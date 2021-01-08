This Top Performing Plant-Based Protein Powder Is on Sale Today

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
The world of protein powder can be a scary, if not confusing place. The runners on our team often talk about what we do to re-fuel without putting crap into our bodies. My go-to is typically a giant scoop of peanut butter (and then maybe another one), but Vega’s Sport premium protein is a close second choice. I’ve sampled this powder in everything from wake up shakes to post-run peanut butter and banana smoothies, and it’s always tasted great to me. Plus, there’s no dry mouth or weird texture feeling with it.
Professional trainers agree that vegan is a good way to go in protein powders, and Vega makes the list of top choices. Each scoop has 30 grams of protein from pea protein, organic pumpkin seed protein, organic sunflower seed and alfalfa. Vega also lists superfoods like tart cherry, beetroot extract among its ingredients, plus probiotics, all of which help with recovery.
Top-grain leather and three seats plus a chaise lounge make this couch very hard to get up from. In a time where leaving your house is rare, a Burrow couch will make spending time at home that much better.
Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.
The standard when it comes to stovetop espresso makers, the Bialetti Moka pot has been a staple in Italian cafes and bars for decades. If you want the strength and concentration of espresso but don't want an expensive machine, this is what you need.
Finding a good mask to run in can be difficult — gaiters can fall down and most masks are too warm once you get going. Asics has solved the problem, making a mask with excellent ventilation and straps while still protecting you and others from respiratory droplets.
With a 38mm-wide steel case, two-tone look, and a vibrantly blue striated dial, this is retro at it's best. A domed acrylic crystal adds to its retro feel, and the ’70s-style bracelet gives it that extra touch of character.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io