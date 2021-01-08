This Top Performing Plant-Based Protein Powder Is on Sale Today

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

The world of protein powder can be a scary, if not confusing place. The runners on our team often talk about what we do to re-fuel without putting crap into our bodies. My go-to is typically a giant scoop of peanut butter (and then maybe another one), but Vega’s Sport premium protein is a close second choice. I’ve sampled this powder in everything from wake up shakes to post-run peanut butter and banana smoothies, and it’s always tasted great to me. Plus, there’s no dry mouth or weird texture feeling with it.

Professional trainers agree that vegan is a good way to go in protein powders, and Vega makes the list of top choices. Each scoop has 30 grams of protein from pea protein, organic pumpkin seed protein, organic sunflower seed and alfalfa. Vega also lists superfoods like tart cherry, beetroot extract among its ingredients, plus probiotics, all of which help with recovery.

Right now, Vega’s Sport Protein Powder is on sale at Amazon. Discounts change depending on what flavor and size you want; you can save 13 percent on 1-pound Proteins and Greens, 36 percent on the 4-pound tub or 25 percent if you go all-in on the XL tub.

