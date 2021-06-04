These Legendary Desert Boots Are 25% off Right Now, but There's a Catch

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Few shoes have the kind of pedigree assigned to the Clarks Desert Boot — a simple suede chukka inspired by the crepe-soled boots worn by British officers in World War II. Sold by Clarks since the early 50s, the boots later became a favorite of style icons like Steve McQueen and Bob Dylan.

Today, it’s the brand’s best-selling shoe, beloved for its unique combination of comfort, durability and polish. And, right now, you can score a pair of the Brown Suede colorway for 25 percent off the normal asking price with code SUMMER. Unfortunately, that is the only color that is discounted, but we think the brown suede version looks pretty dang good.

