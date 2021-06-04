These Legendary Desert Boots Are 25% off Right Now, but There's a Catch

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
Few shoes have the kind of pedigree assigned to the Clarks Desert Boot — a simple suede chukka inspired by the crepe-soled boots worn by British officers in World War II. Sold by Clarks since the early 50s, the boots later became a favorite of style icons like Steve McQueen and Bob Dylan.
Today, it’s the brand’s best-selling shoe, beloved for its unique combination of comfort, durability and polish. And, right now, you can score a pair of the Brown Suede colorway for 25 percent off the normal asking price with code SUMMER. Unfortunately, that is the only color that is discounted, but we think the brown suede version looks pretty dang good.
Burrow is one of the best direct-to-consumer brands around, especially in the home space. We love the simplicity of its sofas and armchairs, including this one, which is easy to move and has a built-in USB charger.
You are now free to move about the world. This hard-sided suitcase from Tumi looks stellar, has an integrated lock and will definitely stand up to anything the TSA throws at it (seriously they'll probably throw it).
A striped rugby shirt is something everyone should have in their wardrobe. This one from Taylor Stitch offers classic rubber buttons and a solid 8-ounce weight without the warmth. It's a nice transition piece for life back in the office.
Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will is nice for allergy season and as temperatures warm this summer.
Yamazaki's minimalist designs and smart organizational features have helped it be dubbed the Ikea of Japan. The reality is that they've been doing it for over 100 years in Japan and make stylish, durable furniture at affordable prices. This side table is a great addition to any space.
Saatva makes our pick for the best mattress you can buy online right now. It is a hybrid innerspring mattress with eco-friendly foam that utilizes a Euro pillow top, which, unlike a standard pillow top, is stitched underneath the top cover of the mattress for a more seamless look.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io