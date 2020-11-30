Today's Top Stories
One of the Most Durable Coolers Out There Is 25% Off Today

Otterbox Venture coolers protect your beers from bears, just like its cases protect your phones from huge drops.

By Meg Lappe
otterbox cooler sale gear patrol lead feature
OtterBox

Otterbox made a name for itself protecting your phone from drops. Then the brand launched coolers that are just as intense as its dry boxes and phone cases. The brand introduced its first cooler, the Venture, in 2018 and proved its background in tech protection carries over well to cooler making.

Related Stories
The 10 Best Coolers of 2020
Need a New Hard Cooler? Just Get This

Each Venture cooler features integrated injection-molding and high-grade cooling technologies. The anti-slip rubber feet stay put on long car rides and rickety platforms. Inside, separators create compartments for wet and dry goods, and you can add on a cutting board or side table so anyone who’s with you can become your sous chef.

For Cyber Monday, Otterbox is running a 25 percent off sale on everything until the end of today. This includes all the hard coolers, soft coolers, drinkware and more.

SHOP NOW

The Best Black Friday Camping and Hiking Deals

Yeti Rambler 18oz Bottle
Yeti Rambler 18oz Bottle
YETI mountainsteals.com
SHOP NOW

$30 $18 (40% off)

Yeti is known for its coolers, but don't shrug its awesome insulated water bottles.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

Oru Kayak Inlet
Oru Kayak Inlet
Oru Kayak orukayak.com
SHOP NOW

$899 $764 (15% off)

Oru Kayak's folding boats have been in high demand since the start of the pandemic, but that doesn't mean you can't score a rare deal on one of them like its smallest, the 9'6" Inlet. Use the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout.

BioLite FirePit
BioLite FirePit
BioLite bioliteenergy.com
SHOP NOW

$250 $187 (25% off)

No firepit, no problem with BioLite's portable, smokeless hot box. It can charge your phone while it's ablaze and it makes a great grill too.

VSSL Flask
VSSL Flask
VSSL vsslgear.com
SHOP NOW

$95 $71 (25% off)

It may not look like a flask, and it may not look like it has space for nine ounces of drink plus two shot glasses, a bottle opener, a flashlight and a compass, but it is, and it does.

Danner Trailcomber
Danner Trailcomber
Danner huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$140 $112 (20% off)

The lightweight Trailcomber is a far cry from Danner's iconic heavy hikers, but still has enough support for short trips to the trail — and sneaker appeal for the city, too.

Naglev Unico Hiker
Naglev Unico Hiker
Naglev Huckberry
SHOP NOW

$230 $161 (30% off)

A wool sock-like liner makes this one-of-a-kind hiking shoe comfortable despite its rugged Kevlar exterior.

Mountain Hardwear Mineral King 2 Tent
Mountain Hardwear Mineral King 2 Tent
Mountain Hardwear mountainhardwear.com
SHOP NOW

$250 $188 (25% off)

The award-winning backpacking tent is fit for two and has a rainfly that rolls up for stargazing.

Mountain Hardwear Phantom 15F/-9C Sleeping Bag
Mountain Hardwear Phantom 15F/-9C Sleeping Bag
Mountain Hardwear mountainhardwear.com
SHOP NOW

$520 $390 (25% off)

Stuffed with 850-fill down, the Phantom is super warm but still manages to pack down small.

Hyperlite Mountain Gear 2400 Southwest
Hyperlite Mountain Gear 2400 Southwest
avantlink.com
SHOP NOW

$310 $248 w/ code HOLIDAY20 (20% off)

Hyperlite Mountain Gear is revered by hardcore hikers for its ultralight packs made of Dyneema, one of the strongest fibers in the world.

OtterBox Venture 45 Cooler
OtterBox Venture 45 Cooler
OtterBox otterbox.com
SHOP NOW

$350 $245 (30% off)

If you're down with camo and hunter orange then you can snag OtterBox's ice vault for a cool $105 off.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST COOLERS

Salomon Sense Ride 3 GTX
Salomon Sense Ride 3 GTX
Salomon salomon.com
SHOP NOW

$160 $120 (25% off)

If you prefer to hike in trail running shoes, Salomon's Sense Ride is a great option with its quick lace system, Gore-Tex liner and plenty of support.

Rumpl NanoLoft Puffy Blanket
Rumpl NanoLoft Puffy Blanket
Rumpl rumpl.com
SHOP NOW

$199 $149 (25% off)

Rumpl's puffy blanket is made of the same stuff as a sleeping bag but won't look strange on the sofa at home after the camping trip is over.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST CAMPING BLANKETS

Peak Design Travel Tripod
Peak Design Travel Tripod
Peak Design peakdesign.com
SHOP NOW

$350 $315 (10% off)

Photographers who hike won't find a more compact tripod than Peak Design's, which is small enough to fit in a backpack's water bottle holder.

Matador SEG42 Travel Pack
Matador SEG42 Travel Pack
avantlink.com
SHOP NOW

$189.99 $151.99 ($38 off)

No travel duffel does what the SEG42 does for keeping you organized on the go. 

READ OUR REVIEW

Nemo Equipment Stargaze Luxury Recliner
Nemo Equipment Stargaze Luxury Recliner
Nemo Equipment backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$220 $165 (25% off)

It's not small enough for backpacking, but you won't find a more comfortable camp chair.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST CAMPING CHAIRS

Nemo Equipment Helio Pressure Shower
Nemo Equipment Helio Pressure Shower
Nemo Equipment backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$100 $75 (25% off)

Living in the woods is no excuse for being dirty.

Smartwool Hike Medium Crew Sock
Smartwool Hike Medium Crew Sock
Smartwool backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$20 $14 (30% off)

Merino wool makes these hiking socks both soft and stink-resistant.

Nemo Equipment Dagger 2-Person Tent
Nemo Equipment Dagger 2-Person Tent
Nemo Equipment backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$430 $322 (25% off)

Nemo's Dagger is a mid-sized tent that's lightweight enough to take backpacking and spacious enough for more casual camping.

Black Diamond Storm 375 Headlamp
Black Diamond Storm 375 Headlamp
Black Diamond backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$50 $40 (20% off)

The Storm 375 is waterproof and has multiple light modes for whatever adventure you take it on.

Osprey Talon 22L
Osprey Talon 22L
Osprey backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$120 $90 (25% off)

The Talon is lightweight at roughly one and a half pounds but is packed with features including hydration reservoir compatibility, water bottle pockets and a helmet fastener.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST HIKING DAYPACKS

The North Face Chimera 24 Backpack
The North Face Chimera 24 Backpack
The North Face thenorthface.com
SHOP NOW

$110 $55 (50% off)

Minimalist backpacks for day hikes don't come with as much innovative tech as the Chimera, which has a unique self-adjusting feature and pockets in all the right places. 

Black Diamond Alpine Carbon Cork Trekking Poles
Black Diamond Alpine Carbon Cork Trekking Poles
Black Diamond backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$180 $135 (25% off)

They're lightweight thanks to a carbon fiber construction, and have comfy non-slip cork grips.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST TREKKING POLES

Black Diamond Session Approach Shoes
Black Diamond Session Approach Shoes
Black Diamond blackdiamondequipment.com
SHOP NOW

$120 $90 (25% off)

If the trails you walk frequently include sidewalks, this approach shoe and its slip-on capabilities won't let you down.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST APPROACH SHOES

CamelBak Horizon 12 oz Camp Mug
CamelBak Horizon 12 oz Camp Mug
CamelBak camelbak.com
SHOP NOW

$25 $19 (25% off)

All of CamelBak's bottles are 25 percent off right now, but the sleeper is this excellent and simple insulated camping mug. Use the code HOLIDAY25 at checkout to get the discount.

Barebones Enamel Bowl Set
Barebones Enamel Bowl Set
Barebones huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$16 $11 (31% off)

Enamel camping crockery isn't always blue with white speckles.

Hill City Waterproof Hooded Shell
Hill City Waterproof Hooded Shell
Hill City hillcity.com
SHOP NOW

$198 $64 (68% off)

You may not have heard of Gap's soon-to-be-closed activewear brand, Hill City. If any one item proves it has real apparel design chops, it's this technical rain jacket. (The full discount will show up at checkout.)

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST RAIN JACKETS

The North Face Thermoball Eco Traction Mule V
The North Face Thermoball Eco Traction Mule V
The North Face thenorthface.com
SHOP NOW

$55 $39 (30% off)

The best thing about arriving at camp is the pair of comfy shoes you get to slip into, and the Traction Mule uses the same tech as your favorite insulated jacket.

Therm-a-Rest NeoAir Voyager Sleeping Pad
Therm-a-Rest NeoAir Voyager Sleeping Pad
Therm-a-Rest backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$110 $77 (30% off)

Sleeping beneath the stars doesn't have to be uncomfortable, and it certainly isn't with a 2.5-inch thick sleeping pad.

MSR PocketRocket 2 Stove
MSR PocketRocket 2 Stove
MSR backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$45 $34 (25% off)

Right now, one of the most popular ultralight backpacking stoves is also one of the most affordable.

MyMedic Hiker Medic
MyMedic Hiker Medic
MyMedic huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$25 $19 (24% off)

Don't forget the most essential of hiking essentials.

The Best Pocket Knife Deals of Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Gerber Flatiron D2 Micarta
Gerber Flatiron D2 Micarta
Gerber drop.com
SHOP NOW

$60 $44 (27% off)

What makes a cleaver fit for everyday use? A svelte, folding construction, a D2 steel blade and a micarta handle, for starters. 

CRKT Burnley Sketch Desert Warrior
CRKT Burnley Sketch Desert Warrior
CRKT bladehq.com
SHOP NOW

$70 $45 (36% off)

This limited-edition folding knife eschews the typical silver blade, black handle look for something far more unique.

Buck 110 Ebony
Buck 110 Ebony
Buck Knives bladehq.com
SHOP NOW

$82 $45 (45% off)

This classic American folding pocket knife features an ebony wood handle that's super durable and will age nicely over time.

Gerber Center Drive Plus
Gerber Center Drive Plus
Gerber drop.com
SHOP NOW

$145 $98 (32% off)

The Center Drive won awards for having fewer tools, which leaves more room for better tools, like a partially serrated knife blade and a full-size screwdriver.

READ OUR GUIDE TO THE BEST MULTI-TOOLS

Gerber Skyridge
Gerber Skyridge
Gerber rei.com
SHOP NOW

$42 $31 (26% off)

The Skyridge has a simple, button-style plunge lock that's easy to engage and disengage without getting your fingers near the blade.

Leatherman Skeletool Multi-Tool
Leatherman Skeletool Multi-Tool
Leatherman backcountry.com
SHOP NOW

$65 $48 (26% off)

The Skeletool is a few sizes smaller than Leatherman's classics, but it manages to maintain a high degree of functionality with pliers, a knife, screwdrivers and more.

Kizer Vanguard Domin Mini
Kizer Vanguard Domin Mini
Kizer bladehq.com
SHOP NOW

$84 $50 (40% off)

This sleek and small folder features a grippy G-10 handle and a reversible pocket clip along with its drop-point blade.

Benchmade Proper
Benchmade Proper
Benchmade bladehq.com
SHOP NOW

$240 $159 (36% off)

The Proper may look plain, but it's made with premium materials like carbon fiber and CPM-S90V blade steel, which make it a cut above.

Benchmade Bugout
Benchmade Bugout
Benchmade huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$140 $119 (15% off)

With outdoorists in mind, Benchmade sought to make a pocket knife both supremely lightweight and wildly functional. At 1.8 ounces and with a 3.24-inch blade, the Bugout is the result of that search.

Kizer Cutlery Mini Flashbang
Kizer Cutlery Mini Flashbang
Kizer bladehq.com
SHOP NOW

$194 $90 (54% off)

What makes this small, simple folding pocket knife so pricey? Premium CPM-S35VN stainless steel, a titanium handle and a ball bearing pivot.

