looking for a knife that combines sleek, minimalist style with workhorse materials? Try TJB's Carter.

By Sean Tirman
the james brand the carter knife
The James Brand

There's no such thing as the perfect everyday carry knife. But if you look long and hard enough, you might just stumble upon a few that are pretty darn close — and maybe one of them is the perfect EDC blade for you. The James Brand's Carter, its best-selling and most-advanced pocket knife (and one of our favorites you can buy), is one such offering. Unfortunately, it's been pretty hard to come by recently. And that's why it's such great news that it's back in stock, both on The James Brand's site and through Huckberry.

Obviously, this knife is beautiful with its sleek lines and minimalist accouterments, lending itself well to urban EDC. But that's far from all it has going for it. It's also fully ambidextrous, including its secure and innovative Slide locking mechanism. It comes with a workhorse VG-10 steel blade that holds an edge brilliantly. And it comes with both G-10 and Micarta handle options, which are both as grippy as they are beautiful. There are even two different size options and your choice of a straight or partially-serrated blade, so long as you buy direct from TJB.

The only real problem? You're going to have to decide for yourself which one(s) you want. But don't wait, as this knife keeps selling out and probably won't stay in stock for long this go-around, either.

