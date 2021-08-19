Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Simplehuman Trash Cans Are Worth the Hype — This One Is on Sale

Save $20 on a trash can that may very well outlast you.

By Jack Seemer
simplehuman trash can
Amazon

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today's Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Let’s get this out of way — $100 is still a lot of money to spend on a trash can. You’re right to be skeptical. But today’s the day we tell you that the thoughtfully designed Simplehuman Stainless Steel Semi-Round Kitchen Step Trash Can, discounted from $120, is worth every penny. It’s easy on the eyes and outperforms the competition in almost every way.

Here are some highlights: the pedal is engineered to last 150,000 steps (about 20 years of normal use); it features patented technology that dampens the noise from opening and closing the lid; its internal hinge is designed in such a way that you can place it against the wall without scratching it; and, perhaps most importantly, it’s airtight and keeps foul odors at bay.

SAVE NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
