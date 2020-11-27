One of the Most Durable Coolers Out There Is 25% Off Today

Looking for more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Bookmark our tag page, where we'll be collecting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the week.
Otterbox made a name for itself protecting your phone from drops. Then the brand launched coolers that are just as intense as its dry boxes and phone cases. The brand introduced its first cooler, the Venture, in 2018 and proved its background in tech protection carries over well to cooler making.
Each Venture cooler features integrated injection-molding and high-grade cooling technologies. The anti-slip rubber feet stay put on long car rides and rickety platforms. Inside, separators create compartments for wet and dry goods, and you can add on a cutting board or side table so anyone who’s with you can become your sous chef.
For Black Friday, Otterbox is running a 25 percent off sale on everything until 11/30. This includes all the hard coolers, soft coolers, drinkware and more.
The Best Black Friday Camping and Hiking Deals
$30 $18 (40% off)
Yeti is known for its coolers, but don't shrug its awesome insulated water bottles.
$899 $764 (15% off)
Oru Kayak's folding boats have been in high demand since the start of the pandemic, but that doesn't mean you can't score a rare deal on one of them like its smallest, the 9'6" Inlet. Use the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout.
$250 $187 (25% off)
No firepit, no problem with BioLite's portable, smokeless hot box. It can charge your phone while it's ablaze and it makes a great grill too.
$95 $71 (25% off)
It may not look like a flask, and it may not look like it has space for nine ounces of drink plus two shot glasses, a bottle opener, a flashlight and a compass, but it is, and it does.
$140 $112 (20% off)
The lightweight Trailcomber is a far cry from Danner's iconic heavy hikers, but still has enough support for short trips to the trail — and sneaker appeal for the city, too.
$230 $161 (30% off)
A wool sock-like liner makes this one-of-a-kind hiking shoe comfortable despite its rugged Kevlar exterior.
$250 $188 (25% off)
The award-winning backpacking tent is fit for two and has a rainfly that rolls up for stargazing.
$520 $390 (25% off)
Stuffed with 850-fill down, the Phantom is super warm but still manages to pack down small.
$310 $248 w/ code HOLIDAY20 (20% off)
Hyperlite Mountain Gear is revered by hardcore hikers for its ultralight packs made of Dyneema, one of the strongest fibers in the world.
$350 $245 (30% off)
If you're down with camo and hunter orange then you can snag OtterBox's ice vault for a cool $105 off.
$160 $120 (25% off)
If you prefer to hike in trail running shoes, Salomon's Sense Ride is a great option with its quick lace system, Gore-Tex liner and plenty of support.
$199 $149 (25% off)
Rumpl's puffy blanket is made of the same stuff as a sleeping bag but won't look strange on the sofa at home after the camping trip is over.
$350 $315 (10% off)
Photographers who hike won't find a more compact tripod than Peak Design's, which is small enough to fit in a backpack's water bottle holder.
$189.99 $151.99 ($38 off)
No travel duffel does what the SEG42 does for keeping you organized on the go.
$220 $165 (25% off)
It's not small enough for backpacking, but you won't find a more comfortable camp chair.
$100 $75 (25% off)
Living in the woods is no excuse for being dirty.
$20 $14 (30% off)
Merino wool makes these hiking socks both soft and stink-resistant.
$430 $322 (25% off)
Nemo's Dagger is a mid-sized tent that's lightweight enough to take backpacking and spacious enough for more casual camping.
$50 $40 (20% off)
The Storm 375 is waterproof and has multiple light modes for whatever adventure you take it on.
$120 $90 (25% off)
The Talon is lightweight at roughly one and a half pounds but is packed with features including hydration reservoir compatibility, water bottle pockets and a helmet fastener.
$110 $55 (50% off)
Minimalist backpacks for day hikes don't come with as much innovative tech as the Chimera, which has a unique self-adjusting feature and pockets in all the right places.
$180 $135 (25% off)
They're lightweight thanks to a carbon fiber construction, and have comfy non-slip cork grips.
$120 $90 (25% off)
If the trails you walk frequently include sidewalks, this approach shoe and its slip-on capabilities won't let you down.
$25 $19 (25% off)
All of CamelBak's bottles are 25 percent off right now, but the sleeper is this excellent and simple insulated camping mug. Use the code HOLIDAY25 at checkout to get the discount.
$16 $11 (31% off)
Enamel camping crockery isn't always blue with white speckles.
$198 $64 (68% off)
You may not have heard of Gap's soon-to-be-closed activewear brand, Hill City. If any one item proves it has real apparel design chops, it's this technical rain jacket. (The full discount will show up at checkout.)
$55 $39 (30% off)
The best thing about arriving at camp is the pair of comfy shoes you get to slip into, and the Traction Mule uses the same tech as your favorite insulated jacket.
$110 $77 (30% off)
Sleeping beneath the stars doesn't have to be uncomfortable, and it certainly isn't with a 2.5-inch thick sleeping pad.
$45 $34 (25% off)
Right now, one of the most popular ultralight backpacking stoves is also one of the most affordable.
$25 $19 (24% off)
Don't forget the most essential of hiking essentials.
The Best Pocket Knife Deals of Black Friday and Cyber Monday
$60 $44 (27% off)
What makes a cleaver fit for everyday use? A svelte, folding construction, a D2 steel blade and a micarta handle, for starters.
$70 $45 (36% off)
This limited-edition folding knife eschews the typical silver blade, black handle look for something far more unique.
$82 $45 (45% off)
This classic American folding pocket knife features an ebony wood handle that's super durable and will age nicely over time.
$145 $98 (32% off)
The Center Drive won awards for having fewer tools, which leaves more room for better tools, like a partially serrated knife blade and a full-size screwdriver.
$42 $31 (26% off)
The Skyridge has a simple, button-style plunge lock that's easy to engage and disengage without getting your fingers near the blade.
$65 $48 (26% off)
The Skeletool is a few sizes smaller than Leatherman's classics, but it manages to maintain a high degree of functionality with pliers, a knife, screwdrivers and more.
$84 $50 (40% off)
This sleek and small folder features a grippy G-10 handle and a reversible pocket clip along with its drop-point blade.
$240 $159 (36% off)
The Proper may look plain, but it's made with premium materials like carbon fiber and CPM-S90V blade steel, which make it a cut above.
$140 $119 (15% off)
With outdoorists in mind, Benchmade sought to make a pocket knife both supremely lightweight and wildly functional. At 1.8 ounces and with a 3.24-inch blade, the Bugout is the result of that search.
$194 $90 (54% off)
What makes this small, simple folding pocket knife so pricey? Premium CPM-S35VN stainless steel, a titanium handle and a ball bearing pivot.